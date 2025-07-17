Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884167 | ISIN: US9570901036 | Ticker-Symbol: WB1
Frankfurt
17.07.25 | 08:07
42,400 Euro
+1,44 % +0,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,60044,40018:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 17:06 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2025 of $29.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.12. Second quarter 2025 results compare to first quarter 2025 net income of $31.0 million and EPS of $1.16.

"Westamerica's second quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company's low-cost operating principles. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.22 percent for the second quarter 2025. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2025. At June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets were $5.0 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $13.8 million. Westamerica operated efficiently, spending 39 percent of its revenue on operating costs in the second quarter 2025", said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "Second quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 11.2 percent return on average common equity. Westamerica paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the second quarter 2025, and retired 773 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan. Westamerica's capital ratios remain at historically high levels exceeding the highest regulatory guidelines," concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $54.6 million for the second quarter 2025, compared to $56.4 million for the first quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the second quarter 2025 was 4.07 percent, compared to 4.14 percent for the first quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.22 percent for the second quarter 2025, compared to 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2025.

The Company provided no provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2025 compared to a $550 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $13.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $13.9 million at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2025 totaled $10.3 million compared to $10.3 million for the first quarter 2025.

Noninterest expenses were $25.5 million for the second quarter 2025 and $25.1 million for the first quarter 2025. The increase in noninterest expense is primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense due to more business days in the second quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2025 and higher occupancy and equipment expense.

The income tax provision (FTE) for the second quarter 2025 was $10.3 million compared to $11.1 million for the first quarter 2025.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson - Investor Relations Contact
707-863-6090
investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Public Information July 17, 2025
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
June 30, 2025
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2025Q2'2024ChangeQ1'2025
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)$54,562 $64,100 -14.9%$56,390
Reversal of Provision
for Credit Losses - - n/m (550)
Noninterest Income 10,315 10,500 -1.8% 10,321
Noninterest Expense 25,529 26,130 -2.3% 25,127
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 39,348 48,470 -18.8% 42,134
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 10,282 13,008 -21.0% 11,097
Net Income$29,066 $35,462 -18.0%$31,037
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 25,889 26,680 -3.0% 26,642
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 25,889 26,681 -3.0% 26,642
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share$1.12 $1.33 -15.8%$1.16
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share 1.12 1.33 -15.8% 1.16
Return On Assets (a) 1.93% 2.18% 2.03%
Return On Common
Equity (a) 11.2% 14.4% 11.9%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.85% 4.15% 3.90%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 39.3% 35.0% 37.7%
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share$0.46 $0.44 4.5%$0.44
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio 41% 33% 38%
%
6/30'25YTD6/30'24YTDChange
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)$110,952 $130,194 -14.8%
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m
