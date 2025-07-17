Anzeige
WKN: 922248 | ISIN: US8287302009 | Ticker-Symbol: SN9
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 08:20
18,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,90018,00010:32
PR Newswire
17.07.2025 22:30 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Simmons First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

George Makris, Jr., Simmons' Chairman and CEO, commented on second quarter 2025 results:

We were pleased with our second quarter results which reflected strong revenue growth, disciplined expense management and positive underlying balance sheet growth that led to further improvement in profitability measures.

Our net interest margin increased for the fifth consecutive quarter and surpassed the 3 percent mark ahead of expectations. Loan yields were up and deposit costs declined for the third consecutive quarter. While overall balance sheet growth was muted, our loan pipeline remains strong and our focus on profitability as well as loan and deposit remixing resulted in C&I growth coupled with a $233.1 million increase in low-cost customer deposits. At the same time, asset quality metrics were stable.

While certain administration policies have become clearer, tariff volatility looms large and is a key to future interest rate moves and economic conditions. Against this backdrop, we continue our focus on organic growth in our very attractive footprint and are encouraged by our positive momentum heading into the last half of 2025.

Financial Highlights

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24


2Q25 Highlights

Balance Sheet (in millions)





Comparisons reflect 2Q25 vs 1Q25
unless otherwise noted

• Net income of $54.8 million
and diluted EPS of 0.43

• Adjusted net income1 of $56.1
million and adjusted diluted
EPS1 of $0.44

• Total revenue of $214.2 million
and PPNR1 of $75.6 million

• Adjusted total revenue1 of
$214.2 million and adjusted
PPNR1 of $77.3 million

• Net interest income up $8.4
million, or 5 percent

• Net interest margin up 11 basis
points to 3.06 percent; the 5th
consecutive quarterly increase
in net interest margin

• Pricing discipline led to 6 basis
point increase in loan yields

• Cost of deposits down 8 bps;
low-cost customer deposits up
$233.1 million

• Noninterest expense of $138.6
million; adjusted noninterest
expense1 of $136.8 million,
down 5 percent

• NCO ratio of 25 bps in 2Q24;
provision expense exceeds net
charge-offs

Total loans

$17,111

$17,094

$17,192


Total investment securities

5,997

6,107

6,571


Total deposits

21,825

21,685

21,841


Total assets

26,694

26,793

27,369


Total shareholders' equity

3,549

3,531

3,459


Performance Measures (in millions)





Total revenue

$214.2

$209.6

$197.2


Adjusted total revenue1

214.2

209.6

197.2


Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)

75.6

65.0

57.9


Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1

77.3

66.0

59.4


Provision for credit losses on loans

11.9

26.8

11.1


Per share Data





Diluted earnings

$ 0.43

$ 0.26

$ 0.32


Adjusted diluted earnings1

0.44

0.26

0.33


Book value

28.17

28.04

27.56


Tangible book value1

16.97

16.81

16.20


Asset Quality





Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)

0.25 %

0.23 %

0.19 %


Nonperforming loan ratio

0.92

0.89

0.60


Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.62

0.61

0.39


Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)

1.48

1.48

1.34


Nonperforming loan coverage ratio

161

165

223


Capital Ratios





Equity to assets (EA ratio)

13.30 %

13.18 %

12.64 %


Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1

8.46

8.34

7.84


Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.36

12.21

12.00


Total risk-based capital ratio

14.42

14.59

14.17


Other Data





Net interest margin (FTE)

3.06 %

2.95 %

2.69 %


Loan yield (FTE)

6.26

6.20

6.39


Cost of deposits

2.36

2.44

2.79


Loan to deposit ratio

78.40

78.83

78.72


Borrowed funds to total liabilities

4.46

5.59

7.38


Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $32.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $40.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.43 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.26 in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.32 for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings1 for the second quarter of 2025 were $56.1 million, compared to $33.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $41.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the second quarter of 2025 were $0.44, compared to $0.26 in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.33 in the second quarter of 2024.

The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement program, FDIC special assessments and termination of vendor and software services. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)


$ in millions, except per share data


2Q25

1Q25

2Q24

Net income


$ 54.8

$ 32.4

$ 40.8






Branch right sizing, net


0.2

1.0

0.5

Early retirement program


1.6

-

0.1

FDIC special assessment


-

-

0.3

Termination of vendor and software services


-

-

0.6

Total pre-tax impact


1.8

1.0

1.5

Tax effect2


(0.5)

(0.3)

(0.4)

Total impact on earnings


1.3

0.7

1.1

Adjusted earnings 1,3


$ 56.1

$ 33.1

$ 41.9






Diluted EPS


$ 0.43

$ 0.26

$ 0.32






Branch right sizing, net


-

-

-

Early retirement program


0.01

-

-

FDIC special assessment


-

-

-

Termination of vendor and software services


-

-

0.01

Total pre-tax impact


0.01

-

0.01

Tax effect2


-

-

-

Total impact on earnings


0.01

-

0.01

Adjusted Diluted EPS 1


$ 0.44

$ 0.26

$ 0.33

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $171.8 million, up $8.4 million, or 5 percent, compared to $163.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and up $17.9 million, or 12 percent, from $153.9 million in the second quarter of 2024. Interest income totaled $315.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $307.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $329.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to an increase in earning asset yields, principally loan yields, driven by disciplined pricing of new originations as well as positive fixed-rate loan repricing. Interest expense totaled $143.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $144.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $175.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest expense on a linked quarter basis reflected management's efforts to proactively manage deposit costs given maturing deposit repricing and remixing opportunities. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on acquisition related loans, which totaled $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2024.

The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the second quarter of 2025 was 6.26 percent, up 6 basis points from the 6.20 percent for the first quarter of 2025 and down 13 basis points from 6.39 percent in the second quarter of 2024. Cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2025 was 2.36 percent, down 8 basis points from 2.44 percent in the first quarter of 2025 and down 43 basis points from 2.79 percent in the second quarter of 2024. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.06 percent, up 11 basis points from 2.95 percent in the first quarter of 2025, and up 37 basis points from 2.69 percent in the second quarter of 2024. This marked the fifth consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion. The increase in net interest margin on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to fixed-rate asset repricing coupled with decreased deposit costs from lower rates on time deposits and favorable funding mix shift.

