F.N.B. Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

Record Revenue of $438 Million Grew 6.5% Linked-Quarter With Increased Profitability Driving Record Capital Levels

PITTSBURGH, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the second quarter of 2025 with net income available to common shareholders of $130.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share. Comparatively, second quarter of 2024 net income available to common shareholders totaled $123.0 million ($123.7 million on an operating basis (non-GAAP)), or $0.34 per diluted common share, and first quarter of 2025 net income available to common shareholders totaled $116.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share.

"F.N.B. Corporation reported strong second quarter results, generating earnings per diluted common share of $0.36 with record revenue of $438 million, a 6.5% linked-quarter increase, principally driven by margin expansion, growth in net interest income and non-interest income. Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) grew significantly with linked-quarter growth of 16%," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Our sustained levels of profitability further strengthened capital to all-time highs with a CET1 ratio of 10.8% (estimated), tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) growth of 13% year-over-year to $11.14 and a tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) of 8.5%, while still producing a return on tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) of 14%. Balance sheet growth was solid with annualized average loan and deposit growth of 5.3% and 1.7%, respectively, benefiting from our diverse geographic footprint. FNB's consistent underwriting standards and proactive credit risk management actions led to continued strong credit results for the quarter. The tech-focused investment in Clicks-to-Bricks strategy, the expanded utilization of our eStore® digital tools, data-driven analyses, predictive modeling and artificial intelligence position FNB for ongoing success."

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2024, except as noted)

Average loans and leases totaled $34.5 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 3.7%, including growth of $889.0 million in consumer loans and $357.8 million in commercial loans and leases.

On a linked-quarter basis, average loans and leases increased $451.7 million, or 5.3% annualized, as average consumer loans increased $365.4 million, or 11.4% annualized, and average commercial loans and leases increased $86.3 million, or 1.6% annualized.

Average deposits totaled $37.1 billion, an increase of $2.5 billion, or 7.3%, as the growth in average interest-bearing demand deposits of $2.3 billion and average time deposits of $595.8 million more than offset the decline in average savings deposits of $279.1 million and average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $108.6 million.

On a linked-quarter basis, average deposits increased $155.6 million, or 1.7% annualized, due to organic growth in new and existing customer relationships. The ratio of non-interest-bearing demand deposits to total deposits was stable at 26% at June 30, 2025, compared to the prior quarter end.

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 92% at June 30, 2025, stable compared to 92% at March 31, 2025, and meaningfully lower compared to 96% at June 30, 2024.

Net interest income totaled a record $347.2 million, an increase of $23.4 million, or 7.2%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher yields on earning assets (non-GAAP), lower cost of funds and one more day in the current quarter.

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) equaled 3.19%, an increase of 16 basis points from the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 10 basis point improvement in the total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) and a 6 basis point decline in the total cost of funds.

Provision for credit losses was $25.6 million, an increase of $8.1 million from the prior quarter, with net charge-offs of $21.8 million, or 0.25% annualized of total average loans, compared to $12.5 million, or 0.15% annualized, in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-performing loans and other real estate owned (OREO) to total loans and leases and OREO decreased 14 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.34%, and total delinquency decreased 13 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.62%. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans and leases remained stable at 1.25%. Overall, asset quality metrics continue to remain at solid levels, reflecting continued proactive management of the loan portfolio.

Record capital levels with the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratio at 10.8% (estimated), compared to 10.2% at June 30, 2024, and 10.7% at March 31, 2025. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 8.5%, compared to 7.9% at June 30, 2024, and 8.4% at March 31, 2025.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) of $11.14 increased $1.26, or 12.8%, compared to June 30, 2024, and $0.31, or 2.9%, compared to March 31, 2025. Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss (AOCI) reduced the tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.26 as of June 30, 2025, primarily due to the impact of unrealized losses on AFS securities, compared to a reduction of $0.67 as of June 30, 2024, and $0.34 as of March 31, 2025.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 0.7 million shares of common stock at a weighted average share price of $13.85 while maintaining capital above stated operating levels and supporting loan growth in the quarter.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Quarterly Results Summary 2Q25

1Q25

2Q24 Reported results









Net income available to common shareholders (millions) $ 130.7

$ 116.5

$ 123.0 Earnings per diluted common share 0.36

0.32

0.34 Book value per common share 18.17

17.86

16.94 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (millions) 192.0

164.8

177.2 Operating results (non-GAAP)









Operating net income available to common shareholders (millions) $ 130.7

$ 116.5

$ 123.7 Operating earnings per diluted common share 0.36

0.32

0.34 Operating pre-provision net revenue (millions) 192.0

164.8

178.0 Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 362,259

363,069

362,701 Significant items impacting earnings (a) (millions)









Pre-tax FDIC special assessment $ -

$ -

$ (0.8) After-tax impact of FDIC special assessment -

-

(0.6) Total significant items pre-tax $ -

$ -

$ (0.8) Total significant items after-tax $ -

$ -

$ (0.6)











Capital measures









Common equity tier 1 (b) 10.8 %

10.7 %

10.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.47

8.37

7.86 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 11.14

$ 10.83

$ 9.88











(a) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings. (b) Estimated for 2Q25.

