Beijer Ref AB: Strong quarter with record-high operating margin

"After a good start to 2025, we are reporting a second quarter with the highest EBITA margin ever, a good seasonal operating cash flow and continued stable growth, despite strong headwinds from currency effects. The Group's sales and EBITA increased during the quarter by 12 and 15 per cent, respectively, excluding currency effects. The EBITA margin was record-high with 12.2 per cent, which is the first time in Beijer Ref's history that the margin exceeded 12 per cent in a quarter. Overall, sales, profit and the EBITA margin were Beijer Ref's highest ever in a quarter", says CEO Christopher Norbye.

Webcast and Telephone conference Q2 2025

The company invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a combined webcast and telephone conference at which CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Joel Davidsson will present the interim report for the second quarter of 2025. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on July 18, at 10.00 CET.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link: https://beijer-ref.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the below link: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5008248

After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

A presentation will be available on the company's website www.beijerref.com from 08.30 CET on July 18, 2025.

This interim report has not been the subject of examination by the Company's Auditors.

The Board of Directors and the CEO assure that the six-month report provides a fair overview of the operations, position and results of the Group and Parent Company, and describes material risks and uncertainties faced by the Parent Company and the companies that are included in the Group.

This disclosure contains information that Beijer Ref AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 18-07-2025 08:30 CET.