Select Yield/Rates

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

Loan yield (FTE)2

6.26 %

6.20 %

6.32 %

6.44 %

6.39 %

Investment securities yield (FTE)2

3.48

3.48

3.54

3.63

3.68

Cost of interest bearing deposits

2.97

3.05

3.28

3.52

3.53

Cost of deposits

2.36

2.44

2.60

2.79

2.79

Cost of borrowed funds

4.97

5.09

5.32

5.79

5.84

Net interest spread (FTE)2

2.41

2.30

2.15

1.95

1.92

Net interest margin (FTE)2

3.06

2.95

2.87

2.74

2.69

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $42.4 million, compared to $46.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $43.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis reflected strong performance during the first quarter of 2025, coupled with lower swap fee income due to a large swap transaction and associated fees recorded in the first quarter of 2025, and a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) valuation adjustment, which are included in other income in the table below.

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 12.6

$ 12.6

$ 13.0

$ 12.7

$ 12.3

Wealth management fees

9.5

9.6

9.7

9.1

9.2

Debit and credit card fees

8.6

8.4

8.3

8.1

8.2

Mortgage lending income

1.7

2.0

1.8

2.0

2.0

Other service charges and fees

1.3

1.3

1.4

1.5

1.4

Bank owned life insurance

3.9

4.1

3.8

3.8

3.9

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

-

(28.4)

-

Other income

4.8

8.0

5.6

8.3

6.4

Total noninterest income

$ 42.4

$ 46.2

$ 43.6

$ 17.1

$ 43.3







Adjusted noninterest income1

$ 42.4

$ 46.2

$ 43.6

$ 45.5

$43.3

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $138.6 million, compared to $144.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $139.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement program, termination of vendor and software services and an FDIC special assessment. Collectively, these items totaled $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $136.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, $143.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $137.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in adjusted noninterest expense1 on a linked quarter basis reflected lower salaries and benefit expenses primarily due to a seasonal decline in payroll taxes and equity compensation expense, and a decline in other operating expenses resulting from a $4.3 million charge related to a customer deposit fraud event in the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

$ in millions

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 73.9

$ 74.8

$ 71.6

$ 69.2

$ 70.7

Occupancy expense, net

11.8

12.7

11.9

12.2

11.9

Furniture and equipment

5.5

5.5

5.7

5.6

5.6

Deposit insurance

4.9

5.4

5.6

5.6

5.4

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.1

FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

-

0.3

Other operating expenses

42.3

46.1

46.1

44.5

45.4

Total noninterest expense

$138.6

$144.6

$141.1

$137.2

$139.4







Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1

$ 72.3

$ 74.8

$ 71.4

$ 69.2

$ 70.6

Adjusted other operating expenses1

42.5

45.9

44.7

44.4

44.3

Adjusted noninterest expense1

136.8

143.6

139.3

136.8

137.8

Efficiency ratio

62.82 %

66.94 %

65.66 %

75.70 %

68.38 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio1

60.52

64.75

62.89

63.38

65.68

Full-time equivalent employees

2,947

2,949

2,946

2,972

2,961

Number of financial centers

223

222

222

234

234

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2025 were $17.1 billion, up slightly from first quarter 2025 levels. The increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis was broadly-based, driven primarily by growth in the commercial, agricultural, consumer & other portfolios, offset in part by declines in the real estate - commercial and mortgage warehouse portfolios. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the second quarter of 2025 were $3.9 billion, up $59 million, or 2 percent, from first quarter 2025 levels. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.6 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025, and ready to close commercial loans totaled $564 million with a weighted average rate of 7.35 percent.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

$ in millions

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

Total loans

$17,111

$17,094

$17,006

$17,336

$17,192

Unfunded loan commitments

3,947

3,888

3,739

3,681

3,746

Deposits and Other Borrowings
Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2025 were $21.8 billion, compared to $21.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and $21.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024. The increase in total deposits on a linked quarter basis reflected a $233 million increase in low-cost customer deposits (noninterest bearing and interest bearing transaction accounts) and a $324 million increase in brokered deposits, offset in part by a decrease in public fund deposits due to seasonal factors. Other borrowings totaled $1.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and $1.8 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in other borrowings on a linked quarter basis and year-over-year basis was primarily due to a decrease in FHLB advances.

Deposits

$ in millions

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

Noninterest bearing deposits

$ 4,468

$ 4,455

$ 4,461

$ 4,522

$ 4,624

Interest bearing transaction accounts

10,532

10,621

10,331

10,038

10,092

Time deposits

3,588

3,695

3,796

4,014

4,185

Brokered deposits

3,237

2,914

3,298

3,361

2,940

Total deposits

$21,825

$21,684

$21,886

$21,935

$21,841







Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits

20 %

21 %

20 %

21 %

21 %

Total loans to total deposits

78

79

78

79

79

Asset Quality
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the second quarter of 2025 were 25 basis points, compared to 23 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 and 19 basis points in the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2025 included $1.1 million of charge-offs associated with the run-off portfolio consisting of small ticket equipment finance and acquired asset-based lending portfolios (run-off portfolio). Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 3 basis points of total net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2025, 4 basis points of total net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2025 and 16 basis points of total net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2024.

