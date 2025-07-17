CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "CCSC") (Nasdaq: CCTG), a Hong Kong -based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Mr. Kung Lok Chiu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, commented, "Fiscal year 2025 was a year of growth and global expansion, as we strengthened our customer base and deepened our reach across international markets. We achieved $17.6 million in total revenue, representing a 19.5% increase year-over-year, driven by increased demand for our cable and wire harness and connector products. Gross profit grew 27.1% to $5.0 million, with gross margin improving to 28.3% from 26.6% in the prior year. Our performance was particularly strong in Europe, where revenue grew by 29.0%. To support our expanding operations across the region, we initiated plans in May 2024 to establish a new supply chain management center in Serbia, Central Europe. Once completed, the facility is expected to serve as the operational hub for our European supply chain and play a key role in driving long-term regional growth. Across other key markets, Asia also delivered a 10.2% revenue increase, supported by growth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN countries, and China."
Mr. Chiu continued, "Looking ahead, we are excited about our next chapter. With sustained investments in research and development and the integration of advanced technologies, we are committed to developing solutions that are not only innovative and scalable but also aligned with the evolving needs of our global clients. We are also dedicating efforts to expanding our geographic reach, while striving to identify new customers, launch new products, and explore new business opportunities. Through these initiatives, we will endeavor to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to our shareholders."
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025 Financial Highlights
- Revenue increased by 19.5% to $17.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $14.7 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
- Gross profit increased by 27.1% to $5.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $3.9 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
- Gross profit margin was 28.3% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, increased from 26.6% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
- Net loss was $1.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
- Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.12 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $0.13 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025 Financial Results
Revenue
Total revenue was $17.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, which increased by 19.5% from $14.7 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
The following table sets forth revenue by interconnect products:
For the fiscal years ended March 31,
Change
2025
%
2024
%
Amount
%
(Amounts expressed in U.S. dollars)
Cable and wire harness
$
16,385,705
92.9
%
$
13,626,836
92.4
%
$
2,758,869
20.2
%
Connectors
1,245,784
7.1
%
1,121,715
7.6
%
124,069
11.1
%
Total
$
17,631,489
100.0
%
$
14,748,551
100.0
%
$
2,882,938
19.5
%
Revenue generated from cables and wire harnesses increased by 20.2%, to $16.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $13.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Revenue generated from connectors increased by 11.1%, to $1.2 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $1.1 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in the total sales volume, which was partially offset by the decrease of the overall average selling prices of the Company's products for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
The following table sets forth the disaggregation of revenue by regions:
For the fiscal years ended March 31,
Change
2025
%
2024
%
Amount
%
(Amounts expressed in U.S. dollars)
Europe
$
10,991,905
62.3
%
$
8,523,788
57.8
%
$
2,468,117
29.0
%
Asia
5,336,247
30.3
%
4,843,082
32.8
%
493,165
10.2
%
The Americas
1,303,286
7.4
%
1,381,681
9.4
%
(78,395)
(5.7)
%
Others
51
0
%
-
-
%
51
100.0
%
Total
$
17,631,489
100.0
%
$
14,748,551
100
%
$
2,882,938
19.5
%
Revenue generated from Europe increased by 29.0%, to $11.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $8.5 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of sales in Denmark of $2.0 million, Bulgaria of $0.3 million, and Poland of $0.1 million.
Revenue generated from Asia increased by 10.2%, to $5.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $4.8 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a sales increase in the ASEAN countries of $0.5 million, a sales increase in China of $0.3 million, and partially offset by a sales decrease in Hong Kong, China of $0.2 million.
Revenue generated from the Americas decreased by 5.7%, to $1.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $1.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. This decrease was primarily due to a sales decrease in North America of $0.1 million.
Revenue from other regions was mainly derived from Australia.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue increased by 16.8%, to $12.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $10.8 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, which was in line with the increase in total revenue.
Inventory costs amounted to $8.6 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The increase in inventory costs was primarily due to a 37.1% increase in the total sales volume and partially offset by a 14.7% decrease in inventory cost per unit.
