Resolver Inc.: Resolver Unveils Powerful New Service for Identifying Unknown CSAM

New service makes high-precision CSAM identification and classification capability available to platforms and services through the world's leading trust & safety intelligence provider.

LEEDS, United Kingdom, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolver, a Kroll business and the global leader in trust and safety intelligence, today announces the launch of its Unknown CSAM Detection Service, powered by the Roke Vigil AI CAID Classifier. The new service enables social and technology platforms to automatically identify and classify previously unseen and AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM), unlocking high-precision triage, enforcement, referral, and safeguarding opportunities at scale.

The eco-system challenge: overwhelming volumes and AI exploitation by predators

In May 2025, the Internet Watch Foundation's Annual Data & Insights Report identified a record breaking number of CSAM reports, alongside a stark increase in AI-generated child sexual abuse material online. In June, the UK's online safety regulator, Ofcom, announced a consultation on a range of Additional Safety Measures, for the first time recommending that platforms deploy proactive technology to identify unknown image-based CSAM. We can no longer rely on detecting only what we have already seen before.

A breakthrough enabled by partnership and unique data access

Resolver's Unknown CSAM Detection Service is built upon the Roke Vigil AI CAID Classifier, a machine learning solution trained directly on the UK Government's Child Abuse Image Database (CAID), developed under strict Home Office oversight and owned by Roke Manor Research and Vigil. This unique and proven capability allows the classifier to detect not only known and modified CSAM but also previously unseen, first-generation, and AI-generated material. Crucially, it also categorises imagery by severity to support faster and more effective triage.

Until now, the classifier has been reserved exclusively for law enforcement, scanning devices seized in criminal investigations. Through Resolver, it is now available to platforms to accelerate proactive approaches to child safety. Automated detection and classification of new and previously unseen CSAM allows high-risk content to be routed directly to the appropriate teams for assessment.

Equipped with suitable training and welfare support, these teams can act quickly to initiate safeguarding measures, protecting users while also shielding other operational staff from unnecessary exposure to traumatic content.

How it works: moving beyond hash-matching

The classifier is effective against known and, crucially, new and previously unseen imagery. The twin outputs enable partners to both identify and categorise CSAM, greatly aiding pace and accuracy.

Superior detection leverages two major advantages: the unparalleled quality of training data and direct training access to the world's most highly curated imagery dataset (CAID) in a secure laboratory environment. Each image is rigorously verified by three separate specialist officers to ensure all imagery meets the evidential bar. Each image is categorised as part of this process to denote the severity of abuse.

This allows the classifier to not only detect CSAM with high accuracy, but to also provide a classification for the severity of abuse (category A, B, C or indicative CSAM). The classifier is routinely re-trained to ensure that the model continues to reflect evolving abuse dynamics.

"The Roke Vigil AI CAID Classifier sets a new standard for automated, scalable detection of CSAM," said George Vlasto, Head of Trust & Safety Division, Resolver. "Resolver's service now brings this capability to platforms and technology service providers worldwide, delivered as a fully managed, cloud-based solution, with flexible integration and robust wrap-around support."

Supporting the industry at scale

Resolver's Unknown CSAM Detection Service is available with a managed API and deployment support, enabling platforms to meet evolving regulatory expectations, protect their users, and reduce the operational burden on Trust & Safety teams.

"This launch is another commitment from Resolver to keep children safe and support Trust & Safety teams doing this vital work every day," said Kam Rawal, President, Resolver. "We are proud to help set a new standard in CSAM detection and to play our part in making the world safer for all children."

About Resolver

Resolver, a Kroll Business, a leader in risk intelligence solutions, safeguards $6.5 trillion in market cap across 1,000+ companies worldwide. Leveraging AI with deep human expertise, we help transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling businesses to mitigate risks, recover swiftly, and strengthen operations. Discover how at Resolver.com. See Risk. Build Resilience.

About Roke Manor Research Ltd.

Roke is a world-class UK innovation company, combining science and engineering to apply new technologies to challenging problems. The Roke Vigil CAID AI classifier is a testament to Roke's commitment to leveraging advanced technology for societal good.

For Trust & Safety platform or service enquiries:

Henry Adams, Director, Trust & Safety, Resolver

henry.adams@resolver.com



For media enquiries: Chloe Acland, Marketing Manager, Resolver, chloe.acland@resolver.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733563/Resolver_Inc__Resolver_Unveils_Powerful_New_Service_for_Identify.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733562/Resolver_Inc__Resolver_Unveils_Powerful_New_Service_for_Identify.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resolver-unveils-powerful-new-service-for-identifying-unknown-csam-302508182.html