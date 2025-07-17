New To The Street: FOB Summit Champions Local Manufacturing for a Resilient US Battery Supply Chain

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / As energy storage demand surges in the US amid battery tariffs and rising geopolitical tension, pressure is growing to diversify supply chains for greater stability, compliance, and long-term cost-effectiveness. That's why the Future of Batteries (FOB) Summit, held June 17-19 in New York City, arrived at exactly the right moment. The summit cut through the noise with a clear message: the US can build faster, smarter, and stronger with a deeper US-Europe collaboration.

The invite-only event, co-hosted by NTTS and HPB, brought together battery experts, industry insiders, and policy voices from across the US and Europe. Their shared focus: How can the US localize advanced battery manufacturing quickly, without starting from scratch?

Instead of chasing early-stage research, FOB focused on solutions that are already proven. Attendees explored licensing-led models that allow validated European technologies, like HPB's solid-state battery and ZNL's separator tech, to be manufactured closer to demand in the US through localized partnerships.

"In 2000, the world needed just 2 GWh of battery capacity. By 2030, it will be over 2,000 GWh. That's not just growth but transformation," said Dr. Sebastian Heinz, CEO, HPB. "But if we scale the wrong battery tech, we risk replacing one sustainability problem with another. This summit was about asking harder questions about safety, service life, materials, and how to build battery infrastructure that lasts."

Vivek Furtado, Head of Battery Vertical at Siemens US, presented Siemens' Battery Automation Framework. He explained how new infrastructure such as digital twins, virtual PLCs, and industrial edge computing, can help battery factories reduce scrap rates and improve yield. "You can't scale batteries without precision and repeatability," he said. "It's not just about the tech. It's also about factories that hold up under pressure."

John Cerveny, Director of Resource Development at NY-BEST, highlighted how New York State is positioning itself to lead. With more than 190 battery-related companies and all three major federal designations-Tech Hub, NSF Engine, and NENY-New York is building a robust public-private ecosystem for battery innovation.

Dr. Harald Wanka, Senior Vice President Energy at Jonas & Redmann, and Boris Klebensberger, Managing Director of Klebensberger Consulting, presented how advanced production systems enable the shift from lab setups to serial manufacturing. "No matter how smart your battery is, you still need the gear to build it. Without precision machinery, even the best materials never leave the lab. Scaling battery innovation means scaling the equipment, and companies like Jonas & Redmann make it real," Wanka said.

FOB stood out for its practical tone. This was not a conference about ideas alone but also about making battery tech real by focusing on factories, machines, and partnerships, and their collective potential.

As policy and market forces evolve, the race is on. The future of batteries isn't theoretical anymore. It's being built through strategic partnerships and infrastructure that is steadily coming into focus.

HPB's breakthrough solid-state battery technology offers a real edge: non-flammability, up to 12,500 charge cycles, and a 50% greener environmental footprint than traditional lithiumion batteries.

For more information about HPB or to explore US licensing opportunities, contact:

Ananya Borgohain

Head of Marketing & PR at HPB

Ananya.borgohain@highperformancebattery.de

About HPB (High Performance Battery):

High Performance Battery Technology GmbH is a German company specializing in the research and development of a new generation of batteries with outstanding properties. The HPB Solid-State Battery is characterized by its non-flammability, extreme longevity and significantly improved environmental properties, and is already ready for series production thanks to an innovative production process. HPB cooperates with renowned European plant manufacturers for industrial production. High Performance Battery Technology GmbH, based in Bonn/DE, is a wholly owned subsidiary of High Performance Battery Holding AG, based in Teufen/CH, which is responsible for financing the research work.

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/fob-summit-champions-local-manufacturing-for-a-resilient-us-battery-supply-cha-1049807