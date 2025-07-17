Anzeige
17.07.2025
An Interactive Robot Points the Way to Smarter Farm Equipment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / CNH

Visitors to the CNH booth at this year's Agrishow 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil, became part of a two-way learning experience interacting with a robot using offline generative artificial intelligence (AI) - a tool that likely will soon be an integral part of the farm machinery business.

Among their launches, their first AI e-commerce functionality stood out. The new feature uses Artificial Intelligence and allows anyone to take a photo of an item and quickly find its equivalent on the website, reducing search time, errors in selection and improving sales conversion.

Another major attraction was a robot that assisted visitors and helped agricultural machinery operators with no internet access. The technology, named M.A.I.A for Case IH, and GUIA for New Holland, uses offline generative AI. At the fair, GUIA, for example, executed commands such as turning on or off components of a New Holland harvester, such as its lights, surprising those who passed by.

At Agrishow, the CNH team showcased their technology by deploying a robot at their exhibit to interact with visitors curious about the farm machinery on display. The robot engaged attendees by answering questions and providing insights into the equipment.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/an-interactive-robot-points-the-way-to-smarter-farm-equipment-1049943

