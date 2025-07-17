Bancfirst Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $62.3 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $50.6 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended June 30, 2025 increased to $121.3 million compared to $109.9 million for the same period in 2024. Higher loan volume along with general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was virtually unchanged at 3.75% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.76% for the second quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $48.0 million compared to $43.9 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees insurance commissions, and other noninterest income each increased when compared to second quarter last year. The increase in other noninterest income was driven by changes in cash surrender value of life insurance as well as gains on disposal of other assets. The increases were partially offset by losses on equity securities in the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense grew to $88.2 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 2025 compared to $85.3 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase in noninterest expenses were primarily due to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.2 million, an increase in occupancy expense of $804,000 and an increase in the net expense from other real estate owned of $1.3 million. These overall increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense.

At June 30, 2025, the Company's total assets were $14.0 billion, an increase of $491.5 million from December 31, 2024. Loans grew $91.3 million from December 31, 2024, totaling $8.1 billion at June 30, 2025. Deposits totaled $12.1 billion, an increase of $337.6 million from year-end 2024. Sweep accounts totaled $5.3 billion at June 30, 2025, up $66.8 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.7 billion, an increase of $106.9 million from the end of 2024.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $49.9 million, representing 0.61% of total loans at June 30, 2025, down slightly from 0.72% at year-end 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.19% at June 30, 2025, down from 1.24% at December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $4.7 million for the quarter, including $3.7 million relating to one real estate loan that was taken into other real estate, compared to $999,000 for the second quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a strong quarter, albeit impacted by one-time events that had an approximate $0.05 per diluted share effect. We anticipate closing the recently-announced American Bank of Oklahoma acquisition in the 3rd quarter adding the Collinsville and Skiatook communities to the 59 communities we currently serve across the State of Oklahoma. The Fed continues a wait and see approach to short-term rates and we believe the Company is in a well-balanced position should the Fed decide to lower rates in the back half of the year. While recent economic data and performance has been encouraging, the longer-term outlook continues to be clouded by both the ongoing evolution of global trade policy and continued geopolitical risks. The ultimate impact on our region and customer base remains uncertain in our view, thus we continue to maintain a healthy loan loss reserve as a percentage of loans."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2025

2025

2024

2024

2024



2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 121,256

$ 115,949

$ 115,917

$ 114,957

$ 109,896 Provision for credit losses on loans

1,239

1,461

(1,400)

3,031

3,358 Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

148

125

-

-

- Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

5,795

5,539

5,551

5,672

5,490 Service charges on deposits

17,741

16,804

18,133

17,723

17,280 Securities transactions

(740)

(333)

355

(308)

317 Sales of loans

830

636

731

721

733 Insurance commissions

7,920

10,410

7,914

9,391

6,668 Cash management

10,573

10,051

9,221

9,189

9,149 Other

5,929

5,787

5,114

6,324

4,307 Total noninterest income

48,048

48,894

47,019

48,712

43,944





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

55,147

54,593

54,327

54,215

51,928 Occupancy expense, net

6,037

5,753

5,977

5,776

5,233 Depreciation

4,691

4,808

4,593

4,482

4,504 Amortization of intangible assets

862

886

887

886

887 Data processing services

2,985

2,892

2,726

2,720

2,696 Net expense from other real estate owned

2,941

2,658

6,446

2,751

1,656 Marketing and business promotion

2,325

2,461

2,719

2,168

2,246 Deposit insurance

1,675

1,725

1,653

1,645

1,614 Other

11,536

16,403

13,007

12,091

14,552 Total noninterest expense

88,199

92,179

92,335

86,734

85,316 Income before income taxes

79,718

71,078

72,001

73,904

65,166 Income tax expense

17,371

14,966

15,525

15,001

14,525 Net income

$ 62,347

$ 56,112

$ 56,476

$ 58,903

$ 50,641 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.87

$ 1.69

$ 1.71

$ 1.78

$ 1.53 Net income-diluted

1.85

1.66

1.68

1.75

1.51 Cash dividends declared

0.46

0.46

0.46

0.46

0.43 Common shares outstanding

33,272,131

33,241,564

33,216,519

33,122,689

33,022,124 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

33,255,015

33,232,788

33,172,530

33,097,164

33,001,180 Diluted

33,795,243

33,768,873

33,750,993

33,646,549

33,525,061 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.79 %

1.66 %

1.67 %

1.80 %

1.61 % Return on average stockholders' equity

14.74

13.85

14.04

15.14

13.72 Net interest margin

3.75

3.70

3.68

3.78

3.76 Efficiency ratio

52.10

55.92

56.67

52.99

55.46

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2025

2025

2024

2024

2024



2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 14,045,780

$ 14,038,055

$ 13,554,314

$ 13,313,482

$ 12,737,318 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

3,737,763

3,706,328

3,315,932

2,743,578

2,299,019 Debt securities

1,104,604

1,167,441

1,211,754

1,376,913

1,441,365 Total loans

8,124,497

8,102,810

8,033,183

8,188,202

8,054,856 Allowance for credit losses

(96,988)

