18.07.2025 09:30 Uhr
Chery Group: LEPAS's First Overseas Showcase: Redefining Premium Mobility at Indonesia Auto Show

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In April this year, Chery Group officially unveiled its new brand LEPAS, embarking on its global journey to deliver refined lifestyle experiences. As a key step in its globalization strategy, LEPAS is set to make its overseas debut at the Indonesia International Auto Show, opening on July 23.

LEPAS product portfolio

By choosing Indonesia-Southeast Asia's pivotal market-for its overseas debut, LEPAS demonstrates its forward-looking strategy and unwavering confidence in emerging markets worldwide. At this year's Indonesia International Auto Show, LEPAS will bring its brand philosophy "Colorful Life, Masterful Drive" to life through the event's most vibrant exhibition space. The brand will transform its display area into a premium lifestyle runway, where bold colors, sophisticated design, and interactive elements come together to deliver a truly immersive experience that breaks from conventional automotive showcases. Chief Designer of LEPAS will also be present at the venue, engaging in in-depth discussions with visitors and media representatives to explore the endless possibilities of elegant mobility for the future.

Adhering to its "In Somewhere, For Somewhere" development philosophy, LEPAS is actively integrating into the Indonesian market by accelerating the establishment of a comprehensive sales and service network to precisely meet local consumers' needs.

At this auto show, LEPAS will present its star product portfolio -L8, L6, and L4-making their first collective appearance. L8, a benchmark SUV in its segment, combines elegant styling with a tech-forward cockpit, spacious comfort and comprehensive safety features-making it an ideal choice for urban elites pursuing a premium lifestyle. The show will also witness the debut of the all-new L6 and L4 models. With segment-leading performance, these vehicles will extend LEPAS's appeal to wider customers-from fashion-forward urbanites to individuality-seeking sophisticates-collectively delivering a premium brand experience that blends exceptional value with elevated quality for global customers.

LEPAS's global premiere is just the beginning. Establishing Indonesia as its strategic springboard, the brand is rapidly advancing its mission to become 'the brand of choice for premium lifestyles' worldwide. This auto show will see LEPAS unveiling the most vibrant display-not simply as visual spectacle, but as a symbol of its commitment to exploring and embracing colorful life and cultural diversity. Powered by human-centered technology and speaking the universal language of color, LEPAS is now embarking on its global journey from China, leading a new generation of urbanites toward their aspirational vision of premium mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733869/LEPAS_product_portfolio.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lepass-first-overseas-showcase-redefining-premium-mobility-at-indonesia-auto-show-302508559.html

