Asante Gold Corporation: Asante Begins Trading on the OTCQX Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE | GSE: ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | OTCQX: ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Asante's common shares will begin trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol "ASGOF". Asante's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ASE".

Trading on the OTCQX Best Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Dave Anthony, President and CEO stated: "We are pleased that Asante's common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX Best Market. This quotation will enhance Asante's visibility within the U.S. investment community and provide U.S. investors with the ability to trade Asante's common shares in US dollars. Along with the Company's application and conditional acceptance for listing the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, the OTCQX quotation is a further step in Asante's strategy of diversifying the Company's shareholder base by increasing North American market exposure."

The Company has received conditional acceptance for the listing of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange. Completion of the listing is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including, among others, the completion of the transactions contemplated in the Company's June 17, 2025 news release.

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.asantegold.com .

