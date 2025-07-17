Anzeige
17.07.2025 19:54 Uhr
Playroll Sweeps 2025 Stevie Awards, Cementing Its Role as the Fastest-Growing EOR Challenger

Named Global HR Solution Provider of the Year for Revolutionizing Cross-Border Hiring

LONDON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Playroll, the global employment platform simplifying hiring in 180+ countries, has secured two top honors at the 2025 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers:

  • Gold: Global HR Solution Provider of the Year
  • Silver: HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year
Playroll founders Brendon Silver and Erez Golan

These awards recognize Playroll's compliance-first approach to global employment, built for scale, speed, and simplicity. The platform helps companies onboard talent faster, remain 100% compliant, and eliminate up to 60% of legacy EOR costs - without displacing existing HR systems.

"Playroll was built to solve the hardest problem in HR: how to go global without increasing overhead or losing control," said Brendon Silver, CEO of Playroll. "This award is a testament to the companies who believed there was a better way. Our job is to make global hiring feel as seamless as local onboarding, with compliance so strong it feels invisible."

Why Playroll Is Winning Market Share

Unlike traditional Employer of Record providers that demand a complete system overhaul, Playroll plugs into existing HR infrastructure. This means faster onboarding to match the speed of startups, enterprise-grade compliance and a premium employee experience.

"As global hiring accelerates and compliance risk grows, Playroll's recognition marks a milestone in the rise of modular, human-first HR infrastructure," added Erez Golan, Co-Founder and Managing Director.

Key differentiators:

  • 1-2 day onboarding in 180+ markets
  • White-label & embedded EOR solutions for resellers and global partners
  • Compliance-first infrastructure, powered by VAT IT Group (25+ years of tax/legal expertise)
  • Up to 60% cost savings vs. legacy providers
  • 4.7/5 G2 rating with 24+ badges earned in 2025 alone

With 300% YoY growth, 24 G2 badges, and clients like Ricola, HSP Group, the NBA, and Jaeger, Playroll is becoming the go-to infrastructure for global HR teams and embedded SaaS platforms.

What the Judges Said

"Playroll offers a cost-effective, modular, and compliance-driven alternative in an EOR space dominated by rigid, high-cost incumbents."

"Their platform delivers real-world value - enabling legal compliance, rapid onboarding, and significant savings across industries and geographies."

About Playroll

Playroll is a global employment platform that helps companies easily hire, pay, and manage international teams. With plug-and-play EOR and payroll solutions, Playroll enables fast, compliant global growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733597/Playroll_founders_Brendon_Silver_and_Erez_Golan.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/playroll-sweeps-2025-stevie-awards-cementing-its-role-as-the-fastest-growing-eor-challenger-302508212.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
