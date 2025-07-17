Anzeige
17.07.2025 19:02 Uhr
MD Clarity Debuts Its Revenue Recovery Services Offering to Empower Provider Organizations With End-to-End Revenue Maximization Solutions

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / MD Clarity, a leading provider of revenue optimization solutions, today announced the launch of its Revenue Recovery Services offering. This technology-enabled service empowers healthcare providers with end-to-end support to recover revenue lost to underpayments and denials.

MD Clarity Logo

MD Clarity Logo

The ever-increasing complexity of payer reimbursement methodologies, multitude of payer contracts managed by each healthcare organization, and opacity of claim resolution processes challenge providers to attain maximum reimbursement. MD Clarity's Revenue Recovery Services offering addresses these challenges by enabling providers to:

  • Identify payment variances systematically: Detect discrepancies between actual payer reimbursements and contracted rates, whether due to contractual underpayments or claim denials.

  • Increase net revenue: Leverage payer reimbursement specialists to manage the claim resolution process to increase cash recoveries, reduce first-pass claim denial rates, and maximize net revenue on future claims.

  • Access expert guidance: Receive best practices for navigating claim resolution processes and driving continuous revenue cycle improvement.

"We are thrilled to unveil our Revenue Recovery Services offering. Today's launch builds upon our advanced software by bringing providers a true end-to-end solution for collecting from payers the revenue they have underpaid or erroneously denied," said Dan Freeman, MD Clarity's CEO. "The specialized expertise of our Revenue Recovery Services team brings providers a capable partner in improving claim resolution outcomes and fixing revenue leaks to drive net revenue growth and better financial health."

MD Clarity's Revenue Recovery Services provides healthcare organizations with an end-to-end solution for maximizing net revenue. Powered by MD Clarity's RevFind software, which systematically detects discrepancies between actual reimbursements and contracted rates, Revenue Recovery Services delivers a unified technology and expert services platform. This integrated approach enables providers to recover revenue lost to denials and underpayments, and implement ongoing improvements to prevent future revenue shortfalls.

With the introduction of its Revenue Recovery Services offering, MD Clarity continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering healthcare providers with the tools, technologies, and support they need to thrive in today's complex healthcare landscape.

About MD Clarity

MD Clarity is a powerful software and services platform transforming the revenue cycle of healthcare organizations. Through pre-service patient estimates and deposits, automated detection of variances between payer payments and contracted rates, managed care agreement rate benchmarking and scenario modeling, and end-to-end revenue recovery services, MD Clarity enables the Revenue Cycle, Managed Care, and Finance teams of healthcare organizations to boost cash flow. With a decade-long track record capturing the complexities of managed care agreements within its software platform, MD Clarity has grown to serve more than 150,000 providers. For more information, visit MDClarity.com or follow MD Clarity on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

David Freeman
Senior Director of Strategy
david.freeman@mdclarity.com

