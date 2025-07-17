LQR House Signals Potential Strategic Shift Toward Digital Assets with Support from a Significant Crypto Investor

Company Sets Sights on Becoming a Crypto-Integrated Brand Platform, Leveraging Strong Ecommerce Foundation and Industry Collaboration

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:YHC), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, today announced its strategic intent to broaden its corporate focus by integrating cryptocurrency and blockchain technology into its long-term business model.

This forward-looking shift has been spurred by Leshner, a significant voice in decentralized finance and the open market buyer of a stake in LQR House. Leshner has publicly expressed his interest in having the Company pursue a more crypto-native strategy. The Company plans to seek advice from Leshner, or members of the community that Leshner may suggest. Leshner no longer intends on pursuing a controlling interest in the Company.

This announcement follows the board's previously approved resolution to allocate a portion of the Company's treasury to Bitcoin, along with its stated intention to explore a potential investment in mining infrastructure through a partnership with Bitmain and Polaris Capital.

LQR House views digital assets not merely as a hedge or diversification strategy, but as a potentially foundational element of its evolving business model.

As of July 16, 2025, the Company reports:

6,809,578 shares outstanding

Sold over $20 million through its at-the-market (ATM)

Zero debt

"We believe that this marks a defining moment for LQR House," said Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House. "We're not pivoting-we're expanding. Our vision is to build a platform that combines the strength of ecommerce with the power of digital assets. With the support of experienced crypto leaders and our engaged shareholder base, we're positioning LQR House to be at the forefront of the next wave of internet-native consumer brands."

Investing in digital assets and other related transactions discussed above, and their terms are subject to, and contingent upon, the execution of definitive agreements and other related transaction documents by the parties, corporate approvals, customary closing conditions, and regulatory approvals, as applicable.

There can be no assurances that the Company will enter into any definitive agreement with Robert Leshner, and that any potential transactions described above will be consummated.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of around 460 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors". Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

