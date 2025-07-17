Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2025 of $29.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.12. Second quarter 2025 results compare to first quarter 2025 net income of $31.0 million and EPS of $1.16.

"Westamerica's second quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company's low-cost operating principles. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.22 percent for the second quarter 2025. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2025. At June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets were $5.0 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $13.8 million. Westamerica operated efficiently, spending 39 percent of its revenue on operating costs in the second quarter 2025", said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "Second quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 11.2 percent return on average common equity. Westamerica paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the second quarter 2025, and retired 773 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan. Westamerica's capital ratios remain at historically high levels exceeding the highest regulatory guidelines," concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $54.6 million for the second quarter 2025, compared to $56.4 million for the first quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the second quarter 2025 was 4.07 percent, compared to 4.14 percent for the first quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.22 percent for the second quarter 2025, compared to 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2025.

The Company provided no provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2025 compared to a $550 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $13.8 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $13.9 million at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2025 totaled $10.3 million compared to $10.3 million for the first quarter 2025.

Noninterest expenses were $25.5 million for the second quarter 2025 and $25.1 million for the first quarter 2025. The increase in noninterest expense is primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense due to more business days in the second quarter 2025 compared to the first quarter 2025 and higher occupancy and equipment expense.

The income tax provision (FTE) for the second quarter 2025 was $10.3 million compared to $11.1 million for the first quarter 2025.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation

1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901

Robert A. Thorson - Investor Relations Contact

707-863-6090

investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.