Second Quarter 2025 Results - Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2024, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $347.2 million, an increase of $31.3 million, or 9.9%, reflecting growth in earning assets and lower interest-bearing deposit costs. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 10 basis points to 3.19%. The yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) decreased 10 basis points to 5.33%, driven by a 17 basis point decline in yields on loans to 5.79%, offset by a 32 basis point increase in yields on investment securities to 3.46%. Total cost of funds decreased 20 basis points to 2.26%, with a 27 basis point decrease in interest-bearing deposit costs to 2.66% and a 42 basis point decrease in total borrowing costs, inclusive of the December 2024 senior note offering of $500 million. The Federal Open Market Committee lowered the target federal funds rate by 100 basis points in the latter half of 2024.

Average loans and leases totaled $34.5 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 3.7%, including growth of $889.0 million in consumer loans and $357.8 million in commercial loans and leases. Commercial and industrial loans increased $120.4 million, or 1.6%, commercial real estate increased $103.5 million, or 0.8%, and commercial leases increased $117.2 million, or 17.8%. The increase in average commercial loans and leases was driven by activity across the footprint, including the Charlotte and Cleveland markets. The increase in commercial real estate included fundings on previously originated construction projects. The increase in average consumer loans included a $1.2 billion increase in residential mortgages largely due to the continued successful execution in key markets and long-standing strategy of serving the purchase market. Average indirect auto loans decreased $388.1 million, due to a sale of $431 million that closed in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by new organic growth in the portfolio.

Average deposits totaled $37.1 billion, an increase of $2.5 billion, or 7.3%. The growth in average interest-bearing demand deposits of $2.3 billion and average time deposits of $595.8 million more than offset the decline in average savings deposits of $279.1 million and average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $108.6 million as customers continued to migrate balances into higher-yielding products. The funding mix has slightly shifted compared to the year-ago quarter with non-interest-bearing demand deposits comprising 26% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, compared to 29% a year ago, however, the loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 92% at June 30, 2025, compared to 96% at June 30, 2024.

Non-interest income totaled a record $91.0 million, compared to $87.9 million. Capital markets income increased $1.8 million, or 34.1%, driven by record debt capital markets income and contributions from international banking, customer swap activity and syndications. Wealth Management revenues increased $1.0 million, or 5.2%, as securities commissions and fees and trust income increased 11.3% and 1.0%, respectively, through continued strong contributions across the geographic footprint. Other non-interest income increased $2.2 million, or 59.7%, primarily due to gains on the disposition of leased equipment.

Non-interest expense totaled $246.2 million, increasing $19.6 million, or 8.7%. When adjusting for $0.8 million 1 of significant items in the second quarter of 2024, operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) increased $20.4 million, or 9.0%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $8.9 million, or 7.4%, primarily reflecting strategic hiring associated with our efforts to grow market share and continued investments in our risk management infrastructure, as well as higher production-related compensation. Net occupancy and equipment increased $4.3 million, or 10.1%, largely from technology-related investments and de novo branch expansions. Other non-interest expense increased $4.3 million, or 19.9%, primarily due to the impact of Community Uplift, a mortgage down payment assistance program that was enhanced and expanded in conjunction with our previously announced settlement agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO increased 1 basis point to 0.34%. Total delinquency decreased 1 basis point to 0.62%. Overall, asset quality metrics continue to remain at solid levels.

The provision for credit losses was $25.6 million, compared to $20.2 million. The second quarter of 2025 reflected net charge-offs of $21.8 million, or 0.25% annualized of total average loans, compared to $7.8 million, or 0.09% annualized, reflecting continued proactive management of the loan portfolio. The ACL was $432.1 million, an increase of $13.3 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases relatively stable at 1.25%.

The effective tax rate was 21.5%, compared to 21.6% in the second quarter of 2024.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.8% (estimated) at June 30, 2025, and 10.2% at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $11.14 at June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.26, or 12.8%, from $9.88 at June 30, 2024. AOCI reduced the current quarter tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.26, compared to a reduction of $0.67 at the end of the year-ago quarter.

1 Second quarter 2024 non-interest expense significant items impacting earnings included an $0.8 million (pre-tax) FDIC special assessment.

Second Quarter 2025 Results - Comparison to Prior Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2025, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $347.2 million, an increase of $23.4 million, or 7.2%, from the prior quarter total of $323.8 million, reflecting higher earning asset yields, lower costs of interest-bearing deposits and the impact of one more day in the quarter. The total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 10 basis points to 5.33%, reflecting an 11 basis point increase in loan yields and a 5 basis point increase in yields on investment securities. Second quarter net interest income included $2.2 million in purchase accounting accretion from pay-offs of previously acquired loans resulting in a 2 basis point impact to net interest margin. The total cost of funds decreased 6 basis points to 2.26%, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 10 basis points to 2.66% and the long-term borrowing costs declined 12 basis points to 4.99%. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 3.19%, a 16 basis point increase from the prior quarter.

