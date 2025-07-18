Xinhuanet: Global South Joint Communication Partnership Program Officially Launched

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Report filed via Xinhuanet:

The Global South Joint Communication Partnership Program was officially launched on July 16 during the BRICS Media and Think Tank Forum held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Led by Xinhua News Agency, the program operates through two major platforms-the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum and the Global South Media News Network-to facilitate multilateral collaboration and knowledge exchange, strengthen consensus among Global South countries, and support pragmatic cooperation across a wide range of sectors. As of July 2025, nearly 700 partner organizations have joined the initiative.

Program members will receive priority access to meetings and events convened under the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum. Attendees will engage in in-depth discussions on issues of common concern to the Global South. The forum will also feature workshops, specialized research, photo exhibitions and other supporting activities, while issuing outcome documents, including joint declarations, cooperation initiatives, and think tank reports. Additionally, the program will organize journalism capacity-building programs, collaborative reporting initiatives, and documentary co-productions to enhance exchanges and mutual learning among members.

