Token Communities Ltd.: LOBO EV Made Announcement to Enter APOZ

LOBO EV is prepared to start production in Texas

BRADENTON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTC-ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM) has executed an agreement with LOBO EV (a Nasdaq company) to develop a strategic cooperation relationship to set up production facility at APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) to manufacture various types of electric vehicles, including electric scooters, electric bikes, electric golf carts and others.

LOBO EV and APOZ enter Strategic Partnership for U.S. ( the LOBO press release ).

According to Mr. David Champ, the president & CEO of the company that LOBO EV is a very reputable EV products manufacturer, and it has been growing steadily over the past years with excellent growth potential in the North America market. With the help and assistance to be provided by ASC Global Inc. and the excellent strategic location and benefits ( QOZ + FTZ dual Status ) of APOZ Business Park, LOBO EV can easily reach their growth target and maximize their market potentials.

As per Ms. Ruby Lin who is the Director of Business Development, APOZ has been receiving excellent inquiries and responses from dozens of companies from various manufacturers in Taiwan and other Asia Pacific countries, these companies are in UAV ( drones ), solar panels, sport goods, electric vehicles, food & beverages, building materials and many others.

For any information about APOZ, please contact David at ( 631 ) 397-1111.

