BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial metric, was $3.7 million and $3.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and $6.7 million and $6.04 million for the year to date periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For a reconciliation of net income as reported and Non-GAAP adjusted net income, see the table below.

Financial Highlights

Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 1.26% and 5.78%, respectively.

Net loans increased $13.2 million or 1.8% to $742.4 million compared to $729.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Deposits increased $7.4 million or 1.1% from $651.5 million at December 31, 2024 to $658.9 million at June 30, 2025.

All $15.0 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta "FHLB" were paid off in the quarter.

Non-accrual loans increased $400,000 to $4.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $4.0 million at December 31, 2024.

The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $178,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $475,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 277,000 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $15.29.

FINANCIAL CONDITION DISCUSSION

Total Assets. Total assets were $908.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $3.5 million, or -0.4%, from $911.8 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to the Company utilizing cash on-hand to repay $15.0 million in borrowings from the FHLB.

Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $14.2 million, or 20.1%, to $56.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash is primarily a result of the pay-off of FHLB borrowings.

Loans Receivable. Loans receivable increased $13.8 million, or 1.9%, to $751.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $737.8 million at December 31, 2024. Increases in in owner occupied 1-4 loans, commercial loans and construction loans offset decreases in non-owner occupied 1-4 loans, owner occupied 1-4 junior liens, owner occupied commercial real estate, marine and investor commercial real estate loans.

Securities. Securities available for sale decreased by $1.9 million or 5.1% from December 31, 2024 as paydowns in the mortgage-backed securities were not replaced with new purchases. The held-to-maturity portfolio experienced a slight decrease due to paydowns.

Total Liabilities. Total liabilities decreased $6.0 million or -0.8%, to $710.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $716.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to the decrease in borrowings offsetting increases in deposits.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $7.4 million, or 1.1% to $658.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $651.5 million at December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits increased $2.6 million, or 0.5%, to $524.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $521.8 million at December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $4.8 million, or 3.7%, to $134.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $129.7 million at December 31, 2024.

Stockholders' Equity. Stockholders' equity increased $2.5 million, or 1.3%, to $198.0 million at June 30, 2025 from $195.5 million at December 31, 2024 as net income and the decrease in the accumulative other comprehensive loss was somewhat offset by $4.3 million in stock repurchase during the period.

RESULTS OF OPERATION DISCUSSION

Net Income. Net income was $2.9 million or $0.29 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $3.4 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net income was $5.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $6.0 million or $0.52 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decreases were due to higher provisions for credit losses and noninterest compensation expenses, offset by higher net interest income.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income was $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 4.36% compared to 4.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to higher average balances of interest earning assets and higher yields on these assets offset by a higher average balance of deposits and higher rates paid on deposits.

Net interest income was $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $16.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 4.24% compared to 4.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to higher average balances of interest earning assets and higher yields on these assets offsetting the increase in interest expense due to a higher volume of deposits and higher rates paid on deposits.

Noninterest Income. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest income totaled approximately $714,000 compared to $596,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase is attributable to the collection of miscellaneous fees on loans and deposits.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30; 2024, noninterest income totaled $1.2 million.

Noninterest Expense. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $5.8 million compared to $4.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. Increases in compensation and benefits of $927,000 due to the $1.1 million cost of the equity awards granted under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan approved by stockholders. All other expense categories combined decreased by $70,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $11.9 million as compared to $9.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased $2.3 million due to the $2.3 million cost of the equity awards granted under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan approved by stockholders. All other expense categories combined decreased by $210,000 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the six month period ended June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2025 totaled $4.5 million consisting of $4.4 million in nonperforming loans and $157,000 in other real estate owned, compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2024, consisting of $4.0 million in non-performing loans and $159,000 in other real estate owned. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $9.2 million, which represented 1.22% of total loans and 208.6% of non-performing loans compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2024, which represented 1.15% of total loans and 212.5% of non-performing loans.

