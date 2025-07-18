Morgantown, West Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - The Miley Legal Group, one of West Virginia's most respected personal injury law firms, is proud to announce that its founder, Tim Miley, has once again been named a Top-Rated Personal Injury Attorney by Super Lawyers 2025. This marks the fifth consecutive year that he has earned this distinction.

Super Lawyers is a highly respected selection that honors the top 5% of lawyers for their outstanding performance based on professional success and peer recognition. Since 2021, Tim Miley has been voted a top-rated personal injury attorney by Super Lawyers, a prestigious recognition that highlights his exceptional legal expertise as a West Virginia personal injury lawyer. His five-year streak is a testament to his record of helping clients address personal injury cases and further establishes him as a respected West Virginia car accident lawyer.

Miley Legal Group, via a representative, praised Tim for his running streak as Super Lawyers' top-rated personal injury attorney. The representative explained that Tim's extensive experience and dedication have contributed to his success and recognition. Tim's experience in the legislature, having been active in government since 2004, continues to help him understand West Virginia Law better, including how it applies to different cases. "Tim has participated in more than 40 jury trials. He has helped his clients achieve more than $100 million in settlements and verdicts and has helped people put their lives back together after they have suffered a devastating accident or loss."

This Super Lawyers' distinction not only underscores Tim's commitment to legal excellence but also showcases the firm's sustained reputation as the go-to personal injury law firm in West Virginia. The Miley Legal Group has built a strong reputation as a trusted law firm by handling complex cases ranging from car accidents to workplace accidents, medical malpractice, and other personal injury claims. The firm, which focuses exclusively on personal injury law, boasts a tenacious team that provides compassionate support and aggressive representation for each client.

Clients seeking experienced legal representation after an accident or injury continue to turn to The Miley Legal Group for its integrity, commitment to client advocacy, and results. And, with its founder's continued recognition, The Miley Legal Group further solidifies its position as a legal leader in West Virginia for personal injury law.

About The Miley Legal Group:

Founded with a mission to protect and fight for the rights of accident and injury victims, The Miley Legal Group provides strategic and compassionate representation for clients across West Virginia. The Clarksburg-based personal injury law firm is committed to helping individuals and families recover the compensation they deserve. The firm's proven track record and reputation for client-centered legal support continue to stand out in West Virginia's legal community.

For more information, visit The Miley Legal Group.

