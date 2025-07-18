EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 16 July 2025, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 8K/A with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available on the SEC website https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000095017025096408/adtn-20250716.htm and also issued a press release available on the company website https://investors.adtran.com/news/news-details/2025/ADTRAN-Holdings-Inc--announces-higher-than-expected-preliminary-Q2-2025-revenue/default.aspx.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