Total nonperforming loans at the end of the second quarter of 2025 totaled $157.2 million, compared to $152.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and $103.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024. The increase in nonperforming loans on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to two specific credit relationships that were placed on nonaccrual at the end of first quarter of 2025. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the second quarter of 2025 at 161 percent, compared to 165 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and 223 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 62 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2025, compared to 61 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and 39 basis points at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $26.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in provision for credit losses on loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to $15.6 million of incremental provision related to the aforementioned two specific credit relationships that was recorded in the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was $253.5 million, compared to $252.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and $230.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.48 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2025, unchanged from the first quarter of 2025 and up from 1.34 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

$ in millions

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total
loans

1.48 %

1.48 %

1.38 %

1.35 %

1.34 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans to
nonperforming loans

161

165

212

229

223

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.92

0.89

0.65

0.59

0.60

Net charge-off ratio (annualized)

0.25

0.23

0.27

0.22

0.19

Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)

0.24

0.23

0.22

0.20

0.19







Total nonperforming loans

$157.2

$152.3

$110.7

$101.7

$103.4

Total other nonperforming assets

9.5

10.0

10.5

2.6

3.4

Total nonperforming assets

$166.7

$162.3

$121.2

$104.3

$106.8







Reserve for unfunded commitments

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

$25.6

Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was $3.5 billion, up $17.7 million from the end of the first quarter of 2025 and up $90.3 million from the end of the second quarter of 2024. The increase on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to an increase of $53.9 million in retained earnings, coupled with a $24.6 million recapture of accumulated other comprehensive income principally associated with the mark-to-market adjustment on available for sale investment securities. Book value per share at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was $28.17 compared to $28.04 at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and $27.56 at the end of the second quarter of 2024. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was $16.97, compared to $16.81 at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and $16.20 at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was 13.3 percent, compared to 13.2 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and 12.6 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was 8.5 percent, compared to 8.3 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and 7.8 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2024. Each of the applicable regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.

Select Capital Ratios

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.3 %

13.2 %

13.1 %

12.9 %

12.6 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

8.5

8.3

8.3

8.2

7.8

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.4

12.2

12.4

12.1

12.0

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.0

9.8

9.7

9.6

9.5

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.4

12.2

12.4

12.1

12.0

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.4

14.6

14.6

14.3

14.2

Share Repurchase Program
During the second quarter of 2025, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of June 30, 2025, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.






(1)

Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

(2)

FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%

(3)

In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income"

Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 18, 2025. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10200827. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 116 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 220 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, early retirement program, termination of vendor and software services, FDIC special assessment charges and expenses related to the fraud event reported in the first quarter of 2025.

In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities, or the aforementioned two specific credit relationships. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Iran) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that we have not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets






For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






ASSETS






Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks

$ 398,081

$ 423,171

$ 429,705

$ 398,321

$ 320,021

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

246,381

211,115

257,672

205,081

254,312

Cash and cash equivalents

644,462

634,286

687,377

603,402

574,333

Interest bearing balances due from banks - time

100

100

100

100

100

Investment securities - held-to-maturity

3,591,531

3,615,556

3,636,636

3,658,700

3,685,450

Investment securities - available-for-sale

2,405,320

2,491,849

2,529,426

2,691,094

2,885,904

Mortgage loans held for sale

16,972

8,351

11,417

8,270

13,053

Loans:






Loans

17,111,096

17,094,078

17,005,937

17,336,040

17,192,437

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(253,537)

(252,168)

(235,019)

(233,223)

(230,389)

Net loans

16,857,559

16,841,910

16,770,918

17,102,817

16,962,048

Premises and equipment

573,160

573,616

585,431

584,366

581,893

Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

8,794

8,976

9,270

1,299

2,209

Interest receivable

120,443

117,398

123,243

125,700

126,625

Bank owned life insurance

535,481

535,324

531,805

508,781

505,023

Goodwill

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

1,320,799

Other intangible assets

90,617

93,714

97,242

101,093

104,943

Other assets

528,382

551,112

572,385

562,983

606,692

Total assets

$ 26,693,620

$ 26,792,991

$ 26,876,049

$ 27,269,404

$ 27,369,072







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Deposits:






Noninterest bearing transaction accounts

$ 4,468,237

$ 4,455,255

$ 4,460,517

$ 4,521,715

$ 4,624,186

Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits

11,176,791

11,265,554

10,982,022

10,863,945

10,925,179

Time deposits

6,179,962

5,963,811

6,443,211

6,549,774

6,291,518

Total deposits

21,824,990

21,684,620

21,885,750

21,935,434

21,840,883

Federal funds purchased and securities sold






under agreements to repurchase

31,306

50,133

37,109

51,071

52,705

Other borrowings

634,349

884,863

745,372

1,045,878

1,346,378

Subordinated notes and debentures

366,369

366,331

366,293

366,255

366,217

Accrued interest and other liabilities

287,396

275,559

312,653

341,933

304,020

Total liabilities

23,144,410

23,261,506

23,347,177

23,740,571

23,910,203







Stockholders' equity:






Common stock

1,260

1,259

1,257

1,256

1,255

Surplus

2,518,286

2,515,372

2,511,590

2,508,438

2,506,469

Undivided profits

1,410,564

1,382,564

1,376,935

1,355,000

1,356,626

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(380,900)

(367,710)

(360,910)

(335,861)

(405,481)

Total stockholders' equity

3,549,210

3,531,485

3,528,872

3,528,833

3,458,869

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 26,693,620

$ 26,792,991

$ 26,876,049

$ 27,269,404

$ 27,369,072

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date






For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands, except per share data)






INTEREST INCOME






Loans (including fees)

$ 265,373

$ 257,755

$ 272,727

$ 277,939

$ 270,937

Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold

2,531

2,703

2,913

2,921

2,964

Investment securities

46,898

47,257

50,162

53,220

55,050

Mortgage loans held for sale

221

122

180

209

194

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

315,023

307,837

325,982

334,289

329,145

INTEREST EXPENSE






Time deposits

57,231

62,559

70,661

73,937

73,946

Other deposits

69,108

67,895

72,369

78,307

79,087

Federal funds purchased and securities






sold under agreements to repurchase

59

113

119

138

156

Other borrowings

10,613

7,714

11,386

17,067

15,025

Subordinated notes and debentures

6,188

6,134

6,505

7,128

7,026

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

143,199

144,415

161,040

176,577

175,240

NET INTEREST INCOME

171,824

163,422

164,942

157,712

153,905

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES






Provision for credit losses on loans

11,945

26,797

13,332

12,148

11,099

TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

11,945

26,797

13,332

12,148

11,099

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION






FOR CREDIT LOSSES

159,879

136,625

151,610

145,564

142,806

NONINTEREST INCOME






Service charges on deposit accounts

12,588

12,635

12,978

12,713

12,252

Debit and credit card fees

8,567

8,446

8,323

8,144

8,162

Wealth management fees

9,464

9,629

9,658

9,098

9,187

Mortgage lending income

1,687

2,013

1,828

1,956

1,973

Bank owned life insurance income

3,890

4,092

3,780

3,757

3,876

Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)

