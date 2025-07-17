ECOSLOPS: Revenues for the 1st semester 2025

Paris, 17 July 2025, 06:00 pm
Revenue
|In €M
|H1 2024
|H1 2025
|Var €M
|Var %
|Ecoslops Portugal - Refined products
|4,74
|4,37
|-0,38
|- 8%
|Ecoslops Portugal - Port services
|1,41
|1,64
|0,23
|16%
|Total revenue
|6,15
|6,01
|-0,15
|- 2%
Ecoslops achieved sales of €6.0 million in the first half of 2025, down slightly by 2% compared with the first half of 2024.
Despite a more difficult market context for oil prices (barrel down 16% in € between the 2 periods, from 77.2€/bbl in 2024 to 65.1€/bbl in 2025), Ecoslops Portugal managed to limit the decrease in its Refined Products business by increasing sales volumes by 8%, from 10,232 to 11,080 tons.
Production, meanwhile, rose by 16%, from 11,274 tons in 2024 to 13,038 tons in 2025.
Cash position
The Group's cash position stands at €5.3 million at June 30, 2025, including €4.4 million in available cash (taking into account a €0.8 million conditional advance on investment grants).
The Group's net debt, at 12 M€ at December 31, 2024, was unchanged at June 30, 2025.
