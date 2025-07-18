In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. According to the OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on July 15, the China Mono Premium-OPIS's benchmark price assessment for mono-grade polysilicon used specifically in n-type ingot production for the domestic Chinese market-rose by 6. 21% week-on-week, reaching CNY 36. 350 ($5. 06)/kg, or CNY 0. 076/W. In tandem with the movement, FOB China prices for n-type M10 and G12 wafers also saw notable increases. As of July 15, prices reached $0. 123/pc and $0. 158/pc, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...