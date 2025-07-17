Anzeige
WKN: 886171 | ISIN: US05945F1030
Frankfurt
18.07.25
113,00 Euro
+2,73 % +3,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,00114,0010:32
PR Newswire
17.07.2025 22:10 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bancfirst Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $62.3 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $50.6 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ended June 30, 2025 increased to $121.3 million compared to $109.9 million for the same period in 2024. Higher loan volume along with general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was virtually unchanged at 3.75% for the second quarter of 2025 and 3.76% for the second quarter of 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $48.0 million compared to $43.9 million last year. Trust revenue, treasury income, sweep fees insurance commissions, and other noninterest income each increased when compared to second quarter last year. The increase in other noninterest income was driven by changes in cash surrender value of life insurance as well as gains on disposal of other assets. The increases were partially offset by losses on equity securities in the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense grew to $88.2 million for the quarter-ended June 30, 2025 compared to $85.3 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase in noninterest expenses were primarily due to growth in salaries and employee benefits of $3.2 million, an increase in occupancy expense of $804,000 and an increase in the net expense from other real estate owned of $1.3 million. These overall increases in noninterest expense were partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest expense.

At June 30, 2025, the Company's total assets were $14.0 billion, an increase of $491.5 million from December 31, 2024. Loans grew $91.3 million from December 31, 2024, totaling $8.1 billion at June 30, 2025. Deposits totaled $12.1 billion, an increase of $337.6 million from year-end 2024. Sweep accounts totaled $5.3 billion at June 30, 2025, up $66.8 million from December 31, 2024. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.7 billion, an increase of $106.9 million from the end of 2024.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $49.9 million, representing 0.61% of total loans at June 30, 2025, down slightly from 0.72% at year-end 2024. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.19% at June 30, 2025, down from 1.24% at December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs were $4.7 million for the quarter, including $3.7 million relating to one real estate loan that was taken into other real estate, compared to $999,000 for the second quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a strong quarter, albeit impacted by one-time events that had an approximate $0.05 per diluted share effect. We anticipate closing the recently-announced American Bank of Oklahoma acquisition in the 3rd quarter adding the Collinsville and Skiatook communities to the 59 communities we currently serve across the State of Oklahoma. The Fed continues a wait and see approach to short-term rates and we believe the Company is in a well-balanced position should the Fed decide to lower rates in the back half of the year. While recent economic data and performance has been encouraging, the longer-term outlook continues to be clouded by both the ongoing evolution of global trade policy and continued geopolitical risks. The ultimate impact on our region and customer base remains uncertain in our view, thus we continue to maintain a healthy loan loss reserve as a percentage of loans."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 104 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2025


2025


2024


2024


2024



2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:











Net interest income


$ 121,256


$ 115,949


$ 115,917


$ 114,957


$ 109,896

Provision for credit losses on loans


1,239


1,461


(1,400)


3,031


3,358

Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures


148


125


-


-


-

Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


5,795


5,539


5,551


5,672


5,490

Service charges on deposits


17,741


16,804


18,133


17,723


17,280

Securities transactions


(740)


(333)


355


(308)


317

Sales of loans


830


636


731


721


733

Insurance commissions


7,920


10,410


7,914


9,391


6,668

Cash management


10,573


10,051


9,221


9,189


9,149

Other


5,929


5,787


5,114


6,324


4,307

Total noninterest income


48,048


48,894


47,019


48,712


43,944












Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


55,147


54,593


54,327


54,215


51,928

Occupancy expense, net


6,037


5,753


5,977


5,776


5,233

Depreciation


4,691


4,808


4,593


4,482


4,504

Amortization of intangible assets


862


886


887


886


887

Data processing services


2,985


2,892


2,726


2,720


2,696

Net expense from other real estate owned


2,941


2,658


6,446


2,751


1,656

Marketing and business promotion


2,325


2,461


2,719


2,168


2,246

Deposit insurance


1,675


1,725


1,653


1,645


1,614

Other


11,536


16,403


13,007


12,091


14,552

Total noninterest expense


88,199


92,179


92,335


86,734


85,316

Income before income taxes


79,718


71,078


72,001


73,904


65,166

Income tax expense


17,371


14,966


15,525


15,001


14,525

Net income


$ 62,347


$ 56,112


$ 56,476


$ 58,903


$ 50,641

Per Common Share Data:











Net income-basic


$ 1.87


$ 1.69


$ 1.71


$ 1.78


$ 1.53

Net income-diluted


1.85


1.66


1.68


1.75


1.51

Cash dividends declared


0.46


0.46


0.46


0.46


0.43

Common shares outstanding


33,272,131


33,241,564


33,216,519


33,122,689


33,022,124

Average common shares outstanding -











Basic


33,255,015


33,232,788


33,172,530


33,097,164


33,001,180

Diluted


33,795,243


33,768,873


33,750,993


33,646,549


33,525,061

Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets


1.79 %


1.66 %


1.67 %


1.80 %


1.61 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


14.74


13.85


14.04


15.14


13.72

Net interest margin


3.75


3.70


3.68


3.78


3.76

Efficiency ratio


52.10


55.92


56.67


52.99


55.46

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2025


2025


2024


2024


2024



2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets


$ 14,045,780


$ 14,038,055


$ 13,554,314


$ 13,313,482


$ 12,737,318

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


3,737,763


3,706,328


3,315,932


2,743,578


2,299,019

Debt securities


1,104,604


1,167,441


1,211,754


1,376,913


1,441,365

Total loans


8,124,497


8,102,810


8,033,183


8,188,202


8,054,856

Allowance for credit losses


(96,988)


(100,455)


