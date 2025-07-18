Wereldhave Belgium: Half-yearly financial report 30 June 2025

STRONG HALF-YEAR RESULTS WITH CONFIRMATION OF THE EXPECTED NET RESULT PER SHARE, DESPITE AN INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF SHARES DUE TO THE OPTIONAL DIVIDEND

• Increase in net rental income by 15.2% to € 36.7M (€ 31.8M at 30 June 2024);

• Increase of the net result from core activities per share of 16.2% to € 2.72 at 30 June 2025 (€ 2.34 at 30 June 2024);

• Increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+11.3% compared to 31 December 2024);

• Decrease in net asset value per share of € 78.79 (-3.9% vs. 2024: € 82.02);

• Slight decrease in EPRA occupancy rate of 0.4% to 96.6% for the entire portfolio (97.0% at 31 December 2024) due to a significantly higher number of pop-up contracts by year-end;

• Healthy debt ratio of 34.5% at 30 June 2025 (28.4% at 31 December 2024);

• Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 5.35 - € 5.45 per share.

