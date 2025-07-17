Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
17.07.25 | 12:09
86,32 
-0,02 % -0,02
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2025 20:02 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Wins Gold at Employee Happiness Awards 2025 in United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Bacardi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been recognized for its exceptional workplace culture, winning Gold at the Employee Happiness Awards 2025.

The annual awards which took place in Dubai last month, celebrate organizations across the UAE that lead the way in nurturing positive work environments, inspiring innovation, and putting their employees at the heart of their success stories.

Family-owned spirits company Bacardi is known for its unique culture and for encouraging diversity of thought in its people. In the UAE, where the team consists of more than 60 people with 15 different nationalities, regular cultural celebrations within the company allow the team to build deeper connections and a better understanding of and respect for each other's heritage and viewpoints.

"At Bacardi, we create an environment where everyone can be appreciated for who they are, what they do and who they can become - this award shows that's working," says Claire Palmer, VP, Human Resources for Asia, Middle East & Africa and Global Travel Retail at Bacardi. "Up against some really tough competition, our strong culture, the happiness of our team and the diversity of our talent ensured Bacardi stood out."

The judging panel recognized Bacardi for its holistic approach to Belonging - not just as a value, but as a leadership imperative - and its focus on every stage of its employees' time at the company; from attracting values-aligned talent to fostering growth, wellbeing, everyday rituals that create connection, recognition, and lifelong brand ambassadorship.

In 2020, Bacardi became the first spirits company in the Middle East to be certified by Great Place to Work®. Last year, Bacardi globally was recognized by Forbes among "World's Best Employers" and "Top Companies for Women". Find out more about how Bacardi invests in its people and communities at www.bacardilimited.com/cs/people.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/bacardi-wins-gold-at-employee-happiness-awards-2025-in-united-arab-emirates-1049871

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.