Ework Group AB: Ework Group publishes Interim Report, January - June 2025: Lower business volumes, but improved gross margin

Press release

Stockholm 18th July 2025

Our gross margin shows a positive trend thanks to our add-on services and an increased focus on profitable business, and improved during the second quarter to 4.1 percent (3.8). Sales in the second quarter totaled SEK 3,601 M (4,151) and EBIT was SEK 45 M (52), a decrease from the year-earlier period. The effects of a generally challenging market situation, primarily in the IT consulting industry - and with restraint among clients - continued to dominate the quarter. This was the experience of most of those in the industry. This impacted our net sales negatively compared with the year-earlier period, as did the effect of the previously mentioned client agreements that were actively phased out. We see good possibilities ahead for further strengthening our operating margin once the market situation has normalized and business volume increases.

Second quarter 2025 compared to second quarter 2024

Net sales decreased 13 percent to SEK 3,601 M (4,151).

The gross margin increased to 4.1 percent (3.8).

EBIT decreased 14 percent to SEK 45 M (52).

The operating margin (EBIT) was 124 bps (125).

The operating margin (EBIT) in relation to gross profit was 30 percent (33).

Profit after financial items decreased 3 percent to SEK 42 M (43).

Order intake fell 16 percent to SEK 4,142 M (4,924).

The number of professionals on assignment averaged 10,883 (12,221), a decrease of 11 percent.

Earnings after tax and per share after dilution amounted to SEK 1.92 (2.00), a decrease of 4 percent.

First half of 2025 compared to 2024

Net sales decreased 15 percent to SEK 7,111 M (8,376).

The gross margin increased to 4.1 percent (3.8).

Operating profit fell 18 percent to SEK 79 M (97).

The operating margin (EBIT) was 111 bps (115).

The operating margin (EBIT) in relation to gross profit was 27 percent (31).

Profit after financial items decreased 29 percent to SEK 63 M (89).

Order intake fell 11 percent to SEK 8,345 M (9,407).

The number of professionals on assignment averaged 10,867 (12,256), a decrease of 11 percent.

Earnings after tax and per share after dilution amounted to SEK 2.90 (4.11), a decrease of 29 percent.

The complete report is available at www.eworkgroup.com .

Today, 18th July, at 1 pm CEST, CEO Karin Schreil and CFO Johanna Estra will present the company's interim report for the first quarter 2025. Webcast: Presentation Q2, 2025

For more information, please contact:

Johanna Estra, CFO, Ework Group

Tel: +46 70-366 76 46, email: investorrelations@eworkgroup.com

The information in this Interim Report is mandatory for publication by Ework Group AB (publ) in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public between 9:30 and 10:00 (CEST) on 18 July 2025, under the authority of the CEO.