Average loans and leases totaled $34.5 billion, an increase of $451.7 million, or 5.3% annualized, as average consumer loans increased $365.4 million, or 11.4% annualized, and average commercial loans and leases increased $86.3 million, or 1.6% annualized. The increase in average commercial loans and leases included growth of $61.8 million in commercial real estate, $10.4 million in commercial leases and $3.3 million in commercial and industrial loans. For consumer lending, average residential mortgages increased $303.9 million driven by seasonal growth in mortgage originations.

Average deposits totaled $37.1 billion, an increase of $155.6 million, due to organic growth in new and existing customer relationships. The increases in average non-interest-bearing deposit balances of $164.5 million, average interest-bearing demand deposits of $88.3 million and average time deposits of $17.6 million were partially offset by a decline in average savings deposit balances of $114.8 million. The mix of non-interest-bearing demand deposits to total deposits was stable at 26% for June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. The loan-to-deposit ratio was also stable at 92% at June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025.

Non-interest income totaled a record $91.0 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 3.7%, from the prior quarter. Capital markets income totaled $6.9 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 29.6%, driven by record debt capital markets income and contributions from international banking, customer swap activity and syndications. Interchange and card transaction fees increased $0.9 million, or 7.1%, due to higher customer transaction activity. Other non-interest income increased $3.2 million, or 113.5%, primarily due to gains on the disposition of leased equipment. Bank-owned life insurance decreased $1.5 million due to elevated life insurance claims in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $246.2 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 0.2%, compared to the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $5.3 million, primarily due to normal seasonal long-term compensation expense of $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by normal annual merit increases and higher production-related compensation. Other non-interest expense increased $3.4 million, or 15.0%, primarily due to the impact of Community Uplift, a mortgage down payment assistance program that was enhanced and expanded in conjunction with our previously announced settlement agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ). The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) totaled 54.8%, down from the seasonally higher 58.5% in the prior quarter.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 14 basis points to 0.34%, and delinquency decreased 13 basis points to 0.62%. Overall, asset quality metrics continue to remain at solid levels. The provision for credit losses was $25.6 million, compared to $17.5 million. The second quarter of 2025 reflected net charge-offs of $21.8 million, or 0.25% annualized of total average loans, compared to $12.5 million, or 0.15% annualized, reflecting continued proactive management of the loan portfolio. The ACL was $432.1 million, an increase of $3.2 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases stable at 1.25%.

The effective tax rate was 21.5%, compared to 20.9%.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.8% (estimated), compared to 10.7% at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $11.14 at June 30, 2025, an increase of $0.31 per share. AOCI reduced the current quarter-end tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.26, compared to a reduction of $0.34 at the end of the prior quarter.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common shareholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, pre-provision net revenue (reported), operating pre-provision net revenue, operating non-interest expense, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."

Management believes certain items (e.g., FDIC special assessment) are not organic to running our operations and facilities. These items are considered significant items impacting earnings as they are deemed to be outside of ordinary banking activities. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction.

To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for 2025 and 2024 were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate to historical facts and that are based on current assumptions, beliefs, estimates, expectations and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Forward-looking statements may relate to various matters, including our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, business or industry, and usually can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "plans," "positioned," "potential," "projects," "remains," "should," "target," "trend," "will," "would," or similar words or expressions or variations thereof, and the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described below. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements we may make.

There are various important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and any forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences, include, but are not limited to:

the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial loans and leases in our loan portfolio;

the volatility of the mortgage banking business;

changes in market interest rates and the unpredictability of monetary, tax and other policies of government agencies, including tariffs or the imposition of new tariffs, trade wars, barriers or restrictions, or threats of such actions;

the impact of changes in interest rates on the value of our investment securities portfolios;

changes in our ability to obtain liquidity as and when needed to fund our obligations as they come due, including as a result of adverse changes to our credit ratings;

the risk associated with uninsured deposit account balances;

regulatory limits on our ability to receive dividends from our subsidiaries and pay dividends to our shareholders;

our ability to recruit and retain qualified banking professionals;

the financial soundness of other financial institutions and the impact of volatility in the banking sector on us;

changes and instability in economic conditions and financial markets, in the regions in which we operate or otherwise, including a contraction of economic activity, economic downturn or uncertainty and international conflict;

our ability to continue to invest in technological improvements as they become appropriate or necessary;

any interruption in or breach in security of our information systems, or other cybersecurity risks;

risks associated with reliance on third-party vendors;

risks associated with the use of models, estimations and assumptions in our business;

the effects of adverse weather events and public health emergencies;

the risks associated with acquiring other banks and financial services businesses, including integration into our existing operations;

the extensive federal and state regulations, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of our operations, and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations;

our ability to comply with the consent orders entered into by First National Bank of Pennsylvania with the Department of Justice and the North Carolina State Department of Justice, and related costs and potential reputational harm;

changes in federal, state or local tax rules and regulations or interpretations, or accounting policies, standards and interpretations;

the effects of climate change and related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and

any reputation, credit, interest rate, market, operational, litigation, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed above.

FNB cautions that the risks identified here are not exhaustive of the types of risks that may adversely impact FNB and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties described under Item 1A. Risk Factors and the Risk Management sections of our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K (including the MD&A section), our subsequent 2025 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the risk factors and risk management discussions) and our other 2025 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on our corporate website at https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/investor-information/reports-and-filings or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We have included our web address as an inactive textual reference only. Information on our website is not part of our SEC filings.

