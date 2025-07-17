ECOSLOPS: Revenues for the 1st semester 2025

Paris, 17 July 2025, 06:00 pm

Revenue

In €M H1 2024 H1 2025 Var €M Var % Ecoslops Portugal - Refined products 4,74 4,37 -0,38 - 8% Ecoslops Portugal - Port services 1,41 1,64 0,23 16% Total revenue 6,15 6,01 -0,15 - 2%



Ecoslops achieved sales of €6.0 million in the first half of 2025, down slightly by 2% compared with the first half of 2024.

Despite a more difficult market context for oil prices (barrel down 16% in € between the 2 periods, from 77.2€/bbl in 2024 to 65.1€/bbl in 2025), Ecoslops Portugal managed to limit the decrease in its Refined Products business by increasing sales volumes by 8%, from 10,232 to 11,080 tons.

Production, meanwhile, rose by 16%, from 11,274 tons in 2024 to 13,038 tons in 2025.



Cash position

The Group's cash position stands at €5.3 million at June 30, 2025, including €4.4 million in available cash (taking into account a €0.8 million conditional advance on investment grants).

The Group's net debt, at 12 M€ at December 31, 2024, was unchanged at June 30, 2025.







ABOUT ECOSLOPS

Ecoslops is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Code ISIN: FR0011490648 - Mnémonique: ALESA / eligible PEA-PME.

Contact Investors' relationship: info.esa@ecoslops.com - +33 (0)1 83 64 47 43

www.ecoslops.com

