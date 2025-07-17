Anzeige
WKN: A3EBZU | ISIN: US05603E2081 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.07.25 | 21:58
15,655 US-Dollar
+1,99 % +0,305
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BV FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BV FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2025 23:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 was $5.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share compared to net income of $6.0 million or $0.52 per diluted share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial metric, was $3.7 million and $3.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and $6.7 million and $6.04 million for the year to date periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For a reconciliation of net income as reported and Non-GAAP adjusted net income, see the table below.

Financial Highlights

  • Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 1.26% and 5.78%, respectively.

  • Net loans increased $13.2 million or 1.8% to $742.4 million compared to $729.2 million at December 31, 2024.

  • Deposits increased $7.4 million or 1.1% from $651.5 million at December 31, 2024 to $658.9 million at June 30, 2025.

  • All $15.0 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta "FHLB" were paid off in the quarter.

  • Non-accrual loans increased $400,000 to $4.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $4.0 million at December 31, 2024.

  • The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $178,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $475,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

  • During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 277,000 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $15.29.

FINANCIAL CONDITION DISCUSSION

Total Assets. Total assets were $908.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $3.5 million, or -0.4%, from $911.8 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to the Company utilizing cash on-hand to repay $15.0 million in borrowings from the FHLB.

Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $14.2 million, or 20.1%, to $56.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash is primarily a result of the pay-off of FHLB borrowings.

Loans Receivable. Loans receivable increased $13.8 million, or 1.9%, to $751.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $737.8 million at December 31, 2024. Increases in in owner occupied 1-4 loans, commercial loans and construction loans offset decreases in non-owner occupied 1-4 loans, owner occupied 1-4 junior liens, owner occupied commercial real estate, marine and investor commercial real estate loans.

Securities. Securities available for sale decreased by $1.9 million or 5.1% from December 31, 2024 as paydowns in the mortgage-backed securities were not replaced with new purchases. The held-to-maturity portfolio experienced a slight decrease due to paydowns.

Total Liabilities. Total liabilities decreased $6.0 million or -0.8%, to $710.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $716.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to the decrease in borrowings offsetting increases in deposits.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $7.4 million, or 1.1% to $658.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $651.5 million at December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits increased $2.6 million, or 0.5%, to $524.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $521.8 million at December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $4.8 million, or 3.7%, to $134.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $129.7 million at December 31, 2024.

Stockholders' Equity. Stockholders' equity increased $2.5 million, or 1.3%, to $198.0 million at June 30, 2025 from $195.5 million at December 31, 2024 as net income and the decrease in the accumulative other comprehensive loss was somewhat offset by $4.3 million in stock repurchase during the period.

RESULTS OF OPERATION DISCUSSION

Net Income. Net income was $2.9 million or $0.29 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $3.4 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net income was $5.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $6.0 million or $0.52 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decreases were due to higher provisions for credit losses and noninterest compensation expenses, offset by higher net interest income.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income was $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 4.36% compared to 4.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to higher average balances of interest earning assets and higher yields on these assets offset by a higher average balance of deposits and higher rates paid on deposits.

Net interest income was $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $16.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 4.24% compared to 4.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to higher average balances of interest earning assets and higher yields on these assets offsetting the increase in interest expense due to a higher volume of deposits and higher rates paid on deposits.

Noninterest Income. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest income totaled approximately $714,000 compared to $596,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase is attributable to the collection of miscellaneous fees on loans and deposits.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30; 2024, noninterest income totaled $1.2 million.

Noninterest Expense. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $5.8 million compared to $4.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. Increases in compensation and benefits of $927,000 due to the $1.1 million cost of the equity awards granted under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan approved by stockholders. All other expense categories combined decreased by $70,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $11.9 million as compared to $9.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased $2.3 million due to the $2.3 million cost of the equity awards granted under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan approved by stockholders. All other expense categories combined decreased by $210,000 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the six month period ended June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2025 totaled $4.5 million consisting of $4.4 million in nonperforming loans and $157,000 in other real estate owned, compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2024, consisting of $4.0 million in non-performing loans and $159,000 in other real estate owned. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $9.2 million, which represented 1.22% of total loans and 208.6% of non-performing loans compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2024, which represented 1.15% of total loans and 212.5% of non-performing loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, increased competitive pressures, the effects of inflation, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in demand for our products and services, accounting and tax changes, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services, a potential government shutdown, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged and the failure to maintain current technologies, our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and the failure to retain or attract employees.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with thirteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Financial Ratios

At or For the Three Months

At or For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Performance Ratios(1):

Return on average assets

1.26

%

1.52

%

1.09

%

1.34

%

Return on average equity

5.78

%

6.68

%

5.03

%

5.92

%

Interest rate spread(2)

3.60

%

3.61

%

3.48

%

3.10

%

Net interest margin(3)