Noninterest Income 20,636 20,597 0.2%
Noninterest Expense 50,656 52,229 -3.0%
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 81,482 98,262 -17.1%
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 21,379 26,383 -19.0%
Net Income$60,103 $71,879 -16.4%
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 26,263 26,677 -1.6%
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 26,263 26,678 -1.6%
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share$2.29 $2.69 -14.9%
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share 2.29 2.69 -14.9%
Return On Assets (a) 1.98% 2.21%
Return On Common
Equity (a) 11.6% 14.8%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.87% 4.23%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 38.5% 34.6%
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share$0.90 $0.88 2.3%
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio 39% 33%
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2025Q2'2024ChangeQ1'2025
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)$57,751 $69,407 -16.8%$59,786
Interest Expense 3,189 5,307 -39.9% 3,396
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)$54,562 $64,100 -14.9%$56,390
Average Earning Assets$5,652,443 $6,145,626 -8.0%$5,794,836
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,693,505 3,001,786 -10.3% 2,770,099
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a) 4.07% 4.50% 4.14%
Cost of Funds (a) 0.22% 0.35% 0.24%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.85% 4.15% 3.90%
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a) 0.48% 0.71% 0.50%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.59% 3.79% 3.64%
%
6/30'25YTD6/30'24YTDChange
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)$117,537 $138,502 -15.1%
Interest Expense 6,585 8,308 -20.7%
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)$110,952 $130,194 -14.8%
Average Earning Assets$5,723,246 $6,132,497 -6.7%
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,731,590 2,978,676 -8.3%
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a) 4.11% 4.50%
Cost of Funds (a) 0.24% 0.27%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.87% 4.23%
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a) 0.49% 0.56%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.62% 3.94%
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2025Q2'2024ChangeQ1'2025
Total Assets$6,042,100 $6,549,203 -7.7%$6,187,321
Total Earning Assets 5,652,443 6,145,626 -8.0% 5,794,836
Total Loans 762,216 838,016 -9.0% 789,935
Commercial Loans 115,943 133,605 -13.2% 120,189
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 488,960 487,209 0.4% 497,379
Consumer Loans 157,313 217,202 -27.6% 172,367
Total Investment Securities 4,236,303 4,944,191 -14.3% 4,395,565
Debt Securities Available for
Sale 3,400,199 4,079,896 -16.7% 3,553,755
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 836,104 864,295 -3.3% 841,810
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 653,924 363,419 79.9% 609,336
Loans / Deposits 15.7% 16.1% 15.9%
%
6/30'25YTD6/30'24YTDChange
Total Assets$6,114,310 $6,537,562 -6.5%
Total Earning Assets 5,723,246 6,132,497 -6.7%
Total Loans 775,999 845,785 -8.3%
Commercial Loans 118,054 133,514 -11.6%
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 493,146 488,099 1.0%
Consumer Loans 164,799 224,172 -26.5%
Total Investment Securities 4,315,494 5,021,365 -14.1%
Debt Securities Available for
Sale 3,476,553 4,152,185 -16.3%
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 838,941 869,180 -3.5%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 631,753 265,347 138.1%
Loans / Deposits 15.8% 16.0%
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2025Q2'2024ChangeQ1'2025
Total Deposits$4,841,803 $5,202,620 -6.9%$4,958,554
Noninterest Demand 2,245,077 2,485,023 -9.7% 2,293,059
Interest-Bearing Transaction 908,367 981,703 -7.5% 935,054
Savings 1,611,845 1,642,806 -1.9% 1,649,631
Time greater than $100K 27,306 34,721 -21.4% 29,460
Time less than $100K 49,208 58,367 -15.7% 51,350
Total Short-Term Borrowings 96,779 284,189 -65.9% 104,604
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - 200,000 n/m -
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 96,779 84,189 15.0% 104,604
Shareholders' Equity 1,037,185 990,927 4.7% 1,055,925
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits 46.4% 47.8% 46.2%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 98.4% 98.2% 98.4%
%
6/30'25YTD6/30'24YTDChange
