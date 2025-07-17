Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NWZ | ISIN: FR0011490648 | Ticker-Symbol: 7T0
Frankfurt
17.07.25 | 08:08
0,738 Euro
+2,50 % +0,018
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECOSLOPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECOSLOPS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7720,79618:37
Actusnews Wire
17.07.2025 18:23 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ECOSLOPS: Revenues for the 1st semester 2025

Paris, 17 July 2025, 06:00 pm

Revenue

In €MH1 2024H1 2025Var €MVar %
Ecoslops Portugal - Refined products4,744,37-0,38- 8%
Ecoslops Portugal - Port services1,411,640,23 16%
Total revenue6,156,01-0,15- 2%


Ecoslops achieved sales of €6.0 million in the first half of 2025, down slightly by 2% compared with the first half of 2024.

Despite a more difficult market context for oil prices (barrel down 16% in € between the 2 periods, from 77.2€/bbl in 2024 to 65.1€/bbl in 2025), Ecoslops Portugal managed to limit the decrease in its Refined Products business by increasing sales volumes by 8%, from 10,232 to 11,080 tons.

Production, meanwhile, rose by 16%, from 11,274 tons in 2024 to 13,038 tons in 2025.


Cash position

The Group's cash position stands at €5.3 million at June 30, 2025, including €4.4 million in available cash (taking into account a €0.8 million conditional advance on investment grants).

The Group's net debt, at 12 M€ at December 31, 2024, was unchanged at June 30, 2025.




ABOUT ECOSLOPS

Ecoslops is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Code ISIN: FR0011490648 - Mnémonique: ALESA / eligible PEA-PME.

Contact Investors' relationship: info.esa@ecoslops.com - +33 (0)1 83 64 47 43

www.ecoslops.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x2xtkpdnlGedyXJvacmbbpRnmm+XlWeaZWKcmZeblZrGa5qUlJiTmZ3LZnJklWdv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93029-revenue-1st-semester-2025-ecoslops-uk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.