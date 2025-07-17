DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Gearing Up for Outstanding Expansion Across the 7MM During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2025-2034), owing to improved diagnosis, treatment advancements, aging demographics, increased awareness, the launch of emerging therapies, and healthcare spending globally.

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) often starts with muscle weakness in the face, shoulders, and upper arms, and gradually progresses to affect the abdominal muscles, legs, and pelvic area as the disease advances. Symptoms commonly emerge during childhood or adolescence, though they can begin at any stage of life, from infancy to old age. There is considerable variation in symptom onset and severity, even among relatives with the condition.

Roughly 80% of individuals carrying the FSHD gene mutation experience symptoms, while the remaining 20% are asymptomatic, either showing no signs or only very mild symptoms that may go unnoticed until later in life. For FSHD1, children of an affected parent have a 50% likelihood of inheriting the disorder. In FSHD2, the inheritance risk depends on the genetic background of both parents, typically ranging from 25% to 50%.

In 2024, the United States represented about 45% of all FSHD cases across the 7MM, with numbers projected to rise by 2034. Most US patients in 2024 scored between 7 and 10 on the RICCI scale, indicating moderate to severe levels of muscle dysfunction.

At present, there are no available therapies that can slow, halt, or reverse the progression of muscle weakness in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. While physical therapy can be beneficial in some cases, it is generally recommended that individuals engage in regular low-resistance and aerobic exercise. Collaborating with a physical therapist is important to create a personalized and safe exercise regimen.

Some patients may benefit from surgical stabilization of the scapula to enhance their ability to raise their arms above shoulder level. Scapular fixation involves anchoring the shoulder blades to the ribs and may be performed on one or both sides. This is a complex procedure that should only be undertaken by skilled surgeons after thorough evaluation and discussion with both the surgeon and the neurologist. Additionally, medications such as NSAIDs, opioids, and antidepressants are commonly prescribed to manage FSHD-related pain.

Current care practices are centered around managing complications and preserving physical function. Rehabilitation consultations are advised for individuals facing mobility or functional issues. However, there remains a significant unmet need for effective and affordable approved therapies, as existing supportive treatments are often costly and limited in efficacy.

There remains a significant unmet need in the treatment of FSHD, as current approaches primarily involve off-label therapies. Management strategies are largely aimed at alleviating symptoms and preserving physical function. Although FSHD is a progressive disorder with potentially serious long-term effects, treatment options are still limited to symptomatic care.

Several investigational therapies are in development, including GYM329/RO7204239/RG6237 by Roche and Chugai Pharmaceutical, Delpacibart braxlosiran (del-brax) by Avidity Biosciences, EPI-321 by Epicrispr Biotechnologies, among others.

GYM329 (also known as RO7204239 or RG6237) is an experimental anti-myostatin antibody aimed at enhancing skeletal muscle mass and growth. It has been specifically engineered as a "recycling" and "sweeping" antibody, meaning it may clear myostatin from the bloodstream more effectively than traditional antibodies. This targeted approach is expected to help address conditions marked by muscle wasting and reduced muscle strength. In November 2022, Roche began a Phase II clinical trial (NCT05548556) in patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, and according to the company, regulatory filing is anticipated after 2028.

As per Chugai Pharmaceutical's Q1 2025 update, results from the ongoing MANOEUVRE Phase II study for FSHD are expected in 2025. With proof of concept established, Chugai plans to advance to Phase III trials, set to begin in 2026.

Delpacibart braxlosiran (del-brax, formerly AOC 1020) is currently being assessed in the Phase I/II FORTITUDE trial (NCT06547216) in both adult and adolescent participants with FSHD. This study is focused on evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of intravenously administered del-brax.

In June 2025, Avidity Biosciences announced that del-brax may qualify for an accelerated approval pathway in the U.S. for FSHD treatment. The company also launched the global Phase III FORWARD trial to serve as a confirmatory study for full regulatory approval. Additionally, Avidity reported positive topline results from the dose-escalation cohorts of the FORTITUDE trial, which will be shared at the 32nd Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress.

EPI-321 is an investigational, one-time gene-silencing therapy targeting abnormal DUX4 expression. Administered systemically via a validated AAV vector, EPI-321 has shown strong preclinical results, including effective suppression of DUX4 and preservation of muscle tissue. It has received Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA. The company is preparing to launch a global Phase I/II trial in 2025.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for FSHD are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the FSHD market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for FSHD is expected to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034. This growth is mainly driven by increased awareness, improved diagnostic techniques, and ongoing research into genetic therapies. Rising investment from pharmaceutical companies and the emergence of targeted therapies are expanding treatment options. Regulatory support for orphan diseases is also accelerating drug development.

DelveInsight's latest published market report, titled as Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034, will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the FSHD country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The FSHD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of FSHD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSHD

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSHD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSHD

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSHD

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSHD

Total Treated Cases of FSHD

Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the FSHD therapeutic space.

