Freitag, 18.07.2025
WKN: 915165 | ISIN: FR0000063935
Tradegate
17.07.25 | 19:20
8,240 Euro
-0,72 % -0,060
The Bonduelle Group confirms the sale of its packaged salad business in France

BONDUELLE

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France
Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Press Release
Villeneuve d'Ascq, July 18, 2025

The Bonduelle Group confirms the sale of its packaged salad business in France on July 17, 2025

Announced on August 29, 2024, the proposed sale of Bonduelle's packaged salad business in France to the LSDH Group became effective on July 17, 2025.

For the past ten years, the Bonduelle Group has faced a structural decline in salad consumption in France.

This sale allows the Bonduelle Group to continue accelerating its activities in the fresh delicatessen market, in France and Europe.

The LSDH Group will continue, through a licensing agreement, the use of the Bonduelle brand on packaged salads in France.

The Bonduelle Group is confident in the ability of the LSDH Group, a family business, to turn around its operations in France. This player has a solid plan to expand its business.

The divested scope represented approximately 3.5% of the group's turnover for the Bonduelle Group, or €80 million for the 2024-2025 financial year. The result of the divestment of the business will be reflected in the accounts for the 2025-2026 financial year, which began on July 1, 2025.

About the Bonduelle Group

The Bonduelle Group is, above all, a family story from the north of France that has lasted for 7 generations. Present in nearly 100 countries, we are proud of our iconic brands: Bonduelle, Cassegrain, and Globus. We collaborate with more than 2,000 passionate growers to offer you vegetables and pulses harvested at the peak of their flavor and nutrition. Because we believe that every meal is an opportunity to make a difference, we are committed to inspire the transition toward a plant-rich diet, for the well-being of all and planet health. Already 80% B Corp certified, our goal is to achieve full Bonduelle Group certification, thus affirming our commitment to a more sustainable and responsible model.
For the 2023-2024 financial year, the company generated sales of €2,372 million.
Find out more on www.bonduelle.com
About LSDH Group

Founded over 100 years ago, the LSDH Group is now established in 6 regions and has 10 production sites in France, as well as one logistics site, divided into two divisions (all liquid foods on the one hand, and salads and catering on the other).
Led by Emmanuel Vasseneix, the group has 2,250 employees with recognized expertise. LSDH places its women and men at the heart of its decisions, convinced that their motivation and commitment make the difference. The company stands out and continues its development through its strong social, societal, and environmental commitments and its efforts to promote sustainable production methods.
Find out more on www.lsdh.fr

PRESS CONTACTS:

Benjamin ZEHNDER - Becoming + 33 (0)6 76 41 18 19 - Email: benjamin.zehnder@becoming-group.com
Vanessa VAZZAZ - Becoming +33 (0)6 34 32 24 23 - Email: vanessa.vazzaz@becoming-group.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
