GoodWe has released its BAT series battery cabinet for small to mid-scale commercial projects, with two capacities at launch at 102. 4 kWh and 112. 6 kWh, and outdoor use in mind. From ESS News GoodWe has introduced its new BAT series high-voltage battery cabinet for the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector. The system is available in two capacities, 102. 4 kWh and 112. 6 kWh, which are achieved by using a different number of the same standard battery packs. The smaller cabinet contains ten packs while the larger contains eleven. This difference in pack count also results in different nominal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...