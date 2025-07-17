Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EYZQ | ISIN: KYG0136H1020 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
17.07.25 | 20:30
1,080 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AERIES TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AERIES TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 23:06 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aeries Technology, Inc.: Aeries Technology Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced that it has restored compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. No hearing or appeal process was necessary, and the matter is now fully closed.

"We're pleased to have restored compliance and appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we focus on execution and long-term value creation," said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology.

Aeries continues to strengthen its platform for AI-driven business transformation and GCC delivery. The Company remains focused on supporting private equity partners in scaling and optimizing portfolio companies through digital innovation, operational efficiency, and access to global talent through our unique GCC solutions.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private-equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Media Contact
IR@aeriestechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.