1,321

1,333

1,426

1,509

1,439

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

-

(28,393)

-

Other income

4,837

8,007

5,565

8,346

6,410

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

42,354

46,155

43,558

17,130

43,299

NONINTEREST EXPENSE






Salaries and employee benefits

73,862

74,824

71,588

69,167

70,716

Occupancy expense, net

11,844

12,651

11,876

12,216

11,864

Furniture and equipment expense

5,474

5,465

5,671

5,612

5,623

Other real estate and foreclosure expense

216

198

317

87

117

Deposit insurance

4,917

5,391

5,550

5,571

5,682

Other operating expenses

42,276

46,051

46,115

44,540

45,352

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

138,589

144,580

141,117

137,193

139,354

NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

63,644

38,200

54,051

25,501

46,751

Provision for income taxes

8,871

5,812

5,732

761

5,988

NET INCOME

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.43

$ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.43

$ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

Simmons First National Corporation




SFNC

Consolidated Risk-Based Capital






For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Tier 1 capital






Stockholders' equity

$ 3,549,210

$ 3,531,485

$ 3,528,872

$ 3,528,833

$ 3,458,869

CECL transition provision (1)

-

-

30,873

30,873

30,873

Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax

(1,379,104)

(1,381,953)

(1,385,128)

(1,388,549)

(1,391,969)

Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities

380,900

367,710

360,910

335,861

405,481

Total Tier 1 capital

2,551,006

2,517,242

2,535,527

2,507,018

2,503,254







Tier 2 capital






Subordinated notes and debentures

366,369

366,331

366,293

366,255

366,217

Subordinated debt phase out

(198,000)

(132,000)

(132,000)

(132,000)

(132,000)

Qualifying allowance for loan losses and






reserve for unfunded commitments

258,079

257,769

222,313

220,517

217,684

Total Tier 2 capital

426,448

492,100

456,606

454,772

451,901

Total risk-based capital

$ 2,977,454

$ 3,009,342

$ 2,992,133

$ 2,961,790

$ 2,955,155







Risk weighted assets

$ 20,646,324

$ 20,621,540

$ 20,473,960

$ 20,790,941

$ 20,856,194







Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio

$ 25,606,135

$ 25,619,424

$ 26,037,459

$ 26,198,178

$ 26,371,545







Ratios at end of quarter






Equity to assets

13.30 %

13.18 %

13.13 %

12.94 %

12.64 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

8.46 %

8.34 %

8.29 %

8.15 %

7.84 %

Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)

12.36 %

12.21 %

12.38 %

12.06 %

12.00 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.96 %

9.83 %

9.74 %

9.57 %

9.49 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.36 %

12.21 %

12.38 %

12.06 %

12.00 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.42 %

14.59 %

14.61 %

14.25 %

14.17 %


(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.

(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Simmons First National Corporation




SFNC

Consolidated Investment Securities






For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Investment Securities - End of Period






Held-to-Maturity






U.S. Government agencies

$ 457,228

$ 456,545

$ 455,869

$ 455,179

$ 454,488

Mortgage-backed securities

1,024,313

1,048,170

1,070,032

1,093,070

1,119,741

State and political subdivisions

1,855,614

1,856,905

1,857,177

1,857,283

1,857,409

Other securities

254,376

253,936

253,558

253,168

253,812

Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)

3,591,531

3,615,556

3,636,636

3,658,700

3,685,450

Available-for-Sale






U.S. Treasury

$ 400

$ 699

$ 996

$ 1,290

$ 1,275

U.S. Government agencies

49,498

52,318

54,547

58,397

66,563

Mortgage-backed securities

1,349,991

1,380,913

1,392,759

1,510,402

1,730,842

State and political subdivisions

807,842

832,898

858,182

898,178

864,190

Other securities

197,589

225,021

222,942

222,827

223,034

Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)

2,405,320

2,491,849

2,529,426

2,691,094

2,885,904

Total investment securities (net of credit losses)

$ 5,996,851

$ 6,107,405

$ 6,166,062

$ 6,349,794

$ 6,571,354

Fair value - HTM investment securities

$ 2,891,974

$ 2,929,625

$ 2,949,951

$ 3,109,610

$ 3,005,524

Simmons First National Corporation




SFNC

Consolidated Loans






For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Loan Portfolio - End of Period






Consumer:






Credit cards

$ 176,166

$ 179,680

$ 181,675

$ 177,696

$ 178,354

Other consumer

123,831

97,198

127,319

113,896

130,278

Total consumer

299,997

276,878

308,994

291,592

308,632

Real Estate:






Construction

2,784,578

2,778,245

2,789,249

2,796,378

3,056,703

Single-family residential

2,625,717

2,647,451

2,689,946

2,724,648

2,666,201

Other commercial real estate

7,961,412

8,051,304

7,912,336

7,992,437

7,760,266

Total real estate

13,371,707

13,477,000

13,391,531

13,513,463

13,483,170

Commercial:






Commercial

2,440,507

2,372,681

2,434,175

2,467,384

2,484,474

Agricultural

333,078

264,469

261,154

314,340

285,181

Total commercial

2,773,585

2,637,150

2,695,329

2,781,724

2,769,655

Other

665,807

703,050

610,083

749,261

630,980

Total loans

$ 17,111,096

$ 17,094,078

$ 17,005,937

$ 17,336,040

$ 17,192,437

Simmons First National Corporation




SFNC

Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality






For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans






Beginning balance

$ 252,168

$ 235,019

$ 233,223

$ 230,389

$ 227,367







Loans charged off:






Credit cards

1,702

1,460

1,629

1,744

1,418

Other consumer

351

1,133

505

524

550

Real estate

1,450

4,425

3,810

159

123

Commercial

8,257

4,243

6,796

8,235

7,243

Total loans charged off

11,760

11,261

12,740

10,662

9,334







Recoveries of loans previously charged off:






Credit cards

334

211

391

231

221

Other consumer

294

306

279

275

509

Real estate

87

99

275

403

72

Commercial

469

997

259

439

455

Total recoveries

1,184

1,613

1,204

1,348

1,257

Net loans charged off

10,576

9,648

11,536

9,314

8,077

Provision for credit losses on loans

11,945

26,797

13,332

12,148

11,099

Balance, end of quarter

$ 253,537

$ 252,168

$ 235,019

$ 233,223

$ 230,389







Nonperforming assets






Nonperforming loans:






Nonaccrual loans

$ 156,453

$ 151,897

$ 110,154

$ 100,865

$ 102,891

Loans past due 90 days or more

709

494

603

830

558

Total nonperforming loans

157,162

152,391

110,757

101,695

103,449

Other nonperforming assets:






Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned

8,794

8,976

9,270

1,299

2,209

Other nonperforming assets

759

978

1,202

1,311

1,167

Total other nonperforming assets

9,553

9,954

10,472

2,610

3,376

Total nonperforming assets

$ 166,715

$ 162,345

$ 121,229

$ 104,305

$ 106,825







Ratios






Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.48 %

1.48 %

1.38 %

1.35 %

1.34 %

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

161 %

165 %

212 %

229 %

223 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.92 %

0.89 %

0.65 %

0.59 %

0.60 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.62 %

0.61 %

0.45 %

0.38 %

0.39 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)

0.25 %

0.23 %

0.27 %

0.22 %

0.19 %

Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)

0.24 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.20 %

0.19 %

Annualized net credit card charge offs to






average credit card loans (QTD)

2.99 %

2.72 %

2.63 %

3.23 %

2.50 %

Simmons First National Corporation










SFNC

Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis







For the Quarters Ended












(Unaudited)













Three Months Ended
Jun 2025


Three Months Ended
Mar 2025


Three Months Ended
Jun 2024

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

ASSETS












Earning assets:












Interest bearing balances due from banks












and federal funds sold

$ 219,928

$ 2,531

4.62 %


$ 241,021

$ 2,703

4.55 %


$ 214,777

$ 2,964

5.55 %

Investment securities - taxable

3,483,805

31,233

3.60 %


3,540,559

31,584

3.62 %


4,035,508

39,283

3.92 %

Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)

2,564,037

21,210

3.32 %


2,608,070

21,217

3.30 %


2,597,005

21,429

3.32 %

Mortgage loans held for sale

13,063

221

6.79 %


8,142

122

6.08 %


10,328

194

7.55 %

Loans - including fees (FTE)

17,046,802

266,250

6.26 %


16,920,050

258,625

6.20 %


17,101,799

271,851

6.39 %

Total interest earning assets (FTE)

23,327,635

321,445

5.53 %


23,317,842

314,251

5.47 %


23,959,417

335,721

5.64 %

Non-earning assets

3,317,496




3,360,786




3,345,860



Total assets

$ 26,645,131




$ 26,678,628




$ 27,305,277















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Interest bearing liabilities:












Interest bearing transaction and












savings accounts

$ 11,220,060

$ 69,108

2.47 %


$ 11,177,550

$ 67,895

2.46 %


$ 10,973,462

$ 79,087

2.90 %

Time deposits

5,820,499

57,231

3.94 %


6,160,429

62,559

4.12 %


6,447,259

73,946

4.61 %

Total interest bearing deposits

17,040,559

126,339

2.97 %


17,337,979

130,454

3.05 %


17,420,721

153,033

3.53 %

Federal funds purchased and securities












sold under agreement to repurchase

32,565

59

0.73 %


39,797

113

1.15 %


50,558

156

1.24 %

Other borrowings

960,817

10,613

4.43 %


706,402

7,714

4.43 %


1,111,734

15,025

5.44 %

Subordinated notes and debentures

366,350

6,188

6.77 %


366,312

6,134

6.79 %


366,198

7,026

7.72 %

Total interest bearing liabilities

18,400,291

143,199

3.12 %


18,450,490

144,415

3.17 %


18,949,211

175,240

3.72 %

Noninterest bearing liabilities:












Noninterest bearing deposits

4,390,454




4,342,948




4,624,819



Other liabilities

308,223




320,721




280,092



Total liabilities

23,098,968




23,114,159




23,854,122



Stockholders' equity

3,546,163




3,564,469




3,451,155



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 26,645,131




$ 26,678,628




$ 27,305,277



Net interest income (FTE)


$ 178,246




$ 169,836




$ 160,481


Net interest spread (FTE)



2.41 %




2.30 %




1.92 %

Net interest margin (FTE)



3.06 %




2.95 %




2.69 %

Simmons First National Corporation




SFNC

Consolidated - Selected Financial Data






For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands, except share data)






QUARTER-TO-DATE






Financial Highlights - As Reported






Net Income

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

Diluted earnings per share

0.43

0.26

0.38

0.20

0.32

Return on average assets

0.82 %

0.49 %

0.71 %

0.36 %

0.60 %

Return on average common equity

6.20 %

3.69 %

5.43 %

2.81 %

4.75 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

10.73 %

6.61 %

9.59 %

5.27 %

8.67 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.06 %

2.95 %

2.87 %

2.74 %

2.69 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

62.82 %

66.94 %

65.66 %

75.70 %

68.38 %

FTE adjustment

6,422

6,414

6,424

6,398

6,576

Average diluted shares outstanding

126,406,879

126,336,557

126,232,084

125,999,269

125,758,166

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.213

0.213

0.210

0.210

0.210

Accretable yield on acquired loans

1,263

1,084

1,863

1,496

1,569

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)






Adjusted earnings

$ 56,071

$ 33,122

$ 49,634

$ 46,005

$ 41,897

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.44

0.26

0.39

0.37

0.33

Adjusted return on average assets

0.84 %

0.50 %

0.73 %

0.67 %

0.62 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

6.34 %

3.77 %

5.57 %

5.22 %

4.88 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

10.97 %

6.75 %

9.83 %

9.34 %

8.89 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

60.52 %

64.75 %

62.89 %

63.38 %

65.68 %

YEAR-TO-DATE






Financial Highlights - GAAP






Net Income

$ 87,161

$ 32,388

$ 152,693

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

Diluted earnings per share

0.69

0.26

1.21

0.83

0.63

Return on average assets

0.66 %

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.51 %

0.59 %

Return on average common equity

4.94 %

3.69 %

4.38 %

4.02 %

4.64 %

Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)

