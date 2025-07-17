BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 was $5.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share compared to net income of $6.0 million or $0.52 per diluted share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial metric, was $3.7 million and $3.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and $6.7 million and $6.04 million for the year to date periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For a reconciliation of net income as reported and Non-GAAP adjusted net income, see the table below.
Financial Highlights
Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 1.26% and 5.78%, respectively.
Net loans increased $13.2 million or 1.8% to $742.4 million compared to $729.2 million at December 31, 2024.
Deposits increased $7.4 million or 1.1% from $651.5 million at December 31, 2024 to $658.9 million at June 30, 2025.
All $15.0 million in borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta "FHLB" were paid off in the quarter.
Non-accrual loans increased $400,000 to $4.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $4.0 million at December 31, 2024.
The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $178,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $475,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 277,000 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $15.29.
FINANCIAL CONDITION DISCUSSION
Total Assets. Total assets were $908.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $3.5 million, or -0.4%, from $911.8 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to the Company utilizing cash on-hand to repay $15.0 million in borrowings from the FHLB.
Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $14.2 million, or 20.1%, to $56.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $70.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash is primarily a result of the pay-off of FHLB borrowings.
Loans Receivable. Loans receivable increased $13.8 million, or 1.9%, to $751.6 million at June 30, 2025 from $737.8 million at December 31, 2024. Increases in in owner occupied 1-4 loans, commercial loans and construction loans offset decreases in non-owner occupied 1-4 loans, owner occupied 1-4 junior liens, owner occupied commercial real estate, marine and investor commercial real estate loans.
Securities. Securities available for sale decreased by $1.9 million or 5.1% from December 31, 2024 as paydowns in the mortgage-backed securities were not replaced with new purchases. The held-to-maturity portfolio experienced a slight decrease due to paydowns.
Total Liabilities. Total liabilities decreased $6.0 million or -0.8%, to $710.3 million at June 30, 2025 from $716.3 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to the decrease in borrowings offsetting increases in deposits.
Deposits. Total deposits increased $7.4 million, or 1.1% to $658.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $651.5 million at December 31, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits increased $2.6 million, or 0.5%, to $524.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $521.8 million at December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $4.8 million, or 3.7%, to $134.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $129.7 million at December 31, 2024.
Stockholders' Equity. Stockholders' equity increased $2.5 million, or 1.3%, to $198.0 million at June 30, 2025 from $195.5 million at December 31, 2024 as net income and the decrease in the accumulative other comprehensive loss was somewhat offset by $4.3 million in stock repurchase during the period.
RESULTS OF OPERATION DISCUSSION
Net Income. Net income was $2.9 million or $0.29 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $3.4 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net income was $5.0 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $6.0 million or $0.52 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decreases were due to higher provisions for credit losses and noninterest compensation expenses, offset by higher net interest income.
Net Interest Income. Net interest income was $9.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 4.36% compared to 4.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to higher average balances of interest earning assets and higher yields on these assets offset by a higher average balance of deposits and higher rates paid on deposits.
Net interest income was $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $16.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 4.24% compared to 4.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to higher average balances of interest earning assets and higher yields on these assets offsetting the increase in interest expense due to a higher volume of deposits and higher rates paid on deposits.
Noninterest Income. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest income totaled approximately $714,000 compared to $596,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase is attributable to the collection of miscellaneous fees on loans and deposits.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30; 2024, noninterest income totaled $1.2 million.
Noninterest Expense. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $5.8 million compared to $4.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. Increases in compensation and benefits of $927,000 due to the $1.1 million cost of the equity awards granted under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan approved by stockholders. All other expense categories combined decreased by $70,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest expense totaled $11.9 million as compared to $9.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased $2.3 million due to the $2.3 million cost of the equity awards granted under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan approved by stockholders. All other expense categories combined decreased by $210,000 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the six month period ended June 30, 2024.
Asset Quality. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2025 totaled $4.5 million consisting of $4.4 million in nonperforming loans and $157,000 in other real estate owned, compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2024, consisting of $4.0 million in non-performing loans and $159,000 in other real estate owned. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $9.2 million, which represented 1.22% of total loans and 208.6% of non-performing loans compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2024, which represented 1.15% of total loans and 212.5% of non-performing loans.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, increased competitive pressures, the effects of inflation, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in demand for our products and services, accounting and tax changes, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services, a potential government shutdown, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged and the failure to maintain current technologies, our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities and the failure to retain or attract employees.
BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with thirteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Financial Ratios
At or For the Three Months
At or For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Performance Ratios(1):
Return on average assets
1.26
%
1.52
%
1.09
%
1.34
%
Return on average equity
5.78
%
6.68
%
5.03
%
5.92
%
Interest rate spread(2)
3.60
%
3.61
%
3.48
%
3.10
%
Net interest margin(3)
4.36
%
4.33
%
4.24
%
4.12
%
Non-interest expense to average assets
2.54
%
2.19
%
2.62
%
2.21
%
Efficiency ratio(4)
58.30
%
51.53
%
62.66
%
54.42
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
151.25
%
154.65
%
149.86
%
154.62
%
Average equity to average assets
21.88
%
22.73
%
21.62
%
22.68
%
Credit Quality Ratios:
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
1.22
%
1.22
%
1.22
%
1.22
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
208.61
%
103.88
%
208.61
%
103.88
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the year
0.00
%
-0.01
%
-0.01
%
-0.02
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans
0.58
%
1.17
%
0.58
%
1.17
%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets
0.48
%
0.92
%
0.48
%
0.92
%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
0.50
%
0.94
%
0.50
%
0.94
%
Other:
Number of offices
13
13
13
13
Number of full-time equivalent employees
109
116
109
116
Weighted average shares outstanding
9,858,540
10,652,315
9,878,319
11,391,350
(1) Performance ratios are annualized.
(2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash
$
4,987
$
5,842
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
51,336
64,658
Cash and cash equivalents
56,323
70,500
Equity Investment
406
391
Securities available for sale
35,359
37,259
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $5,128 and $5,171, ACL of $3 and $4)
5,832
5,979
Loans held for maturity
751,573
737,760
Allowance for Credit Losses
(9,159
)
(8,522
)
Net Loans
742,414
729,238
Foreclosed real estate
157
159
Premises and equipment, net
13,182
13,224
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock, at cost
656
1,366
Investment in life insurance
20,259
20,058
Accrued interest receivable
3,243
3,161
Goodwill
14,420
14,420
Intangible assets, net
741
831
Deferred tax assets, net
9,309
8,899
Other assets
6,026
6,336
Total assets
$
908,327
$
911,821
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
134,520
$
129,724
Interest-bearing deposits
524,371
521,767
Total deposits
658,891
651,491
FHLB borrowings
-
15,000
Subordinated debentures
34,961
34,883
Other liabilities
16,484
14,948
Total liabilities
710,336
716,322
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized in 2025 and 2024; 10,318,418 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025; 10,645,284 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
103
106
Paid-in capital
91,854
94,679
Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan
(7,069
)
(7,160
)
Retained earnings
114,455
109,495
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,352
)
(1,621
)
Total stockholders' equity
197,991
195,499
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
908,327
$
911,821
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Interest Income
2025
2024
2025
2024
Loans, including fees
$
11,334
$
10,177
$
22,075
$
19,959
Investment securities available for sale
324
306
674
612
Investment securities held to maturity
46
91
93
183
Other interest income
562
1,043
1,305
1,867
Total interest income
12,266
11,617
24,147
22,621
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
2,622
2,242
5,223
4,228
Interest on FHLB borrowings
23
-
-
-
Interest on Subordinated debentures
465
466
1,125
1,521
Total interest expense
3,110
2,708
6,348
5,749
Net interest income
9,156
8,909
17,799
16,872
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
178
(111
)
475
(92
)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses
8,978
9,020
17,324
16,964
Noninterest Income
Service fees on deposits
112
97
216
200
Fees from debit cards
177
182
341
354
Income from investment in life insurance
114
112
201
199
Other income
311
205
485
421
Total noninterest income
714
596
1,243
1,174
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and related benefits
4,018
3,091
8,542
6,220
Occupancy
379
409
823
847
Data processing
395
374
792
751
Advertising
3
6
9
11
Professional fees
249
244
479
356
Equipment
94
103
185
205
Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets holding costs
0
11
2
16
Amortization of intangible assets
45
45
90
90
FDIC insurance premiums
84
81
165
164
Other expense
488
533
845
1,160
Total noninterest expense
5,755
4,897
11,932
9,820
Net income before tax
3,937
4,719
6,635
8,318
Income tax expense
1,076
1,320
1,675
2,345
Net income
$
2,861
$
3,399
$
4,960
$
5,973
Basic earnings per share
$
0.29
$
0.32
$
0.50
$
0.52
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.29
$
0.32
$
0.50
$
0.52
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Average Balance Sheet for the Quarters ended June 30,
'(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
(Unaudited)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
752,181
$
11,334
6.04
%
$
705,516
$
10,177
5.79
%
Securities available-for-sale
34,770
324
3.74
%
33,445
306
3.67
%
Securities held-to-maturity
6,624
46
2.79
%
10,777
91
3.39
%
Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets
49,450
562
4.60
%
75,031
1,043
5.59
%
Total interest-earning assets
843,025
12,266
5.84
%
824,769
11,617
5.65
%
Noninterest-earning assets
64,324
67,088
Total assets
$
907,349
$
891,857
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
76,698
159
0.83
%
$
86,892
237
1.09
%
Savings deposits
120,584
106
0.35
%
139,980
96
0.28
%
Money market deposits
125,686
766
2.44
%
93,787
475
2.03
%
Certificates of deposit
197,488
1,591
3.23
%
177,859
1,434
3.23
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
520,456
2,622
2.02
%
498,518
2,242
1.80
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,978
23
4.66
%
-
-
-
Subordinated debentures
34,945
465
5.34
%
34,789
466
5.36
%
Total borrowings
36,923
488
5.30
%
34,789
466
5.37
%
Total interest-bearing
liabilities
557,379
3,110
2.24
%
533,307
2,708
2.04
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
134,841
139,070
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
16,930
16,627
Total liabilities
709,150
689,004
Equity
198,199
202,853
Total liabilities and equity
$
907,349
$
891,857
Net interest income
$
9,156
$
8,909
Net interest rate spread
3.60
%
3.61
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
285,646
$
291,462
Net interest margin
4.36
%
4.33
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
151.25
%
154.65
%
BV FINANCIAL, INC.