Labor costs amounted to $3.1 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.5 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The increase in labor costs was mainly attributable to higher production volumes driven by increased sales.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit increased by 27.1%, to $5.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $3.9 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
Gross profit margin increased by 1.7%, to 28.3% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from 26.6% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a reduction in fixed cost per unit.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses increased by 20.5%, to $7.0 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $5.8 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The expense increase was primarily due to the increase in selling expenses of $0.7 million, the increase in general and administrative expenses of $0.5 million, and the increase in research and development expenses of $59,518.
Other Income
Other income decreased by $0.2 million, to $0.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $0.5 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to (i) a decrease in foreign currency exchange gain of $0.4 million, and (ii) an increase of $0.2 million in government subsidy, mainly from a "Little Giant" award granted by the Dongguan Municipal Treasury.
Net Loss
Net loss increased by 8.9%, to $1.4 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, from $1.3 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
Basic and Diluted Loss per Share
Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.12 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, compared to $0.13 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
Financial Condition
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash of $3.7 million, compared to $5.5 million as of March 31, 2024.
Net cash used in operating activities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 was $1.0 million, compared to $2.5 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
Net cash used in investing activities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 was $0.9 million, compared to $3.8 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
There were no cash outflows from financing activities in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Net cash provided by financing activities was $4.6 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
About CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited
CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong -based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products. The Company specializes in customized interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses that are used for a range of applications in a diversified set of industries, including industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The Company produces interconnect products under both OEM ("Original Equipment Manufacturer") and ODM ("Original Design Manufacturer") models for manufacturing companies that produce end products, as well as electronic manufacturing services companies that procure and assemble products on behalf of such manufacturing companies. The Company has a diversified global customer base located in more than 25 countries throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.ccsc-interconnect.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
CCSC TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amount in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)
As of March 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
3,685,043
$
5,525,430
Restricted cash
9,413
209,317
Accounts receivable
2,495,301
2,750,214
Inventories
1,761,880
2,023,456
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,066,032
1,474,405
Total current assets
9,017,669
11,982,822
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
853,959
198,901
Intangible asset, net
83,906
38,183
Operating right-of-use assets, net
1,106,024
1,659,297
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
194,478
17,788
Deferred tax assets, net
558,683
287,394
Other non-current assets, net
3,510,363
3,753,646
Total non-current assets
6,307,413
5,955,209
TOTAL ASSETS
$
15,325,082
$
17,938,031
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,819,647
$
2,175,974
Advance from customers
141,737
207,293
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,345,210
1,523,843
Taxes payable
21,916
24,974
Operating lease liabilities, current
473,116
506,061
Finance lease liabilities, current
36,277
4,454
Total current liabilities
3,837,903
4,442,599
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
633,249
1,184,056
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
127,834
13,709
Total non-current liabilities
761,083
1,197,765
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
4,598,986
$
5,640,364
Commitments and Contingencies
-
-
Shareholders' equity
Class A ordinary shares, par value of US$0.0005 per share; 495,000,000 shares
$
3,291
$
3,291
Class B ordinary shares, par value of US$0.0005 per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized,