8.67 %

6.61 %

7.96 %

7.39 %

8.50 %

Net interest margin (FTE)

3.01 %

2.95 %

2.74 %

2.70 %

2.68 %

Efficiency ratio (2)

64.86 %

66.94 %

69.57 %

71.00 %

68.90 %

FTE adjustment

12,836

6,414

25,820

19,396

12,998

Average diluted shares outstanding

126,325,650

126,336,557

126,115,606

125,910,260

125,693,536

Cash dividends declared per common share

0.425

0.213

0.840

0.630

0.420

Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)






Adjusted earnings

$ 89,193

$ 33,122

$ 177,887

$ 128,253

$ 82,248

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

0.71

0.26

1.41

1.02

0.65

Adjusted return on average assets

0.67 %

0.50 %

0.65 %

0.63 %

0.61 %

Adjusted return on average common equity

5.06 %

3.77 %

5.10 %

4.94 %

4.80 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity

8.86 %

6.75 %

9.18 %

8.96 %

8.76 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

62.62 %

64.75 %

64.56 %

65.14 %

66.05 %

END OF PERIOD






Book value per share

$ 28.17

$ 28.04

$ 28.08

$ 28.11

$ 27.56

Tangible book value per share

16.97

16.81

16.80

16.78

16.20

Shares outstanding

125,996,248

125,926,822

125,651,540

125,554,598

125,487,520

Full-time equivalent employees

2,947

2,949

2,946

2,972

2,961

Total number of financial centers

223

222

222

234

234


(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date


For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

(in thousands, except per share data)






QUARTER-TO-DATE






Net income

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

-

283

Early retirement program

1,594

-

200

(1)

118

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

(13)

615

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

-

28,393

-

Branch right sizing (net)

163

994

1,581

410

519

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(459)

(260)

(466)

(7,524)

(401)

Certain items, net of tax

1,298

734

1,315

21,265

1,134

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 56,071

$ 33,122

$ 49,634

$ 46,005

$ 41,897







Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.43

$ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

-

-

Early retirement program

0.01

-

-

-

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

-

0.01

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

-

0.23

-

Branch right sizing (net)

-

-

0.01

-

-

Tax effect of certain items (1)

-

-

-

(0.06)

-

Certain items, net of tax

0.01

-

0.01

0.17

0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.44

$ 0.26

$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.33







(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.

(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."









Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)











QUARTER-TO-DATE






Noninterest income

$ 42,354

$ 46,155

$ 43,558

$ 17,130

$ 43,299

Certain noninterest income items






Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

-

28,393

-

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 42,354

$ 46,155

$ 43,558

$ 45,523

$ 43,299







Noninterest expense

$ 138,589

$ 144,580

$ 141,117

$ 137,193

$ 139,354

Certain noninterest expense items






Early retirement program

(1,594)

-

(200)

1

(118)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

-

(283)

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

13

(615)

Branch right sizing expense

(163)

(994)

(1,581)

(410)

(519)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

136,832

143,586

139,336

136,797

137,819

Less: Fraud event

-

(4,300)

-

-

-

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$ 136,832

$ 139,286

$ 139,336

$ 136,797

$ 137,819







Salaries and employee benefits

$ 73,862

$ 74,824

$ 71,588

$ 69,167

$ 70,716

Certain salaries and employee benefits items






Early retirement program

(1,594)

-

(200)

1

(118)

Other

1

-

-

(1)

1

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 72,269

$ 74,824

$ 71,388

$ 69,167

$ 70,599







Other operating expenses

$ 42,276

$ 46,051

$ 46,115

$ 44,540

$ 45,352

Certain other operating expenses items






Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

13

(615)

Branch right sizing expense

255

(161)

(1,457)

(184)

(392)

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 42,531

$ 45,890

$ 44,658

$ 44,369

$ 44,345

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date



For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

(in thousands, except per share data)






YEAR-TO-DATE






Net income

$ 87,161

$ 32,388

$ 152,693

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

1,832

1,832

1,832

Early retirement program

1,594

-

536

336

337

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

602

602

615

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

28,393

28,393

-

Branch right sizing (net)

1,157

994

2,746

1,165

755

Tax effect of certain items (1)

(719)

(260)

(8,915)

(8,449)

(925)

Certain items, net of tax

2,032

734

25,194

23,879

2,614

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 89,193

$ 33,122

$ 177,887

$ 128,253

$ 82,248







Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.69

$ 0.26

$ 1.21

$ 0.83

$ 0.63

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

0.02

0.02

0.02

Early retirement program

0.01

-

-

-

-

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

0.23

0.23

-

Branch right sizing (net)

0.01

-

0.02

0.01

0.01

Tax effect of certain items (1)

-

-

(0.07)

(0.07)

(0.01)

Certain items, net of tax

0.02

-

0.20

0.19

0.02

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.71

$ 0.26

$ 1.41

$ 1.02

$ 0.65







(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.

(2) In this press release, "Adjusted Earnings" may also be referred to as "Adjusted Net Income."









Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)











YEAR-TO-DATE






Noninterest income

$ 88,509

$ 46,155

$ 147,171

$ 103,613

$ 86,483

Certain noninterest income items






Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

28,393

28,393

-

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 88,509

$ 46,155

$ 175,564

$ 132,006

$ 86,483







Noninterest expense

$ 283,169

$ 144,580

$ 557,543

$ 416,426

$ 279,233

Certain noninterest expense items






Early retirement program

(1,594)

-

(536)

(336)

(337)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,832)

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

(602)

(602)

(615)

Branch right sizing expense

(1,157)

(994)

(2,746)

(1,165)

(755)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

280,418

143,586

551,827

412,491

275,694

Less: Fraud event

(4,300)

(4,300)

-

-

-

Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)

$ 276,118

$ 139,286

$ 551,827

$ 412,491

$ 275,694







Salaries and employee benefits

$ 148,686

$ 74,824

$ 284,124

$ 212,536

$ 143,369

Certain salaries and employee benefits items






Early retirement program

(1,594)