You should treat forward-looking statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to FNB. FNB does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























(Unaudited)











% Variance

























2Q25

2Q25

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

%

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1Q25

2Q24

2025

2024

Var. Interest Income





























Loans and leases, including fees $ 500,767

$ 480,574

$ 494,119

4.2

1.3

$ 981,341

$ 975,278

0.6 Securities:





























Taxable 57,168

54,850

47,795

4.2

19.6

112,018

93,850

19.4 Tax-exempt 6,918

6,940

7,067

(0.3)

(2.1)

13,858

14,172

(2.2) Other 17,788

17,073

8,207

4.2

116.7

34,861

17,385

100.5 Total Interest Income 582,641

559,437

557,188

4.1

4.6

1,142,078

1,100,685

3.8 Interest Expense





























Deposits 181,190

185,828

179,960

(2.5)

0.7

367,018

350,358

4.8 Short-term borrowings 20,132

14,103

32,837

42.7

(38.7)

34,235

60,538

(43.4) Long-term borrowings 34,123

35,661

28,501

(4.3)

19.7

69,784

54,891

27.1 Total Interest Expense 235,445

235,592

241,298

(0.1)

(2.4)

471,037

465,787

1.1 Net Interest Income 347,196

323,845

315,890

7.2

9.9

671,041

634,898

5.7 Provision for credit losses 25,601

17,489

20,189

46.4

26.8

43,090

34,079

26.4 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 321,595

306,356

295,701

5.0

8.8

627,951

600,819

4.5 Non-Interest Income





























Service charges 22,930

22,355

23,332

2.6

(1.7)

45,285

43,901

3.2 Interchange and card transaction fees 13,254

12,370

13,005

7.1

1.9

25,624

25,705

(0.3) Trust services 11,591

12,400

11,475

(6.5)

1.0

23,991

22,899

4.8 Insurance commissions and fees 5,108

5,793

5,973

(11.8)

(14.5)

10,901

12,725

(14.3) Securities commissions and fees 8,882

8,820

7,980

0.7

11.3

17,702

16,135

9.7 Capital markets income 6,897

5,323

5,143

29.6

34.1

12,220

11,474

6.5 Mortgage banking operations 6,306

6,993

6,956

(9.8)

(9.3)

13,299

14,870

(10.6) Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 6,168

5,560

6,895

10.9

(10.5)

11,728

13,088

(10.4) Bank owned life insurance 3,838

5,350

3,419

(28.3)

12.3

9,188

6,762

35.9 Net securities gains (losses) 58

-

(3)

n/m

n/m

58

(3)

n/m Other 5,983

2,802

3,747

113.5

59.7

8,785

8,228

6.8 Total Non-Interest Income 91,015

87,766

87,922

3.7

3.5

178,781

175,784

1.7 Non-Interest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits 129,842

135,135

120,917

(3.9)

7.4

264,977

250,043

6.0 Net occupancy 19,299

19,758

18,632

(2.3)

3.6

39,057

38,227

2.2 Equipment 27,988

25,885

24,335

8.1

15.0

53,873

48,107

12.0 Outside services 25,317

26,341

23,250

(3.9)

8.9

51,658

46,130

12.0 Marketing 5,017

4,573

4,006

9.7

25.2

9,590

9,437

1.6 FDIC insurance 8,922

8,483

9,954

5.2

(10.4)

17,405

22,616

(23.0) Bank shares and franchise taxes 3,960

4,136

3,930

(4.3)

0.8

8,096

8,056

0.5 Other 25,880

22,500

21,588

15.0

19.9

48,380

41,092

17.7 Total Non-Interest Expense 246,225

246,811

226,612

(0.2)

8.7

493,036

463,708

6.3 Income Before Income Taxes 166,385

147,311

157,011

12.9

6.0

313,696

312,895

0.3 Income tax expense (benefit) 35,715

30,796

33,974

(16.0)

5.1

66,511

67,527

(1.5) Net Income 130,670

116,515

123,037

12.1

6.2

247,185

245,368

0.7 Preferred stock dividends -

-

-

-

-

-

6,005

(100.0) Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 130,670

$ 116,515

$ 123,037

12.1

6.2

$ 247,185

$ 239,363

3.3 Earnings per Common Share





























Basic $ 0.36

$ 0.32

$ 0.34

12.5

5.9

$ 0.68

$ 0.66

3.0 Diluted 0.36

0.32

0.34

12.5

5.9

0.68

0.66

3.0 Cash Dividends per Common Share 0.12

0.12

0.12

-

-

0.24

0.24

- n/m - not meaningful































F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Dollars in millions)

















(Unaudited)











% Variance













2Q25

2Q25

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1Q25

2Q24 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 535

$ 524

$ 448

2.1

19.4 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,892

1,921

1,432

(1.5)

32.1 Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,427

2,445

1,880

(0.7)

29.1 Securities available for sale 3,580

3,477

3,364

3.0

6.4 Securities held to maturity 4,115

4,029

3,893

2.1

5.7 Loans held for sale 296

190

132

55.8

124.2 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 34,679

34,235

33,757

1.3

2.7 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (432)

