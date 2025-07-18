Getinge Interim Report April-June 2025: Continuing positive trend with stable organic sales growth in all business areas and regions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The positive start to 2025 continued in the second quarter, with stable organic growth in order intake and sales, and our margins strengthened despite strong headwinds from tariffs and negative currency effects," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge. The medtech company's net sales increased organically by 4.1% while order intake rose by 4.4% organically.

Business area Acute Care Therapies continues to be successful in handling the increased demand for ventilators, and the order intake in ECLS consumables remains high. The positive trend for Sterile Transfer in Life Science strengthened during the quarter, while the rationalizations in Getinge's Bio-Processing business are fully underway.

"This means that we will be well positioned for profitable growth in Bio-Processing when demand returns. In Surgical Workflows, Infection Control and Digital Health Solutions delivered significant growth," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO.

Paragonix, acquired in the autumn of 2024, continues to impress, with another sales record in the quarter. The operations also made a positive contribution to Getinge's EBITA margin, slightly earlier than expected.

Another important milestone for Getinge was the first use of the next generation of endoscopic vessel harvesting (EVH) product, Vasoview Hemopro 3, in clinical procedures in the US.

"The results were positive, and we expect to start deliveries on a larger scale during the third quarter," Perjos tells. "In Life Science, we launched a new washer and in Surgical Workflows we continue to strengthen our offering in consumables, where we have achieved high growth. Surgical Workflows also entered an exciting partnership with Zimmer Biomet that enhances our presence in the rapidly growing ASC segment in the US market."

Adjusted EBITA increased in the quarter, despite close to -270 MSEK in tariffs and negative currency effects compared with last year.

"We were once again successful in adjusting prices, but short term we have been forced to absorb most of the tariff costs. Accordingly, we are also analyzing opportunities to adapt the company's costs and supply chain over time to these new rules of the game. We are well positioned to manage these challenges by leveraging our leading position in key niches that meet long-term increasing healthcare needs," explains Perjos.

In light of the tariff levels noted in the second quarter, Getinge sees no need to change its long-term financial target.

"Given our performance and dialogue with customers, my outlook for the remainder of 2025 is positive, even though geopolitical risk is elevated. I would like to thank all of our customers and employees for their important efforts in creating value for clinical staff and patients," says Perjos.

April- June 2025 in brief

Net sales increased organically by 4.1% (8.9) and order intake rose by 4.4% organically (7.8).

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 4,183 M (4,151) and the margin was 50.8% (50.0).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 989 M (981) and the margin was 12.0% (11.8).

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.25 (2.29).

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 510 M (289).

This information is such that Getinge AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 18, 2025, at 08.00 CEST.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

