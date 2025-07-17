Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.: Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Half 2025 Performance

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund's investment returns for the first half of 2025. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first half of 2025 was 2.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 0.8% and 6.0%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 1.8%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 3.1%.

The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about July 23, 2025.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2025)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) -2.2% 10.7% 21.2% 6.1% Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 1.7% 12.3% 22.1% 6.8% S&P 500 Energy Sector -4.0% 9.7% 22.5% 5.5% S&P 500 Materials Sector 1.9% 8.4% 11.6% 8.5%

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at June 30, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:

6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Net assets $634,743,865 $689,986,546 Shares outstanding 26,888,697 25,453,641 Net asset value per share $23.61 $27.11

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2025) % of Net Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 22.7% Chevron Corporation 11.5% ConocoPhilips 5.3% Linde plc 4.7% EOG Resources, Inc. 3.8% Williams Companies, Inc. 3.6% Kinder Morgan, Inc. 2.9% Hess Corporation 2.9% Phillips 66 2.8% Marathon Petroleum Corporation 2.7% Total 62.9%

INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2025) % of Net Assets Energy Integrated Oil & Gas 35.1% Exploration & Production 19.8% Storage & Transportation 11.6% Refining & Marketing 7.2% Equipment & Services 5.1% Materials Chemicals 13.6% Metals & Mining 3.6% Containers & Packaging 1.8% Construction Materials 1.6%

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