(429)

(419)

0.7

3.1 Net Loans and Leases 34,247

33,806

33,338

1.3

2.7 Premises and equipment, net 557

539

489

3.3

13.9 Goodwill 2,480

2,478

2,477

0.1

0.1 Core deposit and other intangible assets, net 44

48

60

(8.3)

(26.7) Bank owned life insurance 665

662

667

0.5

(0.3) Other assets 1,314

1,346

1,415

(2.4)

(7.1) Total Assets $ 49,725

$ 49,020

$ 47,715

1.4

4.2 Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 9,872

$ 9,867

$ 10,062

0.1

(1.9) Interest-bearing demand 17,292

16,920

14,697

2.2

17.7 Savings 3,071

3,147

3,348

(2.4)

(8.3) Certificates and other time deposits 7,513

7,305

6,887

2.8

9.1 Total Deposits 37,748

37,239

34,994

1.4

7.9 Short-term borrowings 1,876

1,969

3,616

(4.7)

(48.1) Long-term borrowings 2,692

2,514

2,016

7.1

33.5 Other liabilities 885

880

999

0.6

(11.4) Total Liabilities 43,201

42,602

41,625

1.4

3.8 Shareholders' Equity

















Common stock 4

4

4

-

- Additional paid-in capital 4,691

4,696

4,690

(0.1)

- Retained earnings 2,112

2,025

1,820

4.3

16.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (92)

(121)

(243)

(24.0)

(62.1) Treasury stock (191)

(186)

(181)

2.7

5.5 Total Shareholders' Equity 6,524

6,418

6,090

1.7

7.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 49,725

$ 49,020

$ 47,715

1.4

4.2

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24 (Dollars in thousands)





Interest









Interest









Interest



(Unaudited)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets



































Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 1,723,351

$ 17,788

4.14 %

$ 1,741,006

$ 17,073

3.98 %

$ 868,390

$ 8,207

3.80 % Taxable investment securities (1)

6,587,352

56,955

3.46

6,437,681

54,635

3.40

6,154,907

47,564

3.09 Tax-exempt investment securities (1) (2)

1,004,672

8,737

3.48

1,010,117

8,764

3.47

1,033,552

8,911

3.45 Loans held for sale

225,509

4,156

7.37

203,579

3,884

7.63

110,855

2,519

9.09 Loans and leases (2) (3)

34,502,493

498,078

5.79

34,050,781

478,065

5.68

33,255,738

492,902

5.96 Total Interest Earning Assets (2)

44,043,377

585,714

5.33

43,443,164

562,421

5.23

41,423,442

560,103

5.43 Cash and due from banks

395,418









393,846









387,374







Allowance for credit losses

(437,130)









(428,903)









(414,372)







Premises and equipment

555,889









538,394









484,851







Other assets

4,548,082









4,535,697









4,590,486







Total Assets

$ 49,105,636









$ 48,482,198









$ 46,471,781







Liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 16,989,336

108,618

2.56

$ 16,901,025

108,828

2.61

$ 14,662,774

98,211

2.69 Savings

3,081,518

6,862

0.89

3,196,361

8,133

1.03

3,360,593

10,136

1.21 Certificates and other time

7,241,453

65,710

3.64

7,223,878

68,867

3.87

6,645,682

71,613

4.33 Total interest-bearing deposits

27,312,307

181,190

2.66

27,321,264

185,828

2.76

24,669,049

179,960

2.93 Short-term borrowings

1,876,526

20,132

4.29

1,374,269

14,103

4.14

2,640,985

32,837

4.99 Long-term borrowings

2,741,561

34,123

4.99

2,828,002

35,662

5.11

2,164,983

28,501

5.29 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

31,930,394

235,445

2.96

31,523,535

235,593

3.03

29,475,017

241,298

3.29 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

9,812,486









9,647,959









9,921,073







Total Deposits and Borrowings

41,742,880





2.26

41,171,494





2.32

39,396,090





2.46 Other liabilities

883,637









938,559









1,037,452







Total Liabilities

42,626,517









42,110,053









40,433,542







Shareholders' Equity

6,479,119









6,372,145









6,038,239







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 49,105,636









$ 48,482,198









$ 46,471,781







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 12,112,983









$ 11,919,629









$ 11,948,425







Net Interest Income (FTE) (2)





350,269









326,828









318,805



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(3,073)









(2,983)









(2,915)



Net Interest Income





$ 347,196









$ 323,845









$ 315,890



Net Interest Spread









2.37 %









2.20 %









2.14 % Net Interest Margin (2)









3.19 %









3.03 %









3.09 %





(1) The average balances and yields earned on securities are based on historical cost. (2) The interest income amounts are reflected on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The yield on earning assets and the net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). (3) Average loans and leases consist of average total loans, including non-accrual loans, less average unearned income.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2025

2024 (Unaudited)





Interest









Interest







Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets























Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 1,732,129

$ 34,861

4.06 %

$ 870,372

$ 17,385

4.02 % Taxable investment securities (1)