Total Deposits$4,899,856 $5,290,840 -7.4%
Noninterest Demand 2,268,936 2,508,702 -9.6%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 921,637 1,019,998 -9.6%
Savings 1,630,633 1,667,261 -2.2%
Time greater than $100K 28,377 35,427 -19.9%
Time less than $100K 50,273 59,452 -15.4%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 100,670 196,538 -48.8%
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - 131,291 n/m
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 100,670 65,247 54.3%
Shareholders' Equity 1,046,504 978,384 7.0%
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits 46.3% 47.4%
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 98.4% 98.2%
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q2'2025
AverageIncome/Yield (a) /
VolumeExpenseRate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)$5,652,443 $57,751 4.07%
Total Loans (FTE) 762,216 10,591 5.57%
Commercial Loans (FTE) 115,943 1,833 6.34%
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 488,960 6,452 5.29%
Consumer Loans 157,313 2,306 5.88%
Total Investments (FTE) 4,236,303 39,887 3.75%
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 3,400,199 31,354 3.67%
Corporate Securities 1,945,959 12,898 2.65%
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 792,914 12,405 6.19%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 273,083 2,334 3.42%
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities 311,923 2,777 3.56%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 62,093 506 3.26%
Other Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 434 12.21%
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 836,104 8,533 4.08%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 51,839 304 2.35%
Corporate Securities 737,787 7,816 4.24%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 46,478 413 3.56%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 653,924 7,273 4.40%
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 5,652,443 3,189 0.22%
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,693,505 3,189 0.48%
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,596,726 3,045 0.47%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 908,367 44 0.02%
Savings 1,611,845 2,950 0.73%
Time less than $100K 49,208 37 0.30%
Time greater than $100K 27,306 14 0.21%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 96,779 144 0.60%
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 96,779 144 0.60%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $54,562 3.85%
Q2'2024
AverageIncome/Yield (a) /
VolumeExpenseRate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,145,626 $69,407 4.50%
Total Loans (FTE) 838,016 11,441 5.49%
Commercial Loans (FTE) 133,605 2,418 7.28%
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 487,209 6,014 4.96%
Consumer Loans 217,202 3,009 5.57%
Total Investments (FTE) 4,944,191 53,005 4.27%
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 4,079,896 44,236 4.31%
Corporate Securities 2,090,829 14,366 2.75%
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 1,347,475 24,620 7.23%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 241,391 1,465 2.43%
Securities of U.S.
Government sponsored
entities 309,395 2,777 3.59%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 72,319 543 3.01%
U.S. Treasury Securities 4,260 54 5.08%
Other Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 411 11.55%
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 864,295 8,769 4.06%
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 70,804 401 2.27%
Corporate Securities 730,978 7,815 4.28%
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 62,513 553 3.54%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 363,419 4,961 5.40%
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 6,145,626 5,307 0.35%
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 3,001,786 5,307 0.71%
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,717,597 2,460 0.36%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 981,703 69 0.03%
Savings 1,642,806 2,322 0.57%
Time less than $100K 58,367 49 0.34%
Time greater than $100K 34,721 20 0.23%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 284,189 2,847 4.02%
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 200,000 2,692 5.40%
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 84,189 155 0.74%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $64,100 4.15%
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2025Q2'2024ChangeQ1'2025