-

(536)

(336)

(337)

Other

1

-

-

-

1

Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)

$ 147,093

$ 74,824

$ 283,588

$ 212,200

$ 143,033







Other operating expenses

$ 88,327

$ 46,051

$ 178,520

$ 132,405

$ 87,865

Certain other operating expenses items






Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

(602)

(602)

(615)

Branch right sizing expense

94

(161)

(2,116)

(659)

(475)

Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$ 88,421

$ 45,890

$ 175,802

$ 131,144

$ 86,775

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period





For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands, except per share data)












Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets









Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,549,210

$ 3,531,485

$ 3,528,872

$ 3,528,833

$ 3,458,869

Intangible assets:






Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(90,617)

(93,714)

(97,242)

(101,093)

(104,943)

Total intangibles

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041)

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,137,794

$ 2,116,972

$ 2,110,831

$ 2,106,941

$ 2,033,127







Total assets

$ 26,693,620

$ 26,792,991

$ 26,876,049

$ 27,269,404

$ 27,369,072

Intangible assets:






Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(90,617)

(93,714)

(97,242)

(101,093)

(104,943)

Total intangibles

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041)

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

Tangible assets

$ 25,282,204

$ 25,378,478

$ 25,458,008

$ 25,847,512

$ 25,943,330







Ratio of common equity to assets

13.30 %

13.18 %

13.13 %

12.94 %

12.64 %

Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.46 %

8.34 %

8.29 %

8.15 %

7.84 %







Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share












Total common stockholders' equity

$ 3,549,210

$ 3,531,485

$ 3,528,872

$ 3,528,833

$ 3,458,869

Intangible assets:






Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangible assets

(90,617)

(93,714)

(97,242)

(101,093)

(104,943)

Total intangibles

(1,411,416)

(1,414,513)

(1,418,041)

(1,421,892)

(1,425,742)

Tangible common stockholders' equity

$ 2,137,794

$ 2,116,972

$ 2,110,831

$ 2,106,941

$ 2,033,127

Shares of common stock outstanding

125,926,248

125,926,822

125,651,540

125,554,598

125,487,520

Book value per common share

$ 28.18

$ 28.04

$ 28.08

$ 28.11

$ 27.56

Tangible book value per common share

$ 16.98

$ 16.81

$ 16.80

$ 16.78

$ 16.20







Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits











Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank

$ 8,407,847

$ 8,614,833

$ 8,467,291

$ 8,355,496

$ 8,186,903

Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)

2,691,215

3,005,328

2,790,339

2,710,167

2,835,424

Less: Intercompany eliminations

1,121,932

1,073,500

1,045,734

986,626

943,979

Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits

$ 4,594,700

$ 4,536,005

$ 4,631,218

$ 4,658,703

$ 4,407,500







FHLB borrowing availability

$ 5,133,000

$ 4,432,000

$ 4,716,000

$ 4,955,000

$ 4,910,000

Unpledged securities

3,697,000

4,197,000

4,103,000

4,110,000

4,145,000

Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and






Bank Term Funding Program (1)

1,894,000

1,780,000

2,081,000

2,109,000

2,065,000

Additional liquidity sources

$ 10,724,000

$ 10,409,000

$ 10,900,000

$ 11,174,000

$ 11,120,000







Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio

2.3

2.3

2.4

2.4

2.5







(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.







Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio












Net charge offs

$ 10,576

$ 9,648

$ 11,536

$ 9,314

$ 8,077

Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1)

1,100

1,900

2,500

3,500

6,700

Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio

$ 9,476

$ 7,748

$ 9,036

$ 5,814

$ 1,377







Average total loans

$ 17,046,802

$ 16,920,050

$ 17,212,034

$ 17,208,162

$ 17,101,799







Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio)

0.25 %

0.23 %

0.27 %

0.22 %

0.19 %

NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off






portfolio (annualized)

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.21 %

0.13 %

0.03 %


(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets












Net income

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

-

283

Early retirement program

1,594

-

200

(1)

118

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

(13)

615

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

-

28,393

-

Branch right sizing (net)

163

994

1,581

410

519

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(459)

(260)

(466)

(7,524)

(401)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 56,071

$ 33,122

$ 49,634

$ 46,005

$ 41,897







Average total assets

$ 26,645,131

$ 26,678,628

$ 27,078,943

$ 27,216,440

$ 27,305,277







Return on average assets

0.82 %

0.49 %

0.71 %

0.36 %

0.60 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.84 %

0.50 %

0.73 %

0.67 %

0.62 %







Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity












Net income available to common stockholders

$ 54,773

$ 32,388

$ 48,319

$ 24,740

$ 40,763

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,289

2,605

2,843

2,845

2,845

Total income available to common stockholders

$ 57,062

$ 34,993

$ 51,162

$ 27,585

$ 43,608

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 283

Early retirement program

1,594

-

200

(1)

118

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

(13)

615

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

-

28,393

-

Branch right sizing (net)

163

994

1,581

410

519

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(459)

(260)

(466)

(7,524)

(401)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

56,071

33,122

49,634

46,005

41,897

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

2,289

2,605

2,843

2,845

2,845

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 58,360

$ 35,727

$ 52,477

$ 48,850

$ 44,742







Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,546,163

$ 3,564,469

$ 3,543,146

$ 3,505,141

$ 3,451,155

Average intangible assets:






Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(92,432)

(95,787)

(99,405)

(103,438)

(107,173)

Total average intangibles

(1,413,231)

(1,416,586)

(1,420,204)

(1,424,237)

(1,427,972)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,132,932

$ 2,147,883

$ 2,122,942

$ 2,080,904

$ 2,023,183







Return on average common equity

6.20 %

3.69 %

5.43 %

2.81 %

4.75 %

Return on tangible common equity

10.73 %

6.61 %

9.59 %

5.27 %

8.67 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

6.34 %

3.77 %

5.57 %

5.22 %

4.88 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

10.97 %

6.75 %

9.83 %

9.34 %

8.89 %







Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)












Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 138,589

$ 144,580

$ 141,117

$ 137,193

$ 139,354

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)






Early retirement program

(1,594)

