17.07.2025
Build Productions: The Build Show Welcomes Mike Conneely

Chicago area builder joins the Build Expert team

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / As the leading provider of residential construction insight and education, The Build Show continues to expand our team of Expert builders passionate about sharing their expertise and experience.

With over 30 years in the building industry, Mike Conneely combines a lifelong immersion in construction with a passion for creating top-tier custom homes. As co-owner of Greenside Design Build in Chicago's western suburbs, he builds beautiful custom homes focused on high performance, premium craftsmanship, and sustainability. Mike started early in the home building business. As a youngster, he worked alongside his father-first sweeping up job sites, then "knocking out" punch lists. Over time, Mike mastered every role in the home building trade, including handyman, superintendent, sales, finance, and management. In 1999, Mike established Micon Construction, built his first home, and went on to develop custom homes and multi-family developments. He is experienced in site acquisition, the entitlement process, site improvements, and project feasibility. Mike is also a certified PHIUS Builder and Chairman of a NAHB Builder 20 Group.

Matt Risinger, founder of The Build Show says, "I am beyond excited to have Mike join The Build Show team! He is a a natural teacher and is passionate about high-performance and sustainable building. His custom homes in the Chicago suburbs are amazing." Check out Mike's videos. Subscribe to The Build Show Newsletter to stay informed on the latest Build Show news.

Contact

Sheri Rhodine
Marketing & PR
pr@buildproductions.com

SOURCE: Build Productions



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/the-build-show-welcomes-mike-conneely-1048987

