CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "CCSC") (Nasdaq: CCTG), a Hong Kong -based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Mr. Kung Lok Chiu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, commented, "Fiscal year 2025 was a year of growth and global expansion, as we strengthened our customer base and deepened our reach across international markets. We achieved $17.6 million in total revenue, representing a 19.5% increase year-over-year, driven by increased demand for our cable and wire harness and connector products. Gross profit grew 27.1% to $5.0 million, with gross margin improving to 28.3% from 26.6% in the prior year. Our performance was particularly strong in Europe, where revenue grew by 29.0%. To support our expanding operations across the region, we initiated plans in May 2024 to establish a new supply chain management center in Serbia, Central Europe. Once completed, the facility is expected to serve as the operational hub for our European supply chain and play a key role in driving long-term regional growth. Across other key markets, Asia also delivered a 10.2% revenue increase, supported by growth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN countries, and China."

Mr. Chiu continued, "Looking ahead, we are excited about our next chapter. With sustained investments in research and development and the integration of advanced technologies, we are committed to developing solutions that are not only innovative and scalable but also aligned with the evolving needs of our global clients. We are also dedicating efforts to expanding our geographic reach, while striving to identify new customers, launch new products, and explore new business opportunities. Through these initiatives, we will endeavor to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 19.5% to $17.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $14.7 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Gross profit increased by 27.1% to $5.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $3.9 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Gross profit margin was 28.3% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, increased from 26.6% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Net loss was $1.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.12 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $0.13 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was $17.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, which increased by 19.5% from $14.7 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

The following table sets forth revenue by interconnect products:





For the fiscal years ended March 31,



Change





2025



%



2024



%



Amount



%





(Amounts expressed in U.S. dollars)

Cable and wire harness

$ 16,385,705





92.9 %

$ 13,626,836





92.4 %

$ 2,758,869





20.2 % Connectors



1,245,784





7.1 %



1,121,715





7.6 %



124,069





11.1 % Total

$ 17,631,489





100.0 %

$ 14,748,551





100.0 %

$ 2,882,938





19.5 %

Revenue generated from cables and wire harnesses increased by 20.2%, to $16.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $13.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Revenue generated from connectors increased by 11.1%, to $1.2 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $1.1 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in the total sales volume, which was partially offset by the decrease of the overall average selling prices of the Company's products for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

The following table sets forth the disaggregation of revenue by regions:





For the fiscal years ended March 31,



Change





2025



%



2024



%



Amount



%





(Amounts expressed in U.S. dollars)

Europe

$ 10,991,905





62.3 %

$ 8,523,788





57.8 %

$ 2,468,117





29.0 % Asia



5,336,247





30.3 %



4,843,082





32.8 %



493,165





10.2 % The Americas



1,303,286





7.4 %



1,381,681





9.4 %



(78,395)





(5.7) % Others



51





0 %



-





- %



51





100.0 % Total

$ 17,631,489





100.0 %

$ 14,748,551





100 %

$ 2,882,938





19.5 %

Revenue generated from Europe increased by 29.0%, to $11.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $8.5 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of sales in Denmark of $2.0 million, Bulgaria of $0.3 million, and Poland of $0.1 million.

Revenue generated from Asia increased by 10.2%, to $5.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $4.8 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a sales increase in the ASEAN countries of $0.5 million, a sales increase in China of $0.3 million, and partially offset by a sales decrease in Hong Kong, China of $0.2 million.

Revenue generated from the Americas decreased by 5.7%, to $1.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $1.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a sales decrease in North America of $0.1 million.

Revenue from other regions was mainly derived from Australia.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue increased by 16.8%, to $12.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $10.8 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, which was in line with the increase in total revenue.

Inventory costs amounted to $8.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The increase in inventory costs was primarily due to a 37.1% increase in the total sales volume and partially offset by a 14.7% decrease in inventory cost per unit.