(100,455)

(99,497)

(101,882)

(99,626) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

3,967,626

4,027,797

3,907,060

3,858,670

3,815,818 Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,301,439

5,393,995

5,231,327

5,122,457

4,930,853 Savings deposits

1,205,602

1,174,685

1,110,020

1,082,855

1,084,266 Time deposits

1,581,525

1,530,273

1,470,139

1,410,370

1,184,665 Total deposits

12,056,192

12,126,750

11,718,546

11,474,352

11,015,602 Stockholders' equity

1,728,038

1,672,827

1,621,187

1,584,575

1,512,492 Book value per common share

51.94

50.32

48.81

47.84

45.80 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

46.12

44.47

42.92

41.91

39.83 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

67.11 %

68.08 %

69.63 %

72.27 %

72.25 % Average earning assets to total assets

92.97

93.10

93.14

93.02

92.77 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

12.14

12.00

11.87

11.88

11.71 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 7,515

$ 5,120

$ 7,739

$ 4,628

$ 4,280 Nonaccrual loans (3)

49,878

56,371

57,984

45,481

44,021 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

53,022

35,542

33,665

39,519

38,497 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.61 %

0.70 %

0.72 %

0.56 %

0.55 % Allowance to total loans

1.19

1.24

1.24

1.24

1.24 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

194.45

178.20

171.59

224.01

226.32 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.05

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):









































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,728,038

$ 1,672,827

$ 1,621,187

$ 1,584,575

$ 1,512,492 Less goodwill

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263

182,263 Less intangible assets, net

11,410

12,272

13,158

14,045

14,931 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,534,365

$ 1,478,292

$ 1,425,766

$ 1,388,267

$ 1,315,298 Common shares outstanding

33,272,131

33,241,564

33,216,519

33,122,689

33,022,124 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 46.12

$ 44.47

$ 42.92

$ 41.91

$ 39.83



(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $9.5 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Six months ended June 30,



2025

2024 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 237,205

$ 216,000 Provision for credit losses on loans

2,700

7,373 Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

273

- Noninterest income:







Trust revenue

11,334

10,578 Service charges on deposits

34,545

33,708 Securities transactions

(1,073)

50 Sales of loans

1,466

1,224 Insurance commissions

18,330

16,123 Cash management

20,624

17,800 Other

11,716

9,361 Total noninterest income

96,942

88,844









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

109,740

103,456 Occupancy expense, net

11,790

10,439 Depreciation

9,499

9,060 Amortization of intangible assets

1,748

1,773 Data processing services

5,877

5,312 Net expense from other real estate owned

5,599

3,858 Marketing and business promotion

4,786

4,502 Deposit insurance

3,400

3,052 Other

27,939

26,643 Total noninterest expense

180,378

168,095 Income before income taxes

150,796

129,376 Income tax expense

32,337

28,401 Net income

$ 118,459

$ 100,975 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 3.56

$ 3.06 Net income-diluted

3.51

3.01 Cash dividends declared

0.92

0.86 Common shares outstanding

33,272,131

33,022,124 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

33,243,963

32,974,582 Diluted

33,782,069

33,520,247 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.73 %

1.62 % Return on average stockholders' equity

14.31

13.84 Net interest margin

3.72

3.73 Efficiency ratio

53.98

55.14

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025



June 30, 2025







Interest

Average







Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/



Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS













Earning assets:

























Loans $ 8,064,423

$139,532

6.94 %

$ 8,057,657

$276,710

6.93 % Securities - taxable 1,139,354

6,887

2.42



1,167,175

13,893

2.40

Securities - tax exempt 2,120

22

4.16



2,156

44

4.15

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS 3,784,951

42,186

4.47



3,639,517

80,654

4.47

Total earning assets 12,990,848

188,627

5.82



12,866,505

371,301

5.82





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks 210,323











212,578









Interest receivable and other assets 869,769











849,224









Allowance for credit losses (97,898)











(98,795)









Total nonearning assets 982,194











963,007









Total assets $13,973,042











$13,829,512





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest bearing liabilities:

























Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits $ 5,322,205

$ 40,562

3.06 %

$ 5,312,449

$ 81,283

3.09 % Savings deposits 1,185,678

9,375

3.17



1,162,057

18,274

3.17

Time deposits 1,565,251

16,152

4.14



1,530,263

32,022

4.22

Short-term borrowings 4,747

51

4.33



2,706

58

4.34

Subordinated debt 86,176

1,031

4.80



86,169

2,061

4.82

Total interest bearing liabilities 8,164,057

67,171

3.30



8,093,644

133,698

3.33





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits 3,942,867











3,916,486









Interest payable and other liabilities 169,867











149,775









Stockholders' equity 1,696,251











1,669,607









Total interest free funds 5,808,985











5,735,868









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,973,042











$13,829,512









Net interest income



$121,456











$237,603





Net interest spread







2.52 %









2.49 % Effect of interest free funds







1.23 %









1.23 % Net interest margin







3.75 %









3.72 %