Forward-Looking Statements

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with thirteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Financial Ratios

At or For the Three Months At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Ratios(1): Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.52 % 1.09 % 1.34 % Return on average equity 5.78 % 6.68 % 5.03 % 5.92 % Interest rate spread(2) 3.60 % 3.61 % 3.48 % 3.10 % Net interest margin(3) 4.36 % 4.33 % 4.24 % 4.12 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.54 % 2.19 % 2.62 % 2.21 % Efficiency ratio(4) 58.30 % 51.53 % 62.66 % 54.42 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 151.25 % 154.65 % 149.86 % 154.62 % Average equity to average assets 21.88 % 22.73 % 21.62 % 22.68 % Credit Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.22 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 208.61 % 103.88 % 208.61 % 103.88 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the year 0.00 % -0.01 % -0.01 % -0.02 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 0.58 % 1.17 % 0.58 % 1.17 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.48 % 0.92 % 0.48 % 0.92 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.50 % 0.94 % 0.50 % 0.94 % Other: Number of offices 13 13 13 13 Number of full-time equivalent employees 109 116 109 116 Weighted average shares outstanding 9,858,540 10,652,315 9,878,319 11,391,350

(1) Performance ratios are annualized.

(2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

(4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited) Assets Cash $ 4,987 $ 5,842 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 51,336 64,658 Cash and cash equivalents 56,323 70,500 Equity Investment 406 391 Securities available for sale 35,359 37,259 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $5,128 and $5,171, ACL of $3 and $4) 5,832 5,979 Loans held for maturity 751,573 737,760 Allowance for Credit Losses (9,159 ) (8,522 ) Net Loans 742,414 729,238 Foreclosed real estate 157 159 Premises and equipment, net 13,182 13,224 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock, at cost 656 1,366 Investment in life insurance 20,259 20,058 Accrued interest receivable 3,243 3,161 Goodwill 14,420 14,420 Intangible assets, net 741 831 Deferred tax assets, net 9,309 8,899 Other assets 6,026 6,336 Total assets $ 908,327 $ 911,821 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 134,520 $ 129,724 Interest-bearing deposits 524,371 521,767 Total deposits 658,891 651,491 FHLB borrowings - 15,000 Subordinated debentures 34,961 34,883 Other liabilities 16,484 14,948 Total liabilities 710,336 716,322 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized in 2025 and 2024; 10,318,418 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 10,645,284 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 103 106 Paid-in capital 91,854 94,679 Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (7,069 ) (7,160 ) Retained earnings 114,455 109,495 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,352 ) (1,621 ) Total stockholders' equity 197,991 195,499 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 908,327 $ 911,821

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Interest Income 2025 2024 2025 2024 Loans, including fees $ 11,334 $ 10,177 $ 22,075 $ 19,959 Investment securities available for sale 324 306 674 612 Investment securities held to maturity 46 91 93 183 Other interest income 562 1,043 1,305 1,867 Total interest income 12,266 11,617 24,147 22,621 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 2,622 2,242 5,223 4,228 Interest on FHLB borrowings 23 - - - Interest on Subordinated debentures 465 466 1,125 1,521 Total interest expense 3,110 2,708 6,348 5,749 Net interest income 9,156 8,909 17,799 16,872 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 178 (111 ) 475 (92 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 8,978 9,020 17,324 16,964 Noninterest Income Service fees on deposits 112 97 216 200 Fees from debit cards 177 182 341 354 Income from investment in life insurance 114 112 201 199 Other income 311 205 485 421 Total noninterest income 714 596 1,243 1,174 Noninterest Expense Compensation and related benefits 4,018 3,091 8,542 6,220 Occupancy 379 409 823 847 Data processing 395 374 792 751 Advertising 3 6 9 11 Professional fees 249 244 479 356 Equipment 94 103 185 205 Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets holding costs 0 11 2 16 Amortization of intangible assets 45 45 90 90 FDIC insurance premiums 84 81 165 164 Other expense 488 533 845 1,160 Total noninterest expense 5,755 4,897 11,932 9,820 Net income before tax 3,937 4,719 6,635 8,318 Income tax expense 1,076 1,320 1,675 2,345 Net income $ 2,861 $ 3,399 $ 4,960 $ 5,973 Basic earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.50 $ 0.52

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Average Balance Sheet for the Quarters ended June 30,