Labor costs amounted to $3.1 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.5 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The increase in labor costs was mainly attributable to higher production volumes driven by increased sales.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 27.1%, to $5.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $3.9 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Gross profit margin increased by 1.7%, to 28.3% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from 26.6% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a reduction in fixed cost per unit.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by 20.5%, to $7.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $5.8 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The expense increase was primarily due to the increase in selling expenses of $0.7 million, the increase in general and administrative expenses of $0.5 million, and the increase in research and development expenses of $59,518.

Other Income

Other income decreased by $0.2 million, to $0.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $0.5 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to (i) a decrease in foreign currency exchange gain of $0.4 million, and (ii) an increase of $0.2 million in government subsidy, mainly from a "Little Giant" award granted by the Dongguan Municipal Treasury.

Net Loss

Net loss increased by 8.9%, to $1.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $1.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.12 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $0.13 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash of $3.7 million, compared to $5.5 million as of March 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 was $1.0 million, compared to $2.5 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 was $0.9 million, compared to $3.8 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

There were no cash outflows from financing activities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Net cash provided by financing activities was $4.6 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

About CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong -based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products. The Company specializes in customized interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses that are used for a range of applications in a diversified set of industries, including industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The Company produces interconnect products under both OEM ("Original Equipment Manufacturer") and ODM ("Original Design Manufacturer") models for manufacturing companies that produce end products, as well as electronic manufacturing services companies that procure and assemble products on behalf of such manufacturing companies. The Company has a diversified global customer base located in more than 25 countries throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.ccsc-interconnect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

CCSC TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)





As of March 31,





2025



2024

Assets











Current assets:











Cash

$ 3,685,043



$ 5,525,430

Restricted cash



9,413





209,317

Accounts receivable



2,495,301





2,750,214

Inventories



1,761,880





2,023,456

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,066,032





1,474,405

Total current assets



9,017,669





11,982,822



















Non-current assets:















Property, plant and equipment, net



853,959





198,901

Intangible asset, net



83,906





38,183

Operating right-of-use assets, net



1,106,024





1,659,297

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net



194,478





17,788

Deferred tax assets, net



558,683





287,394

Other non-current assets, net



3,510,363





3,753,646

Total non-current assets



6,307,413





5,955,209

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 15,325,082



$ 17,938,031



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,819,647



$ 2,175,974

Advance from customers



141,737





207,293

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,345,210





1,523,843

Taxes payable



21,916





24,974

Operating lease liabilities, current



473,116





506,061

Finance lease liabilities, current



36,277





4,454

Total current liabilities



3,837,903





4,442,599



















Non-current liabilities:















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



633,249





1,184,056

Finance lease liabilities, non-current



127,834





13,709

Total non-current liabilities



761,083





1,197,765

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 4,598,986



$ 5,640,364



















Commitments and Contingencies



-





-



















Shareholders' equity















Class A ordinary shares, par value of US$0.0005 per share; 495,000,000 shares

authorized, 6,581,250 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024*

$ 3,291



$ 3,291

Class B ordinary shares, par value of US$0.0005 per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized,

5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024*



2,500





2,500

Additional paid-in capital



4,855,795





4,855,795

Statutory reserve



813,235





813,235

Retained earnings



7,081,318





8,491,783

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,030,043)





(1,868,937)

Total shareholders' equity



10,726,096





12,297,667

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 15,325,082



$ 17,938,031



* Retrospectively reflect the changes in class of shares effective on September 10, 2024

CCSC TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME (Amount in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)





For the years ended March 31,





2025



2024



2023

Net revenue

$ 17,631,489



$ 14,748,551



$ 24,059,556

Cost of revenue



(12,647,287)





(10,825,943)





(16,190,985)

Gross profit



4,984,202





3,922,608





7,868,571



























Operating expenses:























Selling expenses



(1,695,217)





(1,039,882)





(1,097,150)

General and administrative expenses



(4,601,637)





(4,134,394)





(3,898,894)

Research and development expenses



(654,039)





(594,521)





(1,084,119)

Total operating expenses



(6,950,893)





(5,768,797)





(6,080,163)

(Loss)/income from operations



(1,966,691)





(1,846,189)





1,788,408



























Other income:























Other non-operating income/(expenses), net



534





(35,509)