6,512,930

111,590

3.43

6,138,237

93,388

3.04 Tax-exempt investment securities (1) (2)

1,007,379

17,501

3.47

1,037,388

17,883

3.45 Loans held for sale

214,605

8,040

7.49

173,981

6,805

7.84 Loans and leases (2) (3)

34,277,885

976,142

5.73

32,818,345

971,049

5.94 Total Interest Earning Assets (2)

43,744,928

1,148,134

5.28

41,038,323

1,106,510

5.41 Cash and due from banks

394,636









399,027







Allowance for credit losses

(433,039)









(412,119)







Premises and equipment

547,190









477,183







Other assets

4,541,924









4,572,271







Total Assets

$ 48,795,639









$ 46,074,685







Liabilities























Deposits:























Interest-bearing demand

$ 16,945,425

217,445

2.59

$ 14,608,616

192,953

2.66 Savings

3,138,622

14,995

0.96

3,386,231

20,135

1.20 Certificates and other time

7,232,714

134,578

3.75

6,472,481

137,270

4.26 Total interest-bearing deposits

27,316,761

367,018

2.71

24,467,328

350,358

2.88 Short-term borrowings

1,626,785

34,235

4.23

2,520,544

60,538

4.82 Long-term borrowings

2,784,543

69,784

5.05

2,111,400

54,891

5.23 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

31,728,089

471,037

2.99

29,099,272

465,787

3.22 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

9,730,677









9,930,212







Total Deposits and Borrowings

41,458,766





2.29

39,029,484





2.40 Other liabilities

910,946









1,006,295







Total Liabilities

42,369,712









40,035,779







Shareholders' Equity

6,425,927









6,038,906







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 48,795,639









$ 46,074,685







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 12,016,839









$ 11,939,051







Net Interest Income (FTE) (2)





677,097









640,723



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(6,056)









(5,825)



Net Interest Income





$ 671,041









$ 634,898



Net Interest Spread









2.29 %









2.19 % Net Interest Margin (2)









3.11 %









3.13 %





(1) The average balances and yields earned on securities are based on historical cost. (2) The interest income amounts are reflected on an FTE basis (non-GAAP), which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The yield on earning assets and the net interest margin are presented on an FTE basis (non-GAAP). (3) Average loans and leases consist of average total loans, including non-accrual loans, less average unearned income.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)



















































For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

2025

2024 Performance Ratios

















Return on average equity 8.09 %

7.42 %

8.20 %

7.76 %

8.17 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 13.57

12.62

14.54

13.11

14.51 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.57

12.62

14.54

13.11

14.27 Return on average assets 1.07

0.97

1.06

1.02

1.07 Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.15

1.06

1.16

1.10

1.17 Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.19

3.03

3.09

3.11

3.13 Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 5.33

5.23

5.43

5.28

5.41 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.66

2.76

2.93

2.71

2.88 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.96

3.03

3.29

2.99

3.22 Cost of funds 2.26

2.32

2.46

2.29

2.40 Efficiency ratio (1) 54.83

58.50

54.39

56.61

55.20 Effective tax rate 21.47

20.91

21.64

21.20

21.58 Capital Ratios

















Equity / assets 13.12

13.09

12.76







Common equity tier 1 (3) 10.8

10.7

10.2







Leverage 8.78

8.72

8.63







Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 8.47

8.37

7.86







Common Stock Data

















Average diluted common shares outstanding 362,258,964

363,068,604

362,701,233

362,663,795

362,660,259 Period end common shares outstanding 359,123,010

359,364,784

359,558,026







Book value per common share $ 18.17

$ 17.86

$ 16.94







Tangible book value per common share (1) 11.14

10.83

9.88







Dividend payout ratio (common) 33.34 %

37.75 %

35.42 %

35.42 %

36.56 %





(1) See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (3) June 30, 2025 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio is an estimate.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























(Dollars in millions)





























(Unaudited)











































% Variance

























2Q25

2Q25













2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1Q25

2Q24











Balances at period end





























Loans and Leases:





























Commercial real estate (1) $ 12,686

$ 12,652

$ 12,664

0.3

0.2











Commercial and industrial 7,556

7,628

7,597

(0.9)

(0.5)











Commercial leases 774

782

683

(1.0)

13.3











Other 182

174

145

4.6

25.5











Commercial loans and leases 21,198

21,236

21,089

(0.2)

0.5











Direct installment 2,671

2,656

2,700

0.6

(1.1)











Residential mortgages 8,595

8,184

7,459

5.0

15.2











Indirect installment 780

776

1,188

0.5

(34.3)











Consumer LOC 1,435

1,383

1,321

3.8

8.6











Consumer loans 13,481

12,999

12,668

3.7

6.4











Total loans and leases $ 34,679

$ 34,235

$ 33,757

1.3

2.7











Note: Loans held for sale were $296, $190 and $132 at 2Q25, 1Q25, and 2Q24, respectively.











(1) Commercial real estate is made up of 70% non-owner occupied and 30% owner-occupied at June 30, 2025.

















