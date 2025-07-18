Issuer: DENIZBANK AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DenizBank AG signs confirming bank agreement with Asian Development Bank



18.07.2025 / 09:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DenizBank AG_Firmenzentrale (c) DenizBank AG_2 Bank agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) strengthens available trade finance capabilities

DenizBank AG can now serve its foreign trade clients more effectively in promising markets such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and select CIS countries DenizBank AG, an Austrian universal bank headquartered in Vienna with branches in Austria and Germany, proudly announces the successful completion of negotiations and execution of a confirming Bank Agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). This strategic partnership integrates DenizBank AG into ADB's extensive network of over 180 international confirming banks across more than 90 countries.

The agreement enables DenizBank AG to leverage ADB's AAA credit rating to mitigate risks associated with issuing banks in 16 developing member countries, including promising markets such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and select Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. By joining the ADB Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP), DenizBank AG can now serve its foreign trade clients more effectively in these regions, broadening its trade finance footprint and tapping into new, untapped markets.

Hayri Cansever, CEO of DenizBank AG, remarked: "Our growing network and partnerships, including this latest agreement with ADB, reinforce our role as a trusted partner in international trade finance. We are dedicated to providing tailored, secure, and efficient financial solutions that empower our clients to expand their global reach and succeed in dynamic markets."



DenizBank AG's trade finance division is renowned for its comprehensive and tailored offerings, including: Letters of Credit (Export, Import, Stand-by) to guarantee payment and mitigate risks in international trade

to guarantee payment and mitigate risks in international trade Documentary Collections to facilitate secure payment processing

to facilitate secure payment processing Bank Guarantees to provide financial security for contractual obligations

to provide financial security for contractual obligations Export & Trade Finance via official Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) offering buyer and supplier credits

offering buyer and supplier credits Commodity Trade Finance Solutions, including transactional, borrowing base, and structured finance products, designed to optimize cash flow and working capital management for commodity traders Sema Yurtyapan Berger, Group Head of Trade Finance and Financial Institutions at DenizBank AG, commented: "Our agreement with ADB marks a significant milestone in DenizBank AG's commitment to expanding our global trade finance capabilities. By partnering with ADB, we enhance our ability to support clients engaged in complex international trade transactions, especially in emerging markets. Our expertise, combined with ADB's strong credit standing, allows us to offer secure, flexible, and innovative trade finance solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."



DenizBank AG was recently honored with the acknowledgment "On the Rise" from The Banker magazine, published by the Financial Times, underscoring its strong market position and innovative approach. The bank has also actively participated in numerous high-profile financings lately, including landmark projects in Wales and Turkey, demonstrating its capacity to support large-scale international trade.



About DenizBank AG

DenizBank AG was founded in 1996 and is subject to the Austrian Banking Act. The bank is a member of the statutory uniform deposit protection scheme AUSTRIA GmbH. DenizBank AG is part of the DenizBank Financial Services Group, which has been owned by the Emirates NBD Group since 2019. The Emirates NBD Group's network includes locations in 13 countries, currently serving more than 20 million customers.



In 2024, DenizBank AG achieved an annual profit of EUR 161.39 million with a balance sheet volume of EUR 6.30 billion, which underlines the bank's solid financial foundation.



Legal notice:

This is a marketing communication prepared for non-binding information purposes. It is not a financial analysis and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or recommendation or an invitation to make an offer to buy or sell financial instruments, investments or other banking services.



Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

