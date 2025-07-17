Anzeige
17.07.2025
Festi hf.: Forecast updated based on preliminary accounts for Q2 2025

According to preliminary management accounts for Q2 2025, EBITDA will be ISK 3.9 billion compared to ISK 2.9 billion for the same period last year which is an increase of ISK 1.0 billion YoY or ISK 0.6 billion without Lyfja EBITDA which was not part of the Group in same quarter last year.

The result is better than forcast with all companies in the Group improving YoY. Store visits increase YoY and we can see more sale volumes in near all business segments. Increased synergy and efficiency with new technical solutions is also reason for better results.

In light of stronger Q2 results than previously anticipated and updated management forecast for the remainder of the year, EBITDA forecast for the full year 2025 is increased by ISK 800 million, from ISK 14,400 - 14,800 million to ISK 15,200 - 15,600 million.

Festi will publish the Q2 2025 results on Tuesday 29 July 2025 after closing of markets. An investor meeting will be held on Wednesday 30 July 2025, at 8:30 am GMT, at the Company's headquarters at Dalvegur 10 - 14, Kópavogur.

For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi - asta@festi.is or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi - mki@festi.is