Average Balance Sheet for the Six Months ended June 30,
'(Dollars in thousands)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
(Unaudited)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
745,958
$
22,075
5.97
%
$
706,942
$
19,959
5.54
%
Securities available-for-sale
35,821
674
3.79
%
33,745
612
3.61
%
Securities held-to-maturity
6,971
93
2.69
%
10,796
183
3.41
%
Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets
58,091
1,305
4.55
%
68,856
1,867
5.28
%
Total interest-earning assets
846,841
24,147
5.75
%
820,339
22,621
5.41
%
Noninterest-earning assets
64,667
67,273
Total assets
$
911,508
$
887,612
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
78,414
330
0.85
%
$
85,721
473
1.12
%
Savings deposits
121,516
206
0.34
%
143,304
161
0.18
%
Money market deposits
125,326
1,530
2.46
%
90,762
827
1.61
%
Certificates of deposit
196,439
3,157
3.24
%
175,477
2,767
3.09
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
521,695
5,223
2.02
%
495,264
4,228
1.62
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
8,453
194
4.63
%
-
-
-
Subordinated debentures
34,925
931
5.38
%
35,297
1,521
8.64
%
Total borrowings
43,378
1,125
5.23
%
35,297
1,521
8.64
%
Total interest-bearing
liabilities
565,073
6,348
2.27
%
530,561
5,749
2.31
%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
133,419
139,381
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
15,939
16,384
Total liabilities
714,433
686,326
Equity
197,075
201,286
Total liabilities and equity
$
911,508
$
887,612
Net interest income
$
17,799
$
16,872
Net interest rate spread
3.48
%
3.10
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
281,768
$
289,778
Net interest margin
4.24
%
4.12
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
149.86
%
154.62
%
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS - LOANS
'(Dollars in thousands)
QTR
YTD
6/30/2025
6/30/2025
Beginning Balance
$
8,888
$
8,522
Provision for credit loss -loans
242
593
Net Charge-offs (recoveries):
Owner Occupied 1-4
(13
)
(16
)
Non-Owner Occupied 1-4
(14
)
(30
)
Investor Commercial Real Estate
-
-
OO Commercial Real Estate
-
-
Construction & Land
(1
)
(2
)
Farm Loans
-
-
Marine & Consumer
(1
)
4
Guaranteed by the US Gov't
-
-
Commercial
-
-
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(29
)
(44
)
Ending Balance- ACL for Loans
$
9,159
$
9,159
Balance Reserve for unfunded loan commitments
237
237
Balance Reserve for HTM Securities
3
3
Total ACL
$
9,399
$
9,399
Provision expense for Unfunded Commitments
(63
)
(117
)
Provision expense for HTM Securities
(1
)
(1
)
Total other provision expense
$
(64
)
$
(118
)
Total provision for (recovery of ) credit losses
$
178
$
475
RECONCILIATION TABLE (UNAUDITED)
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the Unites States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains a non-GAAP financial measure, Non-GAAP adjusted net income. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time. Non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Three Months ended June 30,
2025
2024
Net Income (GAAP)
$
2,861
$
3,399
Plus(minus) tax adjusted items:
2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted
839
-
Non GAAP adjusted net income
$
3,700
$
3,399
Six Months ended June 30,
2025
2024
Net Income (GAAP)
$
4,960
$
5,973
Plus(minus) tax adjusted items:
2024 Equity Plan Expenses - tax adjusted
1,728
-
Non GAAP adjusted net income
$
6,688
$
5,973
Contact:
Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000
SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.
