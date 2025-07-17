blueharbor bank Reports Second Quarter 2025 Net Income

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- blueharbor bank (the "Bank") today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Diluted earnings per share increase of 77% over 2 nd quarter 2024

quarter 2024 Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.94%

Return on average equity (ROE) of 18.06%

Net interest margin of 4.28%

Efficiency ratio of 40.61%

Book value of $20.00, a 15% increase year over year

Shareholder Equity growth of 7.2% for the 6 months, and 14.6% annualized

Dividend of $0.25 per share paid

blueharbor bank reported net income of $2,512,699 and $0.83 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 76%, or $1,083,111, as compared to $1,429,588 and $0.47 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Bank reported net income of $4,905,646 and $1.63 per diluted share compared to $2,766,196 and $0.92 per diluted share for the same six months in 2024.

The Bank reported total assets of $544.3 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $37.6 million, or 7%, when compared to $506.8 million at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $81.0 million, or 18%, when compared to June 30, 2024. Gross loans increased $29.4 million, to $462.1 million at June 30, 2025, from $432.8 million at December 31, 2024. When compared to June 30, 2024, gross loans increased $70.8 million, or 18%. Total deposits were $468.1 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $27.4 million, or 6%, when compared to $440.7 million at December 31, 2024, and an increase of $63.7 million, or 16% when compared to June 30, 2024.

Asset quality remained very strong for the second quarter of 2025, with zero non-performing assets, which is down from 0.01% reported at June 30, 2024.

Capital levels also remained high with total risk-based capital at 14.1%, both common equity tier 1 and tier 1 to risk-weighted assets of 13.1%, and tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Net interest income was $5,276,207 for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, an increase of $1,068,699, or 25%, from the same period in 2024. The change in net interest income was driven by a $59.7 million increase in average loans outstanding, an 18 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets, and a 22 basis point decrease in cost of funds.

The bank recorded a quarterly provision for credit losses of $236,769 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a quarterly provision for credit losses of $232,541 for the same period in 2024. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.95% at June 30, 2025.

Noninterest income was $572,860 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a $49,696, or 9%, increase over the $523,164 that was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase was due partially to the higher service charge fees and debit card income from the increase in the number of deposit accounts over the period. Another factor contributing to the change was an increase in mortgage loan fees.

Noninterest expense was $2,375,524 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2,663,598 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease of $288,074 was due to lower data processing expenses from the change in our core software provider in May 2024.

Jim Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very proud and pleased with our solid performance for the quarter and first half of 2025. I would like to commend our team for the outstanding deep relationships they have developed with our customers, and to our customers that continually refer their friends to us because of the level of service and professionalism they receive here at blueharbor."

blueharbor bank is headquartered in Mooresville with branches in Statesville and Mount Airy and loan production offices in Belmont and Hickory. blueharbor bank's website is www.blueharborbank.com and our common stock is quoted on the OTCQX Market under the symbol "BLHK."

Summary Selected Financial Data Schedule attached below.

Forward-Looking Statement :

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "should," "will," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. As such, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit levels, loan demand and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These and other factors that may emerge could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. blueharbor bank takes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.

Summary Selected Financial Data































(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,

June 30,



Balance Sheet Data: 2025

2024

2024



















Total Assets $ 544,335,216

$ 506,756,753

$ 463,313,580



Total Gross Loans 462,122,604

432,756,829

391,336,334



Allowance for Loan Losses 4,367,773

4,131,598

3,787,206



Total Deposits 468,098,141

440,733,082

404,429,345



Total Shareholders' Equity 59,180,455

55,189,737

51,878,068





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, Earnings and Per Share Data: 2025

2024

2025

2024















Interest Income $ 7,351,605

$ 6,249,732

$ 14,317,358

$ 11,915,430 Interest Expense 2,075,398

2,042,224

4,162,835

3,943,104 Net Interest Income 5,276,207

4,207,508

10,154,523

7,972,326 Provision for Loan Losses 236,769

232,541

223,393

352,695 Net Interest Income after













Provision for Loan Losses 5,039,438

3,974,967

9,931,130

7,619,631 Noninterest Income 572,860

523,164

1,109,950

1,002,414 Noninterest Expense 2,375,524

2,663,598

4,738,159

5,047,665 Net Income before Taxes 3,236,774

1,834,533

6,302,921

3,574,380 Income Taxes 724,075

404,945

1,397,275

808,184 Net Income $ 2,512,699

$ 1,429,588

$ 4,905,646

$ 2,766,196















Basic Income per Share $ 0.85

$ 0.48

$ 1.67

$ 0.94 Diluted Income per Share $ 0.83

$ 0.47

$ 1.63

$ 0.92















Annualized Performance Ratios:













Return on average assets 1.94 %

1.25 %

1.94 %

1.23 % Return on average equity 18.06 %

11.13 %

17.63 %

10.93 % Efficiency ratio 40.61 %

56.30 %

42.1 %

56.2 % Overhead ratio 34.17 %

50.87 %

35.7 %

50.7 % Net Interest Margin 4.28 %

3.89 %

4.22 %

3.77 % Cost of Funds 2.62 %

2.84 %

2.66 %

2.82 %

















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









June 30,

June 30,









2025

2024







Financial Ratios:













Book Value $ 20.00

$ 17.43







Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets Ratio 0.00 %

0.01 %







Loan to Deposit Ratio 98.7 %

98.2 %







Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12.0 %

12.0 %







Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.1 %

13.8 %







Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.1 %

13.8 %







Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.1 %

14.9 %









