Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs has officially crossed the $1 billion mark in client recoveries, including verdicts, settlements and legal cost savings. The firm is excited to celebrate this milestone, which has become part of its anniversary celebrations as it marks 33 years of legal excellence in Houston.

Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs Hits $1 Billion in Client Recoveries as It Celebrates Its 33rd Anniversary

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/259211_9fd82859a49ddbf6_002full.jpg

This landmark achievement reflects the firm's more than 30 years of tough, results-driven advocacy and signals its litigation strength, long-term growth, and leadership in Houston's legal community. The $1 billion in recoveries is not just a financial milestone; it represents the firm's years of securing justice for victims of serious accidents, corporate negligence, and medical malpractice. Moreover, the achievement and anniversary prove the firm's staying power, ability to scale without losing the personal attention every client deserves, and its place as one of the most trusted personal injury law firms in Houston, Texas.

Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs has built its reputation by handling some of the most complex personal injury and medical malpractice cases in Texas. Since opening its doors in 1992, the firm has helped thousands of individuals and families recover after life-changing injuries, becoming a fixture in the Houston legal community. The firm combines legal skills with aggressive representation and compassion to fight for and protect the rights of its clients.

Backed by more than 100 years of combined experience, Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs is known for going all in on every case to secure the best outcomes for clients. The firm's Houston personal injury lawyers, who include multiple Board-Certified personal injury trial attorneys, are backed by a collaborative, client-first approach. Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs' legacy also includes major recognitions for its leadership and litigation excellence. This includes being honored with prestigious awards such as the Ronald D. Secrest Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award, which was given to founding attorney Tommy Fibich in 2019.

But more than awards, stats, or the 3-decade run, Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs' commitment to serving clients remains at the core of everything. As Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs celebrates surpassing $1 billion in client recoveries and its 33rd anniversary, the firm recognizes that its success is deeply intertwined with the strength of its relationships with clients. Over the past three decades, the firm has built a stellar team of Houston personal injury lawyers who cultivate relationships with clients and collaborate closely on each cases to ensure satisfactory outcomes. Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs has also established itself as the go-to medical malpractice attorney in Houston, Texas.

With this milestone and their anniversary behind them, Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs remains focused on the future and commits to fighting for their clients and protecting their rights for years to come. The firm promises to continue grounding its results in its legal strategy, compassionate support, and mission-"Fighting Wrongs, Protecting Your Rights."

For more information, visit Fibich, Leebron, Copeland & Briggs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259211

SOURCE: Plentisoft