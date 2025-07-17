NI Holdings, Inc. Announces Leadership Appointment

FARGO, N.D., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NI Holdings, Inc. (the "Company", NASDAQ: NODK) today announced a strategic leadership appointment to support the Company's long-term growth and execution of its core business strategies.

Kelly Dawson has recently joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. In this newly created role, Kelly will have oversight of all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, employee engagement, compliance and organizational development. She brings over 20 years of human resources experience, including leadership roles at multiple companies. She holds a master's degree from Claremont Graduate University and an undergraduate degree from Stetson University.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kelly to both the Company and our leadership team," said Seth Daggett, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Bringing Kelly on board is a meaningful step in our ongoing commitment to attracting, developing and retaining exceptional talent that will help support the Company's initiatives. Kelly's deep and diverse experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities."