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts$3,368 $3,469 -2.9%$3,381
Merchant Processing
Services 2,687 2,733 -1.7% 2,733
Debit Card Fees 1,664 1,706 -2.5% 1,581
Trust Fees 867 811 6.9% 899
ATM Processing Fees 482 540 -10.7% 463
Other Service Fees 450 450 0.0% 429
Life Insurance Gains 106 - n/m 102
Other Noninterest Income 691 791 -12.6% 733
Total Noninterest Income$10,315 $10,500 -1.8%$10,321
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE)$64,877 $74,600 -13.0%$66,711
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE) 15.9% 14.1% 15.5%
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28% 0.27% 0.28%
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a)$10.05 $11.25 -10.6%$10.16
%
6/30'25YTD6/30'24YTDChange
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts$6,749 $6,939 -2.7%
Merchant Processing
Services 5,420 5,240 3.4%
Debit Card Fees 3,245 3,249 -0.1%
Trust Fees 1,766 1,605 10.0%
ATM Processing Fees 945 1,131 -16.4%
Other Service Fees 879 888 -1.0%
Life Insurance Gains 208 - n/m
Other Noninterest Income 1,424 1,545 -7.8%
Total Noninterest Income$20,636 $20,597 0.2%
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE)$131,588 $150,791 -12.7%
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE) 15.7% 13.7%
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28% 0.26%
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a)$10.10 $11.37 -11.1%
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2025Q2'2024ChangeQ1'2025
Salaries and Related Benefits$12,303 $12,483 -1.4%$12,126
Occupancy and Equipment 5,154 5,158 -0.1% 5,038
Outsourced Data Processing 2,709 2,511 7.9% 2,697
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 915 1,440 -36.5% 915
Professional Fees 386 362 6.6% 395
Courier Service 687 686 0.1% 688
Other Noninterest Expense 3,375 3,490 -3.3% 3,268
Total Noninterest Expense$25,529 $26,130 -2.3%$25,127
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.81% 1.71% 1.76%
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE) 39.3% 35.0% 37.7%
%
6/30'25YTD6/30'24YTDChange
Salaries and Related Benefits$24,429 $25,069 -2.6%
Occupancy and Equipment 10,192 10,198 -0.1%
Outsourced Data Processing 5,406 5,047 7.1%
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 1,830 2,880 -36.5%
Professional Fees 781 764 2.2%
Courier Service 1,375 1,335 3.0%
Other Noninterest Expense 6,643 6,936 -4.2%
Total Noninterest Expense$50,656 $52,229 -3.0%
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.78% 1.71%
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE) 38.5% 34.6%
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q2'2025Q2'2024ChangeQ1'2025
Average Total Loans$762,216 $838,016 -9.0%$789,935
Beginning of Period
Allowance for Credit
Losses on Loans (ACLL)$13,914 $15,879 -12.4%$14,780
Reversal of Provision for
Credit Losses - - n/m (550)
Net ACLL (Losses)
Recoveries (127) 73 n/m (316)
End of Period ACLL$13,787 $15,952 -13.6%$13,914
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 87% 105% 82%
Net ACLL (Losses)
Recoveries/
Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.07% 0.04% -0.16%
%
6/30'25YTD6/30'24YTDChange
Average Total Loans$775,999 $845,785 -8.3%
Beginning of Period ACLL$14,780 $16,867 -12.4%
(Reversal of) Provision for
Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m
Net ACLL Losses (443) (1,215)-63.5%
End of Period ACLL$13,787 $15,952 -13.6%
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 83% 66%
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.12% -0.29%
(dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/256/30/24Change3/31/25
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans$13,787 $15,952 -13.6%$13,914
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Held to Maturity
Securities 1 1 0.0% 1
Total Allowance for Credit
Losses$13,788 $15,953 -13.6%$13,915
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments$201 $201 0.0%$201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/256/30/24Change3/31/25
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
Loans$- $971 n/m$-
Performing Nonaccrual
Loans 4,553 - n/m -
Total Nonaccrual Loans 4,553 971 368.9% -
Accruing Loans 90+ Days
Past Due 411 580 -29.1% 277
Total Nonperforming Loans$4,964 $1,551 220.1%$277
Total Loans Outstanding$748,264 $831,842 -10.0%$771,030
Total Assets 5,825,069 6,312,145 -7.7% 5,966,624
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans$13,787 $15,952 -13.6%$13,914
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans / Loans 1.84% 1.92% 1.80%
