AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to "a" (Excellent) from "a-" (Excellent) of SIAT-Società Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni p.A. (SIAT) (Italy), a subsidiary of Unipol Assicurazioni S.p.A. (Unipol). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The upgrades follow the improvement in the financial strength of SIAT's ultimate parent, Unipol, which was assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term ICR of "a" (Excellent) on 17 July 2025.

The ratings reflect SIAT's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings factor in SIAT's importance to, and integration into the operations of Unipol, as well as AM Best's expectation that Unipol would provide prompt and sufficient financial support to its subsidiary, should it be needed.

SIAT's Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) assessment was at the very strong level at year-end 2024, and AM Best expects it to be maintained, at least, at that very strong level over the medium term. SIAT maintains a strong liquidity profile, with liquid investments accounting for approximately 151% of net technical liabilities at year-end 2024. Partially offsetting factors to the balance sheet strength include the company's investment concentration in Italian government bonds and its dependence on reinsurance to write high-value risks.

SIAT has a track record of adequate operating performance, supported by good underwriting profitability, with volatility contained by the company's effective reinsurance programme. In 2024, pre-tax profits amounted to EUR 11.1 million (adjusted by AM Best for extraordinary income and expenses), with the combined ratio standing at 84.4% (as calculated by AM Best). SIAT's five-year average combined ratio stood at 87.9% (2020-2024) (as calculated by AM Best). AM Best expects SIAT to continue to report adequate performance, supported by selective underwriting.

SIAT has an established reputation as a niche insurer in the marine hull and cargo segments, in which it ranks among the leading players in Italy. In addition, the company's business profile benefits from its reciprocal outsourcing agreements with Unipol.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250717182159/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Porta

Senior Financial Analyst

+31 20 808 1700

andrea.porta@ambest.com

Jose Berenguer

Associate Director, Analytics

+31 20 808 2276

jose.berenguer@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com