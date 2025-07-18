Freelancer Limited Launches American Depositary Receipt Program with Deutsche Bank, Trading as "FRLCY"

The world's largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace - available to more traders through simplified exchange.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN)(OTCQX:FRLCY), the world's largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace, is excited to announce the launch of its sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program, administered by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas. The ADRs will trade on the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market under the ticker symbol FRLCY, with each ADR representing 100 ordinary shares of Freelancer Limited (Ratio: 100:1).

This strategic initiative enables U.S. investors to seamlessly invest in Freelancer Limited, a thirteen-time Webby Award-winning platform that connects over 80 million registered users across more than 25 million projects in diverse fields such as website development, marketing, astrophysics, and aerospace engineering. The ADR program simplifies cross-border investment by allowing trading in U.S. dollars, eliminating the complexities of foreign exchange and international markets.

"We are thrilled to launch our ADR program with Deutsche Bank, opening new opportunities for U.S. investors and our 82 million customers to participate in Freelancer's growth," said Matt Barrie, CEO of Freelancer Limited. "This milestone enhances our global accessibility and supports our mission to empower entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide through our innovative marketplace."

Deutsche Bank, as the depositary bank, will manage the issuance and cancellation of ADRs, maintain the ADR holder register, distribute dividends in U.S. dollars (if applicable), and facilitate shareholder voting processes. The program is designed to align with Freelancer's commitment to transparency and investor engagement.

Freelancer Limited also owns Escrow.com, the leading provider of secure online payments with over US$8 billion in transactions, and Loadshift, Australia's largest heavy haulage freight marketplace with over 800 million kilometres of freight posted. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:FLN), Freelancer continues to drive innovation in the global gig economy.

For more information about Freelancer Limited's ADR program, contact Deutsche Bank's ADR broker services at +1 212 250 9100 (New York) or +44 207 547 6500 (London), or visit www.adr.db.com. To learn more about Freelancer, visit www.freelancer.com .

Media Contact:

Brent O'Halloran

Director of Communications

press@freelancer.com | +61 415 548 198

Investor Relations:

investor@freelancer.com

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain "forward-looking statements". The words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "forecast", "estimate", "outlook", "upside", "likely", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance, including Freelancer's FY25 outlook, are also forward-looking statements, as are statements regarding Freelancer's plans and strategies and the development of the market. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Freelancer, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Freelancer cannot give any assurance or guarantee that the assumptions upon which management based its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct or exhaustive beyond the date of its making, or that Freelancer's business and operations will not be affected by other factors not currently foreseeable by management or beyond its control. Such forward-looking statements only speak as at the date of this announcement and Freelancer assumes no obligation to update such information. The release, publication or distribution of this document in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

About Freelancer

Thirteen-time Webby award-winning Freelancer is the world's largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace by total number of users and projects posted. More than 80 million registered users have posted over 25 million projects and contests to date in over 3,000 areas as diverse as website development, logo design, marketing, copywriting, astrophysics, aerospace engineering and manufacturing. Freelancer owns Escrow.com, the leading provider of secure online payments and online transaction management for consumers and businesses on the Internet with over US$8 billion in transactions secured. Freelancer also owns Loadshift, Australia's largest heavy haulage freight marketplace with over 800 million kilometres of freight posted since inception. Freelancer Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and in the United States as OTCQX:FRLCY.

SOURCE: Freelancer

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/freelancer-limited-launches-american-depositary-receipt-program-w-1050039