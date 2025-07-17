Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.: Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Half 2025 Performance

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund's investment returns for the first half of 2025. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first half of 2025 was 2.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 0.8% and 6.0%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 1.8%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 3.1%.
The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about July 23, 2025.
|ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (6/30/2025)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)
|-2.2%
|10.7%
|21.2%
|6.1%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)
|1.7%
|12.3%
|22.1%
|6.8%
|S&P 500 Energy Sector
|-4.0%
|9.7%
|22.5%
|5.5%
|S&P 500 Materials Sector
|1.9%
|8.4%
|11.6%
|8.5%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund's net asset value at June 30, 2025, compared with the year earlier, was:
|6/30/2025
|6/30/2024
|Net assets
|$634,743,865
|$689,986,546
|Shares outstanding
|26,888,697
|25,453,641
|Net asset value per share
|$23.61
|$27.11
|TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (6/30/2025)
|% of Net Assets
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|22.7%
|Chevron Corporation
|11.5%
|ConocoPhilips
|5.3%
|Linde plc
|4.7%
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|3.8%
|Williams Companies, Inc.
|3.6%
|Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|2.9%
|Hess Corporation
|2.9%
|Phillips 66
|2.8%
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|2.7%
|Total
|62.9%
|INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (6/30/2025)
|% of Net Assets
|Energy
|Integrated Oil & Gas
|35.1%
|Exploration & Production
|19.8%
|Storage & Transportation
|11.6%
|Refining & Marketing
|7.2%
|Equipment & Services
|5.1%
|Materials
|Chemicals
|13.6%
|Metals & Mining
|3.6%
|Containers & Packaging
|1.8%
|Construction Materials
|1.6%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
For further information: adamsfunds.com/about/contact or 800.638.2479