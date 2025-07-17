Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Wins Gold at Employee Happiness Awards 2025 in United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Bacardi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been recognized for its exceptional workplace culture, winning Gold at the Employee Happiness Awards 2025.

The annual awards which took place in Dubai last month, celebrate organizations across the UAE that lead the way in nurturing positive work environments, inspiring innovation, and putting their employees at the heart of their success stories.

Family-owned spirits company Bacardi is known for its unique culture and for encouraging diversity of thought in its people. In the UAE, where the team consists of more than 60 people with 15 different nationalities, regular cultural celebrations within the company allow the team to build deeper connections and a better understanding of and respect for each other's heritage and viewpoints.

"At Bacardi, we create an environment where everyone can be appreciated for who they are, what they do and who they can become - this award shows that's working," says Claire Palmer, VP, Human Resources for Asia, Middle East & Africa and Global Travel Retail at Bacardi. "Up against some really tough competition, our strong culture, the happiness of our team and the diversity of our talent ensured Bacardi stood out."

The judging panel recognized Bacardi for its holistic approach to Belonging - not just as a value, but as a leadership imperative - and its focus on every stage of its employees' time at the company; from attracting values-aligned talent to fostering growth, wellbeing, everyday rituals that create connection, recognition, and lifelong brand ambassadorship.

In 2020, Bacardi became the first spirits company in the Middle East to be certified by Great Place to Work®. Last year, Bacardi globally was recognized by Forbes among "World's Best Employers" and "Top Companies for Women". Find out more about how Bacardi invests in its people and communities at www.bacardilimited.com/cs/people.