(99,497)


(101,882)


(99,626)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


3,967,626


4,027,797


3,907,060


3,858,670


3,815,818

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits


5,301,439


5,393,995


5,231,327


5,122,457


4,930,853

Savings deposits


1,205,602


1,174,685


1,110,020


1,082,855


1,084,266

Time deposits


1,581,525


1,530,273


1,470,139


1,410,370


1,184,665

Total deposits


12,056,192


12,126,750


11,718,546


11,474,352


11,015,602

Stockholders' equity


1,728,038


1,672,827


1,621,187


1,584,575


1,512,492

Book value per common share


51.94


50.32


48.81


47.84


45.80

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)


46.12


44.47


42.92


41.91


39.83

Balance Sheet Ratios:











Average loans to deposits


67.11 %


68.08 %


69.63 %


72.27 %


72.25 %

Average earning assets to total assets


92.97


93.10


93.14


93.02


92.77

Average stockholders' equity to average assets


12.14


12.00


11.87


11.88


11.71

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$ 7,515


$ 5,120


$ 7,739


$ 4,628


$ 4,280

Nonaccrual loans (3)


49,878


56,371


57,984


45,481


44,021

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


53,022


35,542


33,665


39,519


38,497

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.61 %


0.70 %


0.72 %


0.56 %


0.55 %

Allowance to total loans


1.19


1.24


1.24


1.24


1.24

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


194.45


178.20


171.59


224.01


226.32

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.05


0.01


0.01


0.01


0.01












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):






















Stockholders' equity


$ 1,728,038


$ 1,672,827


$ 1,621,187


$ 1,584,575


$ 1,512,492

Less goodwill


182,263


182,263


182,263


182,263


182,263

Less intangible assets, net


11,410


12,272


13,158


14,045


14,931

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$ 1,534,365


$ 1,478,292


$ 1,425,766


$ 1,388,267


$ 1,315,298

Common shares outstanding


33,272,131


33,241,564


33,216,519


33,122,689


33,022,124

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$ 46.12


$ 44.47


$ 42.92


$ 41.91


$ 39.83


(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $9.5 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Six months ended

June 30,



2025


2024

Condensed Income Statements:





Net interest income


$ 237,205


$ 216,000

Provision for credit losses on loans


2,700


7,373

Provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures


273


-

Noninterest income:





Trust revenue


11,334


10,578

Service charges on deposits


34,545


33,708

Securities transactions


(1,073)


50

Sales of loans


1,466


1,224

Insurance commissions


18,330


16,123

Cash management


20,624


17,800

Other


11,716


9,361

Total noninterest income


96,942


88,844






Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


109,740


103,456

Occupancy expense, net


11,790


10,439

Depreciation


9,499


9,060

Amortization of intangible assets


1,748


1,773

Data processing services


5,877


5,312

Net expense from other real estate owned


5,599


3,858

Marketing and business promotion


4,786


4,502

Deposit insurance


3,400


3,052

Other


27,939


26,643

Total noninterest expense


180,378


168,095

Income before income taxes


150,796


129,376

Income tax expense


32,337


28,401

Net income


$ 118,459


$ 100,975

Per Common Share Data:





Net income-basic


$ 3.56


$ 3.06

Net income-diluted


3.51


3.01

Cash dividends declared


0.92


0.86

Common shares outstanding


33,272,131


33,022,124

Average common shares outstanding -





Basic


33,243,963


32,974,582

Diluted


33,782,069


33,520,247

Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets


1.73 %


1.62 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


14.31


13.84

Net interest margin


3.72


3.73

Efficiency ratio


53.98


55.14

BancFirst Corporation


Consolidated Average Balance Sheets


And Interest Margin Analysis


Taxable Equivalent Basis


(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025



June 30, 2025





Interest


Average





Interest


Average



Average


Income/


Yield/



Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate



Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS








Earning assets:














Loans

$ 8,064,423


$139,532


6.94

%


$ 8,057,657


$276,710


6.93

%

Securities - taxable

1,139,354


6,887


2.42



1,167,175


13,893


2.40


Securities - tax exempt

2,120


22


4.16



2,156


44


4.15


Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

3,784,951


42,186


4.47



3,639,517


80,654


4.47


Total earning assets

12,990,848


188,627


5.82



12,866,505


371,301


5.82
















Nonearning assets:














Cash and due from banks

210,323







212,578






Interest receivable and other assets

869,769







849,224






Allowance for credit losses

(97,898)







(98,795)






Total nonearning assets

982,194







963,007






Total assets

$13,973,042







$13,829,512




















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest bearing liabilities:














Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 5,322,205


$ 40,562


3.06

%


$ 5,312,449


$ 81,283


3.09

%

Savings deposits

1,185,678


9,375


3.17



1,162,057


18,274


3.17


Time deposits

1,565,251


16,152


4.14



1,530,263


32,022


4.22


Short-term borrowings

4,747


51


4.33



2,706


58


4.34


Subordinated debt

86,176


1,031


4.80



86,169


2,061


4.82


Total interest bearing liabilities

8,164,057


67,171


3.30



8,093,644


133,698


3.33
















Interest free funds:














Noninterest bearing deposits

3,942,867







3,916,486






Interest payable and other liabilities

169,867







149,775






Stockholders' equity

1,696,251







1,669,607






Total interest free funds

5,808,985







5,735,868






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$13,973,042







$13,829,512






Net interest income



$121,456







$237,603




Net interest spread





2.52

%






2.49

%

Effect of interest free funds





1.23

%






1.23

%

Net interest margin





3.75

%






3.72

%

SOURCE BancFirst

© 2025 PR Newswire
