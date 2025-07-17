nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the appointment of Diane Leopold, former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Dominion Energy, Inc, to the nVent Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Leopold's experience in the utility sector will benefit nVent's Board and management team as the company expands its focus on electrical infrastructure, including power utilities and data center solutions.

"Diane is an accomplished leader with more than 30 years' experience in the electrical power utilities industry at Dominion Energy. She also has significant expertise in areas of operations, business development, major project construction, financial planning and corporate strategy," said nVent Chair and CEO, Beth Wozniak. "We are excited to have Diane join our board and we will benefit from her insight."

Ms. Leopold's career in the power utilities industry spans more than 36 years. She recently retired as Executive Vice President and COO of Dominion Energy, Inc., one of the nation's leading developers and operators of renewable and traditional power generation. She served in that role from October 2020 to May 2025. She was Executive Vice President and Co-COO from December 2019 to September 2020, and Executive Vice President and President CEO-Gas Infrastructure Group from May 2017 to November 2019.

Ms. Leopold holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Sussex, a Master's in Electrical Engineering from George Washington University and a Master's in Business Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