Nonperforming Loans /
Total Loans 0.66% 0.19% 0.04%
10. Liquidity.
At June 30, 2025, the Company had $626,437 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending June 30, 2026, the Company expects to receive $288,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at June 30, 2025, the Company's debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,522,823 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at June 30, 2025, the Company had pledged $715,788 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at June 30, 2025, the Company had pledged $703,398 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company's average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at June 30, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At June 30, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $703,398 thousand based on collateral pledged at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company's estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,683,788 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
(in thousands)
6/30/25
Debt Securities Eligible as
Collateral:
Corporate Securities $2,517,133
Collateralized Loan
Obligations rated AAA 257,649
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 106,428
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 339,710
Securities of U.S. Government
Sponsored Entities 301,903
Total Debt Securities Eligible
as Collateral $3,522,823
Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral:
Debt Securities Pledged
at the Federal Reserve Bank ($703,398)
Deposits by Public Entities (715,788)
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements (412,956)
Other (6,893)
Total Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral ($1,839,035)
Estimated Debt Securities
Available to Pledge $1,683,788
11. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
6/30/256/30/24Change3/31/25
Shareholders' Equity$921,783 $815,600 13.0%$923,138
Total Assets 5,825,069 6,312,145 -7.7% 5,966,624
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets 15.82% 12.92% 15.47%
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans 123.19% 98.05% 119.73%
Tangible Common Equity
Ratio 14.03% 11.21% 13.71%
Common Shares Outstanding 25,587 26,683 -4.1% 26,360
Common Equity Per Share$36.03 $30.57 17.9%$35.02
Market Value Per Common
Share 48.44 48.53 -0.2% 50.63
(shares in thousands)
%
Q2'2025Q2'2024ChangeQ1'2025
Share Retirements (Issuances):
Total Shares Retired 773 - n/m 361
Average Retirement Price$49.61 $- n/m$50.96
Net Shares Retired (Issued) 773 (5)n/m 348
%
6/30'25YTD6/30'24YTDChange
Total Shares Retired 1,134 4 n/m
Average Retirement Price$49.88 $45.58 n/m
Net Shares Retired (Issued) 1,121 (12)n/m
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
6/30/256/30/24Change3/31/25
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks$626,437 $486,124 28.9%$727,336
Debt Securities Available for
Sale:
Corporate Securities 1,792,021 1,855,618 -3.4% 1,802,791
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 780,147 1,255,110 -37.8% 822,111
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 291,543 222,806 30.9% 250,844
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities 301,903 291,206 3.7% 299,722
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 60,835 69,758 -12.8% 60,581
U.S. Treasury Securities - 4,820 n/m -
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale 3,226,449 3,699,318 -12.8% 3,236,049
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity:
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 49,878 67,777 -26.4% 53,528
Corporate Securities 738,846 732,049 0.9% 737,146
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions (1) 45,715 61,042 -25.1% 48,674
Total Debt Securities
Held to Maturity (1) 834,439 860,868 -3.1% 839,348
Loans 748,264 831,842 -10.0% 771,030
Allowance For Credit Losses
on Loans (13,787) (15,952)-13.6% (13,914)
Total Loans, net 734,477 815,890 -10.0% 757,116
Premises and Equipment, net 25,850 26,275 -1.6% 25,722
Identifiable Intangibles, net 19 234 -91.9% 72
Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0% 121,673
Other Assets 255,725 301,763 -15.3% 259,308
Total Assets$5,825,069 $6,312,145 -7.7%$5,966,624
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing$2,175,841 $2,459,467 -11.5%$2,241,802
Interest-Bearing Transaction 894,774 936,186 -4.4% 920,461
Savings 1,603,974 1,646,781 -2.6% 1,633,445
Time 72,946 89,006 -18.0% 78,387
Total Deposits 4,747,535 5,131,440 -7.5% 4,874,095
Bank Term Funding
Program Borrowings - 200,000 n/m -
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 101,210 100,167 1.0% 113,219
Total Short-Term
Borrowed Funds 101,210 300,167 -66.3% 113,219