% Variance











Average balances











2Q25

2Q25

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

% Loans and Leases: 2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1Q25

2Q24

2025

2024

Var. Commercial real estate $ 12,767

$ 12,705

$ 12,663

0.5

0.8

$ 12,749

$ 12,437

2.5 Commercial and industrial 7,592

7,589

7,472

-

1.6

7,578

7,475

1.4 Commercial leases 776

766

659

1.4

17.8

771

659

17.1 Other 159

148

142

7.3

11.7

154

139

10.8 Commercial loans and leases 21,294

21,208

20,936

0.4

1.7

21,251

20,709

2.6 Direct installment 2,667

2,664

2,704

0.1

(1.4)

2,665

2,715

(1.8) Residential mortgages 8,352

8,048

7,137

3.8

17.0

8,200

6,941

18.1 Indirect installment 780

760

1,168

2.7

(33.2)

770

1,153

(33.2) Consumer LOC 1,410

1,372

1,310

2.8

7.7

1,391

1,300

7.0 Consumer loans 13,209

12,843

12,320

2.8

7.2

13,027

12,110

7.6 Total loans and leases $ 34,502

$ 34,051

$ 33,256

1.3

3.7

$ 34,278

$ 32,818

4.4

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Dollars in millions)











% Variance (Unaudited)











2Q25

2Q25 Asset Quality Data 2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1Q25

2Q24 Non-Performing Assets

















Non-performing loans $ 117

$ 161

$ 108

(27.3)

8.3 Other real estate owned (OREO) 2

2

3

-

(33.3) Non-performing assets $ 119

$ 163

$ 111

(27.0)

7.2 Non-performing loans / total loans and leases 0.34 %

0.47 %

0.32 %







Non-performing assets plus 90+ days past due / total loans and leases plus OREO 0.38

0.50

0.36







Non-performing loans plus OREO / total loans and leases plus OREO 0.34

0.48

0.33







Delinquency

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 86

$ 88

$ 95

(2.3)

(9.5) Loans 90+ days past due 13

9

11

44.4

18.2 Non-accrual loans 117

161

108

(27.3)

8.3 Past due and non-accrual loans $ 216

$ 258

$ 214

(16.3)

0.9 Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases 0.62 %

0.75 %

0.63 %









F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





























(Dollars in millions)











% Variance











(Unaudited)











2Q25

2Q25

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

% Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments Rollforward 2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1Q25

2Q24

2025

2024

Var. Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases





























Balance at beginning of period $ 428.9

$ 422.8

$ 406.3

1.4

5.6

$ 422.8

$ 405.6

4.3 Provision for credit losses 25.0

18.6

20.3

34.1

22.9

43.6

33.8

28.8 Net loan (charge-offs) / recoveries (21.8)

(12.5)

(7.8)

73.7

177.5

(34.3)

(20.6)

66.4 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 432.1

$ 428.9

$ 418.8

0.7

3.2

$ 432.1

$ 418.8

3.2 Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments





























Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of period $ 20.3

$ 21.4

$ 21.9

(5.3)

(7.4)

$ 21.4

$ 21.5

(0.5) Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments / other adjustments 0.7

(1.1)

(0.1)

161.7

683.2

(0.4)

0.3

(261.2) Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 21.0

$ 20.3

$ 21.8

3.4

(3.7)

$ 21.0

$ 21.8

(3.7) Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 453.0

$ 449.1

$ 440.5

0.9

2.8

$ 453.0

$ 440.5

2.8 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.25 %

1.25 %

1.24 %



















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing loans 370.7

266.9

388.1



















Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases 0.25

0.15

0.09









0.20 %

0.13 %





F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



















(Unaudited)





























































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.













% Variance

























2Q25

2Q25

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

%

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

1Q25

2Q24

2025

2024

Var. Operating net income available to common shareholders





























(dollars in thousands)





























Net income available to common shareholders $ 130,670

$ 116,515

$ 123,037









$ 247,185

$ 239,363



Preferred dividend at redemption -

-

-









-

3,995



Branch consolidation costs -

-

-









-

1,194



Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs -

-

-









-

(251)



FDIC special assessment -

-

804









-

5,212



Tax benefit of FDIC special assessment -

-

(169)









-

(1,095)



Reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale -

-

-









-

(2,603)



Tax expense of reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale -

-

-









-

547



Operating net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP) $ 130,670

$ 116,515

$ 123,672

12.1

5.7

$ 247,185

$ 246,362

0.3































Operating earnings per diluted common share





























Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.36

$ 0.32

$ 0.34









$ 0.68

$ 0.66



Preferred dividend at redemption -

-

-









-

0.01



Branch consolidation costs -

-

-









-

-



Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs -

-

-









-

-



FDIC special assessment -

-

-









-

0.01



Tax benefit of FDIC special assessment -

-

-









-

-



Reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale -

-

-









-

(0.01)



Tax expense of reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect auto loan sale -

-

-









-

-



Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.36

$ 0.32

$ 0.34

12.5

5.9

$ 0.68

$ 0.68

-

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited)































For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

2025

2024 Return on average tangible equity

















(dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 524,116

$ 472,534

$ 494,851

$ 498,467

$ 493,431 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 12,607

12,620

13,913

12,614

14,014 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 536,723

$ 485,154

$ 508,764

$ 511,081

$ 507,445



















Average total shareholders' equity $ 6,479,119

$ 6,372,145

$ 6,038,239

$ 6,425,927

$ 6,038,906 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,525,338)