49,873

Government subsidy



207,257





7,255





62,627

Foreign currency exchange income



67,395





425,308





562,527

Financial and interest income, net



10,538





67,636





22,455

Total other income



285,724





464,690





697,482



























(Loss)/income before income tax expense



(1,680,967)





(1,381,499)





2,485,890

Income tax benefit/(expenses)



270,502





86,336





(277,738)

Net (loss)/income



(1,410,465)





(1,295,163)





2,208,152



























Other comprehensive loss























Foreign currency translation adjustment



(161,106)





(523,250)





(728,399)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

$ (1,571,571)



$ (1,818,413)



$ 1,479,753



























(Loss)/earnings per share























Basic and Diluted

$ (0.12)



$ (0.13)



$ 0.22

Weighted average number of ordinary shares























Basic and Diluted



11,581,250





10,288,525





10,000,000



CCSC TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amount in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)





For the years ended March 31,





2025



2024



2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:























Net (loss)/income

$ (1,410,465)



$ (1,295,163)



$ 2,208,152

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash (used in)/ provided

by operating activities:























Inventory write-downs



128,241





188,268





369,512

Depreciation and amortization



238,599





238,757





221,106

Amortization of right-of-use asset



519,426





509,086





526,546

Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment



10,889





2,188





5,621

Deferred tax (benefit)/expense



(270,502)





(249,892)





51,780

Foreign currency exchange gains



(56,479)





(227,691)





(562,527)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Accounts receivable



267,028





(500,747)





586,559

Inventories



130,289





(101,220)





2,028,980

Amount due from related parties



-





-





478,285

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



412,124





(704,610)





179,619

Other non-current assets



257,086





(77,220)





41,314

Accounts payable



(359,764)





563,226





(2,054,385)

Advance from customers



(66,537)





22,060





113,383

Taxes payable



(2,971)





(340,992)





112,295

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(234,550)





(64,258)





(91,373)

Operating lease liabilities



(534,472)





(490,319)





(535,844)

Financing lease liabilities



(46,095)





24





-

Amount due to related parties



-





-





(215,388)

Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities



(1,018,153)





(2,528,503)





3,463,635



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES























Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(327,801)





(156,999)





(153,409)

Prepayment of long-term equipment and mold model



-





(3,639,312)





-

Proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment



943





-





10,891

Purchase of land



(519,895)





-





-

Purchase of intangible asset



(43,737)





(29,476)





(64,364)

Net cash used in investing activities



(890,490)





(3,825,787)





(206,882)



























CASH FLOWS FORM FINANCING ACTIVITIES























Proceeds from short-term bank loans



-





-





136,784

Repayments of short-term bank loans



-





-





(136,784)

Repayments of long-term bank loans



-





(39,853)





(156,174)

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance cost of

US$1.65 million



-





4,665,444





-

Payment for deferred IPO costs



-





-





(596,446)

Capital contribution by shareholder



-





5,000





-

Payment made for principal portion of financing lease liabilities



-





(4,322)





-

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities



-





4,626,269





(752,620)



























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



(131,648)





(254,847)





(72,458)



























Net change in cash and restricted cash



(2,040,291)





(1,982,868)





2,431,675

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the year



5,734,747





7,717,615





5,285,940

Cash and restricted cash, end of the year

$ 3,694,456



$ 5,734,747



$ 7,717,615



























SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW

INFORMATION:























Cash paid for income tax

$ -



$ (859,882)



$ (119,679)

Cash received from income tax refund

$ 246,771



$ -



$ 126,413

Cash paid for interest

$ -



$ (228)



$ (4,986)

Cash paid for operating lease

$ (571,159)



$ (575,014)



$ (601,953)

Cash paid for finance lease

$ (15,240)



$ (4,322)



$ -



























Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing

activities:























Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ 192,311



$ 137,617



$ 2,263,898

Purchase of intangible assets included in accrued expenses and other

liabilities

$ (43,103)



$ -



$ -

Purchase of property and equipment included in accrued expenses and

other liabilities

$ (11,418)



$ -



$ -