2,500
2,500
Additional paid-in capital
4,855,795
4,855,795
Statutory reserve
813,235
813,235
Retained earnings
7,081,318
8,491,783
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,030,043)
(1,868,937)
Total shareholders' equity
10,726,096
12,297,667
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
15,325,082
$
17,938,031
*
Retrospectively reflect the changes in class of shares effective on September 10, 2024
CCSC TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
(Amount in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)
For the years ended March 31,
2025
2024
2023
Net revenue
$
17,631,489
$
14,748,551
$
24,059,556
Cost of revenue
(12,647,287)
(10,825,943)
(16,190,985)
Gross profit
4,984,202
3,922,608
7,868,571
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
(1,695,217)
(1,039,882)
(1,097,150)
General and administrative expenses
(4,601,637)
(4,134,394)
(3,898,894)
Research and development expenses
(654,039)
(594,521)
(1,084,119)
Total operating expenses
(6,950,893)
(5,768,797)
(6,080,163)
(Loss)/income from operations
(1,966,691)
(1,846,189)
1,788,408
Other income:
Other non-operating income/(expenses), net
534
(35,509)
49,873
Government subsidy
207,257
7,255
62,627
Foreign currency exchange income
67,395
425,308
562,527
Financial and interest income, net
10,538
67,636
22,455
Total other income
285,724
464,690
697,482
(Loss)/income before income tax expense
(1,680,967)
(1,381,499)
2,485,890
Income tax benefit/(expenses)
270,502
86,336
(277,738)
Net (loss)/income
(1,410,465)
(1,295,163)
2,208,152
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(161,106)
(523,250)
(728,399)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
$
(1,571,571)
$
(1,818,413)
$
1,479,753
(Loss)/earnings per share
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.12)
$
(0.13)
$
0.22
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
Basic and Diluted
11,581,250
10,288,525
10,000,000
CCSC TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amount in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)
For the years ended March 31,
2025
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss)/income
$
(1,410,465)
$
(1,295,163)
$
2,208,152
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash (used in)/ provided
Inventory write-downs
128,241
188,268
369,512
Depreciation and amortization
238,599
238,757
221,106
Amortization of right-of-use asset
519,426
509,086
526,546
Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment
10,889
2,188
5,621
Deferred tax (benefit)/expense
(270,502)
(249,892)
51,780
Foreign currency exchange gains
(56,479)
(227,691)
(562,527)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
267,028
(500,747)
586,559
Inventories
130,289
(101,220)
2,028,980
Amount due from related parties
-
-
478,285
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
412,124
(704,610)
179,619
Other non-current assets
257,086
(77,220)
41,314
Accounts payable
(359,764)
563,226
(2,054,385)
Advance from customers
(66,537)
22,060
113,383
Taxes payable
(2,971)
(340,992)
112,295
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(234,550)
(64,258)
(91,373)
Operating lease liabilities
(534,472)
(490,319)
(535,844)
Financing lease liabilities
(46,095)
24
-
Amount due to related parties
-
-
(215,388)
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
(1,018,153)
(2,528,503)
3,463,635
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(327,801)
(156,999)
(153,409)
Prepayment of long-term equipment and mold model
-
(3,639,312)
-
Proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment
943
-
10,891
Purchase of land
(519,895)
-
-
Purchase of intangible asset
(43,737)
(29,476)
(64,364)
Net cash used in investing activities
(890,490)
(3,825,787)
(206,882)
CASH FLOWS FORM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
-
-
136,784
Repayments of short-term bank loans
-
-
(136,784)
Repayments of long-term bank loans
-
(39,853)
(156,174)
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance cost of
-
4,665,444
-
Payment for deferred IPO costs
-
-
(596,446)
Capital contribution by shareholder
-
5,000
-
Payment made for principal portion of financing lease liabilities
-
(4,322)
-
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
-
4,626,269
(752,620)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash
(131,648)
(254,847)
(72,458)
Net change in cash and restricted cash
(2,040,291)
(1,982,868)
2,431,675
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the year
5,734,747
7,717,615
5,285,940
Cash and restricted cash, end of the year
$
3,694,456
$
5,734,747
$
7,717,615
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
Cash paid for income tax
$
-
$
(859,882)
$
(119,679)
Cash received from income tax refund
$
246,771
$
-
$
126,413
Cash paid for interest
$
-
$
(228)
$
(4,986)
Cash paid for operating lease
$
(571,159)
$
(575,014)
$
(601,953)
Cash paid for finance lease
$
(15,240)
$
(4,322)
$
-
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
192,311
$
137,617
$
2,263,898
Purchase of intangible assets included in accrued expenses and other
$
(43,103)
$
-
$
-
Purchase of property and equipment included in accrued expenses and
$
(11,418)
$
-
$
-
