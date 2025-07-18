Issuer: DENIZBANK AG
The agreement enables DenizBank AG to leverage ADB's AAA credit rating to mitigate risks associated with issuing banks in 16 developing member countries, including promising markets such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and select Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries. By joining the ADB Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP), DenizBank AG can now serve its foreign trade clients more effectively in these regions, broadening its trade finance footprint and tapping into new, untapped markets.
Hayri Cansever, CEO of DenizBank AG, remarked: "Our growing network and partnerships, including this latest agreement with ADB, reinforce our role as a trusted partner in international trade finance. We are dedicated to providing tailored, secure, and efficient financial solutions that empower our clients to expand their global reach and succeed in dynamic markets."
DenizBank AG's trade finance division is renowned for its comprehensive and tailored offerings, including:
DenizBank AG was recently honored with the acknowledgment "On the Rise" from The Banker magazine, published by the Financial Times, underscoring its strong market position and innovative approach. The bank has also actively participated in numerous high-profile financings lately, including landmark projects in Wales and Turkey, demonstrating its capacity to support large-scale international trade.
About DenizBank AG
DenizBank AG was founded in 1996 and is subject to the Austrian Banking Act. The bank is a member of the statutory uniform deposit protection scheme AUSTRIA GmbH. DenizBank AG is part of the DenizBank Financial Services Group, which has been owned by the Emirates NBD Group since 2019. The Emirates NBD Group's network includes locations in 13 countries, currently serving more than 20 million customers.
In 2024, DenizBank AG achieved an annual profit of EUR 161.39 million with a balance sheet volume of EUR 6.30 billion, which underlines the bank's solid financial foundation.