(2,527,636)

(2,539,710)

(2,526,481)

(2,541,871) Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,953,781

$ 3,844,509

$ 3,498,529

$ 3,899,446

$ 3,497,035



















Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 13.57 %

12.62 %

14.54 %

13.11 %

14.51 %



















Return on average tangible common equity

















(dollars in thousands)

















Net income available to common shareholders

(annualized) $ 524,116

$ 472,534

$ 494,851

$ 498,467

$ 481,357 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 12,607

12,620

13,913

12,614

14,014 Tangible net income available to common

shareholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 536,723

$ 485,154

$ 508,764

$ 511,081

$ 495,371



















Average total shareholders' equity $ 6,479,119

$ 6,372,145

$ 6,038,239

$ 6,425,927

$ 6,038,906 Less: Average preferred shareholders' equity -

-

-

-

(26,427) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,525,338)

(2,527,636)

(2,539,710)

(2,526,481)

(2,541,871) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,953,781

$ 3,844,509

$ 3,498,529

$ 3,899,446

$ 3,470,608



















Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.57 %

12.62 %

14.54 %

13.11 %

14.27 %



















(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.





































Return on average tangible assets

















(dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 524,116

$ 472,534

$ 494,851

$ 498,467

$ 493,431 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 12,607

12,620

13,913

12,614

14,014 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 536,723

$ 485,154

$ 508,764

$ 511,081

$ 507,445



















Average total assets $ 49,105,636

$ 48,482,198

$ 46,471,781

$ 48,795,639

$ 46,074,685 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,525,338)

(2,527,636)

(2,539,710)

(2,526,481)

(2,541,871) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 46,580,298

$ 45,954,562

$ 43,932,071

$ 46,269,158

$ 43,532,814



















Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.15 %

1.06 %

1.16 %

1.10 %

1.17 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.



















F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited)











2Q25

1Q25

2Q24 Tangible book value per common share









(dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Total shareholders' equity $ 6,523,791

$ 6,418,012

$ 6,089,634 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,524,005)

(2,525,619)

(2,537,532) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,999,786

$ 3,892,393

$ 3,552,102











Common shares outstanding 359,123,010

359,364,784

359,558,026











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 11.14

$ 10.83

$ 9.88











Tangible common equity to tangible assets









(dollars in thousands)









Total shareholders' equity $ 6,523,791

$ 6,418,012

$ 6,089,634 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,524,005)

(2,525,619)

(2,537,532) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,999,786

$ 3,892,393

$ 3,552,102











Total assets $ 49,724,837

$ 49,019,742

$ 47,714,742 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,524,005)

(2,525,619)

(2,537,532) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 47,200,832

$ 46,494,123

$ 45,177,210











Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.47 %

8.37 %

7.86 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.





















Operating non-interest expense









(in thousands)









Non-interest expense $ 246,225

$ 246,811

$ 226,612 FDIC special assessment -

-

(804) Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 246,225

$ 246,811

$ 225,808

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)































For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

2025

2024 KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

















Pre-provision net revenue

















(in thousands)

















Net interest income $ 347,196

$ 323,845

$ 315,890

$ 671,041

$ 634,898 Non-interest income 91,015

87,766

87,922

178,781

175,784 Less: Non-interest expense (246,225)

(246,811)

(226,612)

(493,036)

(463,708) Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (non-GAAP) $ 191,986

$ 164,800

$ 177,200

$ 356,786

$ 346,974 Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 770,055

$ 668,357

$ 712,695

$ 719,485

$ 697,760 Adjustments:

















Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest expense) -

-

-

-

1,194 Add: FDIC special assessment (non-interest expense) -

-

804

-

5,212 Less: Reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect

auto loan sale (non-interest expense) -

-

-

-

(2,603) Operating pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 191,986

$ 164,800

$ 178,004

$ 356,786

$ 350,777 Operating pre-provision net revenue (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 770,055

$ 668,357

$ 715,928

$ 719,485

$ 705,408



















Efficiency ratio (FTE)

















(dollars in thousands)

















Total non-interest expense $ 246,225

$ 246,811

$ 226,612

$ 493,036

$ 463,708 Less: Amortization of intangibles (3,979)

(3,939)

(4,379)

(7,918)

(8,821) Less: OREO expense (316)

(315)

(200)

(631)

(390) Less: Branch consolidation costs -

-

-

-

(1,194) Less: FDIC special assessment -

-

(804)

-

(5,212) Add: Reduction of previous estimated loss on indirect

auto loan sale -

-

-

-

2,603 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 241,930

$ 242,557

$ 221,229

$ 484,487

$ 450,694



















Net interest income $ 347,196

$ 323,845

$ 315,890

$ 671,041

$ 634,898 Taxable equivalent adjustment 3,073

2,983

2,915

6,056

5,825 Non-interest income 91,015

87,766

87,922

178,781

175,784 Less: Net securities losses (gains) (58)

-

3

(58)

3 Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income $ 441,226

$ 414,594

$ 406,730

$ 855,820

$ 816,510



















Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 54.83 %

58.50 %

54.39 %

56.61 %

55.20 %

