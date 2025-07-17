Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel retail and F&B player has been awarded a ten-year contract for 13 stores, including ten new locations, as well as a five-year lease extension for two stores at San Antonio International Airport (SAT), to introduce new innovative dining concepts.
The total footprint of 15 stores will be distributed across more than 1,800 m2 and form part of the airport's multi-billion-dollar improvement plan. The stores showcase the rich flavors, flair, and culture of the surrounding community through partnerships with San Antonio's most renowned chefs, offering an authentic taste of the city inside the terminal.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2171414
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2171414 17.07.2025 CET/CEST