'(Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (Unaudited) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 752,181 $ 11,334 6.04 % $ 705,516 $ 10,177 5.79 % Securities available-for-sale 34,770 324 3.74 % 33,445 306 3.67 % Securities held-to-maturity 6,624 46 2.79 % 10,777 91 3.39 % Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets 49,450 562 4.60 % 75,031 1,043 5.59 % Total interest-earning assets 843,025 12,266 5.84 % 824,769 11,617 5.65 % Noninterest-earning assets 64,324 67,088 Total assets $ 907,349 $ 891,857 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 76,698 159 0.83 % $ 86,892 237 1.09 % Savings deposits 120,584 106 0.35 % 139,980 96 0.28 % Money market deposits 125,686 766 2.44 % 93,787 475 2.03 % Certificates of deposit 197,488 1,591 3.23 % 177,859 1,434 3.23 % Total interest-bearing deposits 520,456 2,622 2.02 % 498,518 2,242 1.80 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,978 23 4.66 % - - - Subordinated debentures 34,945 465 5.34 % 34,789 466 5.36 % Total borrowings 36,923 488 5.30 % 34,789 466 5.37 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 557,379 3,110 2.24 % 533,307 2,708 2.04 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 134,841 139,070 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,930 16,627 Total liabilities 709,150 689,004 Equity 198,199 202,853 Total liabilities and equity $ 907,349 $ 891,857 Net interest income $ 9,156 $ 8,909 Net interest rate spread 3.60 % 3.61 % Net interest-earning assets $ 285,646 $ 291,462 Net interest margin 4.36 % 4.33 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 151.25 % 154.65 %

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Average Balance Sheet for the Six Months ended June 30,

'(Dollars in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (Unaudited) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 745,958 $ 22,075 5.97 % $ 706,942 $ 19,959 5.54 % Securities available-for-sale 35,821 674 3.79 % 33,745 612 3.61 % Securities held-to-maturity 6,971 93 2.69 % 10,796 183 3.41 % Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets 58,091 1,305 4.55 % 68,856 1,867 5.28 % Total interest-earning assets 846,841 24,147 5.75 % 820,339 22,621 5.41 % Noninterest-earning assets 64,667 67,273 Total assets $ 911,508 $ 887,612 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 78,414 330 0.85 % $ 85,721 473 1.12 % Savings deposits 121,516 206 0.34 % 143,304 161 0.18 % Money market deposits 125,326 1,530 2.46 % 90,762 827 1.61 % Certificates of deposit 196,439 3,157 3.24 % 175,477 2,767 3.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits 521,695 5,223 2.02 % 495,264 4,228 1.62 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,453 194 4.63 % - - - Subordinated debentures 34,925 931 5.38 % 35,297 1,521 8.64 % Total borrowings 43,378 1,125 5.23 % 35,297 1,521 8.64 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 565,073 6,348 2.27 % 530,561 5,749 2.31 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 133,419 139,381 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 15,939 16,384 Total liabilities 714,433 686,326 Equity 197,075 201,286 Total liabilities and equity $ 911,508 $ 887,612 Net interest income $ 17,799 $ 16,872 Net interest rate spread 3.48 % 3.10 % Net interest-earning assets $ 281,768 $ 289,778 Net interest margin 4.24 % 4.12 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 149.86 % 154.62 %

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS - LOANS

'(Dollars in thousands)

QTR YTD 6/30/2025 6/30/2025 Beginning Balance $ 8,888 $ 8,522 Provision for credit loss -loans 242 593 Net Charge-offs (recoveries): Owner Occupied 1-4 (13 ) (16 ) Non-Owner Occupied 1-4 (14 ) (30 ) Investor Commercial Real Estate - - OO Commercial Real Estate - - Construction & Land (1 ) (2 ) Farm Loans - - Marine & Consumer (1 ) 4 Guaranteed by the US Gov't - - Commercial - - Net charge-offs (recoveries) (29 ) (44 ) Ending Balance- ACL for Loans $ 9,159 $ 9,159 Balance Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 237 237 Balance Reserve for HTM Securities 3 3 Total ACL $ 9,399 $ 9,399 Provision expense for Unfunded Commitments (63 ) (117 ) Provision expense for HTM Securities (1 ) (1 ) Total other provision expense $ (64 ) $ (118 ) Total provision for (recovery of ) credit losses $ 178 $ 475

RECONCILIATION TABLE (UNAUDITED)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the Unites States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains a non-GAAP financial measure, Non-GAAP adjusted net income. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time. Non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Three Months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 2,861 $ 3,399 Plus(minus) tax adjusted items: 2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted 839 - Non GAAP adjusted net income $ 3,700 $ 3,399

Six Months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 4,960 $ 5,973 Plus(minus) tax adjusted items: 2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted 1,728 - Non GAAP adjusted net income $ 6,688 $ 5,973