-

(200)

1

(118)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

-

(283)

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

13

(615)

Branch right sizing expense

(163)

(994)

(1,581)

(410)

(519)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(216)

(198)

(317)

(87)

(117)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(3,098)

(3,527)

(3,850)

(3,851)

(3,852)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 133,518

$ 139,861

$ 135,169

$ 132,859

$ 133,850







Net interest income

$ 171,824

$ 163,422

$ 164,942

$ 157,712

$ 153,905

Noninterest income

42,354

46,155

43,558

17,130

43,299

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

6,422

6,414

6,424

6,398

6,576

Efficiency ratio denominator

220,600

215,991

214,924

181,240

203,780

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)






(Gain) loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

28,393

-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 220,600

$ 215,991

$ 214,924

$ 209,633

$ 203,780







Efficiency ratio (1)

62.82 %

66.94 %

65.66 %

75.70 %

68.38 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

60.52 %

64.75 %

62.89 %

63.38 %

65.68 %


(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)



For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income

$ 171,824

$ 163,422

$ 164,942

$ 157,712

$ 153,905

Noninterest income

42,354

46,155

43,558

17,130

43,299

Total revenue

214,178

209,577

208,500

174,842

197,204

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)






Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities

-

-

-

(28,393)

-

Adjusted total revenue

$ 214,178

$ 209,577

$ 208,500

$ 203,235

$ 197,204







Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)












Net interest income

$ 171,824

$ 163,422

$ 164,942

$ 157,712

$ 153,905

Noninterest income

42,354

46,155

43,558

17,130

43,299

Total revenue

214,178

209,577

208,500

174,842

197,204

Less: Noninterest expense

138,589

144,580

141,117

137,193

139,354

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 75,589

$ 64,997

$ 67,383

$ 37,649

$ 57,850







Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue












Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

$ 75,589

$ 64,997

$ 67,383

$ 37,649

$ 57,850

Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)






Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

-

28,393

-

Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

-

-

283

Plus: Early retirement program costs

1,594

-

200

(1)

118

Plus: Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

-

(13)

615

Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)

163

994

1,581

410

519

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue

$ 77,346

$ 65,991

$ 69,164

$ 66,438

$ 59,385

Simmons First National Corporation





SFNC

Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date





For the Quarters Ended

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

(Unaudited)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

($ in thousands)






Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets












Net income

$ 87,161

$ 32,388

$ 152,693

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

1,832

1,832

1,832

Early retirement program

1,594

-

536

336

337

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

602

602

615

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

28,393

28,393

-

Branch right sizing (net)

1,157

994

2,746

1,165

755

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(719)

(260)

(8,915)

(8,449)

(925)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 89,193

$ 33,122

$ 177,887

$ 128,253

$ 82,248







Average total assets

$ 26,661,787

$ 26,678,628

$ 27,214,647

$ 27,260,212

$ 27,282,338







Return on average assets

0.66 %

0.49 %

0.56 %

0.51 %

0.59 %

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.67 %

0.50 %

0.65 %

0.63 %

0.61 %







Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity












Net income available to common stockholders

$ 87,161

$ 32,388

$ 152,693

$ 104,374

$ 79,634

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

4,894

2,605

11,377

8,534

5,689

Total income available to common stockholders

$ 92,055

$ 34,993

$ 164,070

$ 112,908

$ 85,323

Certain items (non-GAAP)






FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

$ -

$ -

$ 1,832

$ 1,832

$ 1,832

Early retirement program

1,594

-

536

336

337

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

602

602

615

Loss (gain) on sale of securities

-

-

28,393

28,393

-

Branch right sizing (net)

1,157

994

2,746

1,165

755

Tax effect of certain items (2)

(719)

(260)

(8,915)

(8,449)

(925)

Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)

89,193

33,122

177,887

128,253

82,248

Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes

4,894

2,605

11,377

8,534

5,689

Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)

$ 94,087

$ 35,727

$ 189,264

$ 136,787

$ 87,937







Average common stockholders' equity

$ 3,555,265

$ 3,564,469

$ 3,486,822

$ 3,467,908

$ 3,449,089

Average intangible assets:






Goodwill

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

(1,320,799)

Other intangibles

(94,100)

(95,787)

(105,239)

(107,197)

(109,098)

Total average intangibles

(1,414,899)

(1,416,586)

(1,426,038)

(1,427,996)

(1,429,897)

Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 2,140,366

$ 2,147,883

$ 2,060,784

$ 2,039,912

$ 2,019,192







Return on average common equity

4.94 %

3.69 %

4.38 %

4.02 %

4.64 %

Return on tangible common equity

8.67 %

6.61 %

7.96 %

7.39 %

8.50 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

5.06 %

3.77 %

5.10 %

4.94 %

4.80 %

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.86 %

6.75 %

9.18 %

8.96 %

8.76 %







Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)












Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)

$ 283,169

$ 144,580

$ 557,543

$ 416,426

$ 279,233

Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)






Early retirement program

(1,594)

-

(536)

(336)

(337)

FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment

-

-

(1,832)

(1,832)

(1,832)

Termination of vendor and software services

-

-

(602)

(602)

(615)

Branch right sizing expense

(1,157)

(994)

(2,746)

(1,165)

(755)

Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment

(414)

(198)

(700)

(383)

(296)

Amortization of intangibles adjustment

(6,625)

(3,527)

(15,403)

(11,553)

(7,702)

Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator

$ 273,379

$ 139,861

$ 535,724

$ 400,555

$ 267,696







Net interest income

$ 335,246

$ 163,422

$ 628,465

$ 463,523

$ 305,811

Noninterest income

88,509

46,155

147,171

103,613

86,483

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)

12,836

6,414

25,820

19,396

12,998

Efficiency ratio denominator

436,591

215,991

801,456

586,532

405,292

Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)






(Gain) loss on sale of securities

-

-

28,393

28,393

-

Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator

$ 436,591

$ 215,991

$ 829,849

$ 614,925

$ 405,292







Efficiency ratio (1)

64.86 %

66.94 %

69.57 %

71.00 %

68.90 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

62.62 %

64.75 %

64.56 %

65.14 %

66.05 %


(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.

SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
