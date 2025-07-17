Company recognized for environmental leadership in converting fish-skin into medical technology through waste-to-value innovation

Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced fish skin and fatty acids in cellular therapy and tissue regeneration, received Premier's Sustainability Award for Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions this week. Members of Premier, the second-largest group purchasing organization in the U.S., selected Kerecis for the prestigious award in recognition of its leading sustainability practices and waste-to-value innovation.

Using 100% renewable energy to power its manufacturing facilities, Kerecis converts cod fish skin, a material traditionally discarded as waste, to high-value medical technology that heals. As part of its operating model, Kerecis leverages electric vehicles for transportation, centralizes distribution for efficiency, and reduces product waste with recycled packaging.

Drawing on its greenhouse gas emissions audits (based on ISAE 3000 standards), the company proved that it outperforms its competitors in the medical device industry with significantly lower CO2 emissions. For example, Kerecis' CO2 emissions per $1,000 of gross revenue are just 0.02 tons (compared to an average of 0.19 tons among competitors). And its CO2 emissions per full-time employee are just 5 tons (compared to an average of 57.5 tons among competitors).

Moving forward, Kerecis will continue to measure its greenhouse gas emissions to minimize its environmental impact, applying the same rigorous data-driven approaches that it uses to measure its medical product efficacy and patient outcomes.

Accepting the Sustainability Award at Premier's Breakthroughs 25 Conference in National Harbor, Kerecis' Founder and CEO Fertram Sigurjonsson reaffirmed Kerecis' commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and to delivering sustainably sourced, life-saving products.

"Sustainability is not a secondary initiative for Kerecis, it's foundational to our business model," said Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Premier for our commitment to responsible manufacturing and for showing that environmental and clinical priorities can align. This award reinforces our approach to building value from resources that would otherwise go to waste."

About Kerecis

Kerecis, founded by Fertram Sigurjonsson, develops intact fish skin products for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration, and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish-skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity, and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies show that Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competitors. Kerecis is the only global manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish-skin and is the fastest growing company in the U.S. biologics skin market. Products include SurgiBind®/SurgiClose®, GraftGuide®, MariGen®, and Shield for various medical applications. Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kerecis uses sustainably sourced Icelandic fish processed with renewable energy. Kerecis is a part of Coloplast, a leading supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information about Kerecis and its clinical research, visit www.kerecis.com.

