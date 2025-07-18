

Honda Koraidon

TOKYO, July 18, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda will exhibit Honda Koraidon, a future mobility concept, at the 2025 FIM*1 Endurance World Championship "Coca-Cola" Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race 46th Event*2, to be held from Friday, August 1 to Sunday, August 3 at Suzuka Circuit (Mie Prefecture). On August 1 (Fri) and 2 (Sat), Honda Koraidon will be exhibited at the Honda Racing Gallery (HRG) within the circuit grounds. On August 3 (Sun), Honda Koraidon will make its debut on-road appearance, showcasing its "Sprinting Build" during the pre-race ceremony for the Suzuka 8 Hours race.*1 FIM: Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme*2 Suzuka 8 Hours ticket or special passport required to enter Suzuka Circuit between August 1 (Fri) and 3 (Sun).Honda Koraidon Exhibit OverviewDates: August 1 (Fri) - 2 (Sat), 2025Venue: Honda Racing Gallery (within Suzuka Circuit)7992 Inoucho, Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, 510-0295Time: August 1 (Fri) 8:15 AM - 6:00 PM, August 2 (Sat) 9:00 AM - 8:00PMHonda Koraidon Showrun*3Date: August 3, 2025 (Sun) 11:00 AM - 11:10 AMLocation: Suzuka Circuit Racing CourseDetails: Honda Koraidon will perform a showrun during the pre-race ceremony for the Suzuka 8 Hours race.Honda Koraidon website:https://global.honda/en/motorcycle/brand/koraidon/Suzuka 8 Hours website:https://www.suzukacircuit.jp/eng/8tai/*3 Showrun may be canceled without prior notice due to weather or track conditions.About Honda KoraidonHonda Koraidon is future mobility created with Honda's experiences and unique technologies in the shape of Koraidon, a Legendary Pokemon that appears in the game "Pokemon Scarlet," with the cooperation of The Pokemon Company. Honda has realized an almost life-size reproduction of the shape of Koraidon in both weight and size, down to the finest details. Honda Koraidon was exhibited for the first time at Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama on March 7 (Fri) through 9 (Sun), 2025. Development and production have since continued using Honda's experience and proprietary technology, and this marks the first time the Honda Koraidon will show its performance of running in public.About the Honda Koraidon ProjectIn 2024, the Toyota Engineering Society created the "Toyota Miraidon" with their project message," Adults' Devotion Makes Children's Dreams Come True." The Honda Koraidon Project started with the idea that Honda could create a Koraidon that is uniquely Honda, based on the commitment to monozukuri (the art of manufacturing) passed on by the Toyota Miraidon. The project consists of approximately 40 engineers who were recruited from the Motorcycle and Power Products Businesses and the Innovative Research Excellence who have shown interest in this project. Under the slogan "Honda's Devotion Makes Children's Dreams Come True," the team applied the design philosophy and simulation technology cultivated by Honda's motorcycle business over the years. Innovative Research Excellence's advanced self-balancing technology will also be incorporated to the Honda Koraidon to express game world Koraidon as much as possible in a form Honda's vision of mobility -.About KoraidonA Legendary Pokemon that appears in "Pokemon Scarlet," the video game released in 2022. As the story progresses, Koraidon regains its abilities while travelling with the main character, such as walking on four legs (Limited Build), running by using its strong limbs (Sprinting Build), swimming at high speed (Swimming Build), and gliding in the sky (Gliding Build), to carry its rider to many places.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.