Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Lions Clubs International proudly announces the election of A.P. Singh of Kolkata, India, as its International President for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. A longstanding and visionary leader in the Lions community, Singh brings more than four decades of service, innovation, and global perspective to the world's largest humanitarian service organization.

Singh has been a Lion since 1984 and is a member of the Calcutta Vikas Lions Club. He has held numerous leadership roles within the organization, including district governor and council chairperson, and has also served as multi-national coordinator for Campaign SightFirst II as well as a chairperson of the National SightFirst Committee of India, a program that empowers Lions, healthcare providers and partners worldwide to combat preventable blindness and assist those with vision impairments. Singh was also a member of the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) Steering Committee. His presidency marks a significant chapter in Lions history, as he continues to build on the organization's mission of serving communities, empowering volunteers, and fostering global fellowship.

"Serving as the Lions Clubs International President is both an honor and a responsibility I embrace with humility and commitment," said Singh. "Together, we will continue to uplift neighborhoods, inspire new generations of Lions, and strengthen our service impact across the globe."

His passion for humanitarian service is evident through his longstanding dedication to projects supporting health care access, disaster relief, hunger, and childhood education, care for special children, micro finance, and prevention of blindness especially in underserved regions.

Under Singh's leadership, Lions Clubs International will make strides in promoting the growth of the association to continue to serve effectively, and will encourage building networks of interest groups, use of AI tools, service engagement during travels to expand its global footprint while advancing critical initiatives in youth engagement, sustainability, and inclusive community development.





A.P. Singh, 2025-2026 Lions Clubs International President



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9869/259150_4083142754bfba91_002full.jpg

Additional Resources

PHOTO: https:www.lionsclubs.org/sites/default/files/division/marketing/headshots/Singh_AP_2025.jpg

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QfOWIXCx_w

About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International, we are serving a world in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.org.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259150

SOURCE: Lions International