Other Liabilities 54,541 64,938 -16.0% 56,172
Total Liabilities 4,903,286 5,496,545 -10.8% 5,043,486
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital 456,964 474,618 -3.7% 470,844
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Loss (116,747) (197,300)-40.8% (136,768)
Retained Earnings 581,566 538,282 8.0% 589,062
Total Shareholders' Equity 921,783 815,600 13.0% 923,138
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity$5,825,069 $6,312,145 -7.7%$5,966,624
13. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q2'2025Q2'2024ChangeQ1'2025
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans$10,523 $11,354 -7.3%$10,669
Equity Securities 195 175 11.4% 195
Debt Securities Available
for Sale 31,028 43,927 -29.4% 33,430
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 8,448 8,655 -2.4% 8,494
Interest-Bearing Cash 7,273 4,961 46.6% 6,703
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income 57,467 69,072 -16.8% 59,491
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 44 69 -36.2% 46
Savings Deposits 2,950 2,322 27.0% 3,128
Time Deposits 51 69 -26.1% 55
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - 2,692 n/m -
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 144 155 -6.7% 167
Total Interest Expense 3,189 5,307 -39.9% 3,396
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income 54,278 63,765 -14.9% 56,095
Reversal of Provision for
Credit Losses - - n/m (550)
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts 3,368 3,469 -2.9% 3,381
Merchant Processing
Services 2,687 2,733 -1.7% 2,733
Debit Card Fees 1,664 1,706 -2.5% 1,581
Trust Fees 867 811 6.9% 899
ATM Processing Fees 482 540 -10.7% 463
Other Service Fees 450 450 0.0% 429
Life Insurance Gains 106 - n/m 102
Other Noninterest Income 691 791 -12.6% 733
Total Noninterest Income 10,315 10,500 -1.8% 10,321
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 12,303 12,483 -1.4% 12,126
Occupancy and Equipment 5,154 5,158 -0.1% 5,038
Outsourced Data Processing 2,709 2,511 7.9% 2,697
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 915 1,440 -36.5% 915
Professional Fees 386 362 6.6% 395
Courier Service 687 686 0.1% 688
Other Noninterest Expense 3,375 3,490 -3.3% 3,268
Total Noninterest Expense 25,529 26,130 -2.3% 25,127
Income Before Income Taxes 39,064 48,135 -18.8% 41,839
Income Tax Provision 9,998 12,673 -21.1% 10,802
Net Income$29,066 $35,462 -18.0%$31,037
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 25,889 26,680 -3.0% 26,642
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 25,889 26,681 -3.0% 26,642
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings$1.12 $1.33 -15.8%$1.16
Diluted Earnings 1.12 1.33 -15.8% 1.16
Dividends Paid 0.46 0.44 4.5% 0.44
%
6/30'25YTD6/30'24YTDChange
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans$21,192 $22,678 -6.6%
Equity Securities 390 349 11.7%
Debt Securities Available
for Sale 64,458 90,170 -28.5%
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 16,942 17,377 -2.5%
Interest-Bearing Cash 13,976 7,244 92.9%
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income 116,958 137,818 -15.1%
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 90 188 -52.1%
Savings Deposits 6,078 4,239 43.4%
Time Deposits 106 139 -23.7%
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - 3,535 n/m
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 311 207 50.2%
Total Interest Expense 6,585 8,308 -20.7%
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income 110,373 129,510 -14.8%
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit 6,749 6,939 -2.7%
Accounts
Merchant Processing
Services 5,420 5,240 3.4%
Debit Card Fees 3,245 3,249 -0.1%
Trust Fees 1,766 1,605 10.0%
ATM Processing Fees 945 1,131 -16.4%
Other Service Fees 879 888 -1.0%
Life Insurance Gains 208 - n/m
Other Noninterest Income 1,424 1,545 -7.8%
Total Noninterest Income 20,636 20,597 0.2%
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 24,429 25,069 -2.6%
Occupancy and Equipment 10,192 10,198 -0.1%
Outsourced Data Processing 5,406 5,047 7.1%
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 1,830 2,880 -36.5%
Professional Fees 781 764 2.2%
Courier Service 1,375 1,335 3.0%
Other Noninterest Expense 6,643 6,936 -4.2%
Total Noninterest Expense 50,656 52,229 -3.0%
Income Before Income Taxes 80,903 97,578 -17.1%
Income Tax Provision 20,800 25,699 -19.1%
Net Income$60,103 $71,879 -16.4%
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 26,263 26,677 -1.6%
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 26,263 26,678 -1.6%
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings$2.29 $2.69 -14.9%
Diluted Earnings 2.29 2.69 -14.9%
Dividends Paid 0.90 0.88 2.3%
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.