4.36

%

4.33

%

4.24

%

4.12

%

Non-interest expense to average assets

2.54

%

2.19

%

2.62

%

2.21

%

Efficiency ratio(4)

58.30

%

51.53

%

62.66

%

54.42

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

151.25

%

154.65

%

149.86

%

154.62

%

Average equity to average assets

21.88

%

22.73

%

21.62

%

22.68

%

Credit Quality Ratios:

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans

1.22

%

1.22

%

1.22

%

1.22

%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans

208.61

%

103.88

%

208.61

%

103.88

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the year

0.00

%

-0.01

%

-0.01

%

-0.02

%

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans

0.58

%

1.17

%

0.58

%

1.17

%

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets

0.48

%

0.92

%

0.48

%

0.92

%

Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets

0.50

%

0.94

%

0.50

%

0.94

%

Other:

Number of offices

13

13

13

13

Number of full-time equivalent employees

109

116

109

116

Weighted average shares outstanding

9,858,540

10,652,315

9,878,319

11,391,350

(1) Performance ratios are annualized.
(2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

(unaudited)

Assets

Cash

$

4,987

$

5,842

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

51,336

64,658

Cash and cash equivalents

56,323

70,500

Equity Investment

406

391

Securities available for sale

35,359

37,259

Securities held to maturity (fair value of $5,128 and $5,171, ACL of $3 and $4)

5,832

5,979

Loans held for maturity

751,573

737,760

Allowance for Credit Losses

(9,159

)

(8,522

)

Net Loans

742,414

729,238

Foreclosed real estate

157

159

Premises and equipment, net

13,182

13,224

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock, at cost

656

1,366

Investment in life insurance

20,259

20,058

Accrued interest receivable

3,243

3,161

Goodwill

14,420

14,420

Intangible assets, net

741

831

Deferred tax assets, net

9,309

8,899

Other assets

6,026

6,336

Total assets

$

908,327

$

911,821

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

134,520

$

129,724

Interest-bearing deposits

524,371

521,767

Total deposits

658,891

651,491

FHLB borrowings

-

15,000

Subordinated debentures

34,961

34,883

Other liabilities

16,484

14,948

Total liabilities

710,336

716,322

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized in 2025 and 2024; 10,318,418 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 10,645,284 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

103

106

Paid-in capital

91,854

94,679

Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan

(7,069

)

(7,160

)

Retained earnings

114,455

109,495

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,352

)

(1,621

)

Total stockholders' equity

197,991

195,499

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

908,327

$

911,821

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Interest Income

2025

2024

2025

2024

Loans, including fees

$

11,334

$

10,177

$

22,075

$

19,959

Investment securities available for sale

324

306

674

612

Investment securities held to maturity

46

91

93

183

Other interest income

562

1,043

1,305

1,867

Total interest income

12,266

11,617

24,147

22,621

Interest Expense

Interest on deposits

2,622

2,242

5,223

4,228

Interest on FHLB borrowings

23

-

-

-

Interest on Subordinated debentures

465

466

1,125

1,521

Total interest expense

3,110

2,708

6,348

5,749

Net interest income

9,156

8,909

17,799

16,872

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

178

(111

)

475

(92

)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

8,978

9,020

17,324

16,964

Noninterest Income

Service fees on deposits

112

97

216

200

Fees from debit cards

177

182

341

354

Income from investment in life insurance

114

112

201

199

Other income

311

205

485

421

Total noninterest income

714

596

1,243

1,174

Noninterest Expense

Compensation and related benefits

4,018

3,091

8,542

6,220

Occupancy

379

409

823

847

Data processing

395

374

792

751

Advertising

3

6

9

11

Professional fees

249

244

479

356

Equipment

94

103

185

205

Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets holding costs

0

11

2

16

Amortization of intangible assets

45

45

90

90

FDIC insurance premiums

84

81

165

164

Other expense

488

533

845

1,160

Total noninterest expense

5,755

4,897

11,932

9,820

Net income before tax

3,937

4,719

6,635

8,318

Income tax expense

1,076

1,320

1,675

2,345

Net income

$

2,861

$

3,399

$

4,960

$

5,973

Basic earnings per share

$

0.29

$

0.32

$

0.50

$

0.52

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.29

$

0.32

$

0.50

$

0.52

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Average Balance Sheet for the Quarters ended June 30,
'(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands)

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

(Unaudited)

Interest-earning assets:

Loans

$

752,181

$

11,334

6.04

%

$

705,516

$

10,177

5.79

%

Securities available-for-sale

34,770

324

3.74

%

33,445

306

3.67

%

Securities held-to-maturity

6,624

46

2.79

%

10,777

91

3.39

%

Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets

49,450

562

4.60

%

75,031

1,043

5.59

%

Total interest-earning assets

843,025

12,266

5.84

%

824,769

11,617

5.65

%

Noninterest-earning assets

64,324

67,088

Total assets

$

907,349

$

891,857

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

76,698

159

0.83

%

$

86,892

237

1.09

%

Savings deposits

120,584

106

0.35

%

139,980

96

0.28

%

Money market deposits

125,686

766

2.44

%

93,787

475

2.03

%

Certificates of deposit

197,488

1,591

3.23

%

177,859

1,434

3.23

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

520,456

2,622

2.02

%

498,518

2,242

1.80

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,978

23

4.66

%

-

-

-

Subordinated debentures

34,945

465

5.34

%

34,789

466

5.36

%

Total borrowings

36,923

488

5.30

%

34,789

466

5.37

%

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

557,379

3,110

2.24

%

533,307

2,708

2.04

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

134,841

139,070

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

16,930

16,627

Total liabilities

709,150

689,004

Equity

198,199

202,853

Total liabilities and equity

$

907,349

$

891,857

Net interest income

$

9,156

$

8,909

Net interest rate spread

3.60

%

3.61

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

285,646

$

291,462

Net interest margin

4.36

%

4.33

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

151.25

%

154.65

%

BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Average Balance Sheet for the Six Months ended June 30,
'(Dollars in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

(dollars in thousands)

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Outstanding Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

(Unaudited)

Interest-earning assets:

Loans

$

745,958

$

22,075

5.97

%

$

706,942

$

19,959

5.54

%

Securities available-for-sale

35,821

674

3.79

%

33,745

612

3.61

%

Securities held-to-maturity

6,971

93

2.69

%

10,796

183

3.41

%

Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets

58,091

1,305

4.55

%

68,856

1,867

5.28

%

Total interest-earning assets

846,841

24,147

5.75

%

820,339

22,621

5.41

%

Noninterest-earning assets

64,667

67,273

Total assets

$

911,508

$

887,612

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

78,414

330

0.85

%

$

85,721

473

1.12

%

Savings deposits

121,516

206

0.34

%

143,304

161

0.18

%

Money market deposits

125,326

1,530

2.46

%

90,762

827

1.61

%

Certificates of deposit

196,439

3,157

3.24

%

175,477

2,767

3.09

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

521,695

5,223

2.02

%

495,264

4,228

1.62

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

8,453

194

4.63

%

-

-

-

Subordinated debentures

34,925

931

5.38

%

35,297

1,521

8.64

%

Total borrowings

43,378

1,125

5.23

%

35,297

1,521

8.64

%

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

565,073

6,348

2.27

%

530,561

5,749

2.31

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

133,419

139,381

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

15,939

16,384

Total liabilities

714,433

686,326

Equity

197,075

201,286

Total liabilities and equity

$

911,508

$

887,612

Net interest income

$

17,799

$

16,872

Net interest rate spread

3.48

%

3.10

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

281,768

$

289,778

Net interest margin

4.24

%

4.12

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

149.86

%

154.62

%

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS - LOANS
'(Dollars in thousands)

QTR

YTD

6/30/2025

6/30/2025

Beginning Balance

$

8,888

$

8,522

Provision for credit loss -loans

242

593

Net Charge-offs (recoveries):

Owner Occupied 1-4

(13

)

(16

)

Non-Owner Occupied 1-4

(14

)

(30

)

Investor Commercial Real Estate

-

-

OO Commercial Real Estate

-

-

Construction & Land

(1

)

(2

)

Farm Loans

-

-

Marine & Consumer

(1

)

4

Guaranteed by the US Gov't

-

-

Commercial

-

-

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(29

)

(44

)

Ending Balance- ACL for Loans

$

9,159

$

9,159

Balance Reserve for unfunded loan commitments

237

237

Balance Reserve for HTM Securities

3

3

Total ACL

$

9,399

$

9,399

Provision expense for Unfunded Commitments

(63

)

(117

)

Provision expense for HTM Securities

(1

)

(1

)

Total other provision expense

$

(64

)

$

(118

)

Total provision for (recovery of ) credit losses

$

178

$

475

RECONCILIATION TABLE (UNAUDITED)
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the Unites States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains a non-GAAP financial measure, Non-GAAP adjusted net income. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time. Non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Three Months ended June 30,

2025

2024

Net Income (GAAP)

$

2,861

$

3,399

Plus(minus) tax adjusted items:

2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted

839

-

Non GAAP adjusted net income

$

3,700

$

3,399

Six Months ended June 30,

2025

2024

Net Income (GAAP)

$

4,960

$

5,973

Plus(minus) tax adjusted items:

2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted

1,728

-

Non GAAP adjusted net income

$

6,688

$

5,973

Contact:

Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bv-financial-inc.-announces-financial-results-1049926

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
