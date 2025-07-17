Pathfinder Ventures Inc.: Pathfinder Ventures Announces Operational Reorganization to Support Leaner, Growth-Focused Business Model

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV) ("Pathfinder" or the "Company"), a leading provider of modern RV and lifestyle communities across British Columbia, is pleased to announce a strategic reorganization of its operations aimed at creating a leaner, more efficient business model as the Company prepares for its next stage of growth.

As part of this reorganization, Pathfinder is streamlining roles and responsibilities across the organization. The Company announces that Stan Duckworth, who has served as Chief Operating Officer, will be stepping away from the Company effective September 12, 2025. Pathfinder extends its thanks to Stan for his leadership and contributions during his time with the Company.

Pathfinder has completed the promotion of Rishu Gaind to Chief Financial Officer, reinforcing its leadership team with strong financial expertise. In addition, the Company has initiated a park-level restructuring that aims to reduced expenses while maintaining the high-quality guest experience the Pathfinder brand is known for. These initiatives have already resulted in improved operational efficiencies.

Update on the Acquisition of Westside Modular Home Park

Pathfinder is also pleased to provide an update on its previously announced acquisition of Westside Modular Home Park, a forward-thinking development focused on delivering a high-quality, community-oriented lifestyle through modern modular homes.

The transaction is advancing, and the Company continues to make steady progress toward closing. This acquisition aligns with Pathfinder's broader strategy of expanding its footprint in the growing modular and lifestyle housing sector.

Further updates will be provided as key milestones are achieved. Pathfinder remains committed to its long-term vision of building a scalable, sustainable network of MHC and RV communities that generate long-term value for guests and stakeholders alike.

