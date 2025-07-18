Nordnet AB: Nordnet AB publishes its second quarter 2025 interim report

Nordnet today publishes its interim report for the second quarter 2025. The full report is available at www.nordnetab.com

"The second quarter was a productive and active period with many new customers, high trading activity, continued modernization of our technical platform, several prestigious awards, and a high pace in product development. We report a strong and stable financial result of SEK 893 million before tax. Our revenue level remains high, and taking seasonal factors into account, SEK 1,293 million stands out as a strong figure", says Lars-Åke Norling, CEO of Nordnet.

"Nordnet continues to be an attractive option in the market, and a total of over 2.2 million Nordic private individuals now use Nordnet's platform for saving in stocks and funds. During the quarter, we welcomed 57,000 new customers, and annual customer growth amounts to 14 percent. Savings capital on the platform continues to grow, reaching SEK 1,064 billion by the end of June; an increase of ten percent since the end of the second quarter last year", says Lars-Åke Norling, CEO of Nordnet.

Highlights during the quarter

Stable financial performance with continued growth in the core business areas brokerage and funds.

Positive net savings and good growth in savings capital.

Lower interest rate levels lead to a decline in net interest income.

Operating expenses increased by 9.7 percent, excluding investments in Germany - full-year costs are expected to be in line with financial targets.

High pace in product development, including the launch of digital trading on eight new exchanges, pre-market trading in US stocks, and currency accounts for ISK and endowment insurance.

Nordnet's app ranked as Denmark's third most popular mobile app across all categories.

Prestigious awards for Nordnet's own fund operations - Nordnet One funds received five stars from Morningstar and Nordnet Suomi Indeks was awarded as the best Finnish equity fund.

Strong capital situation: Dividend of SEK 8.10 paid out. Launch of a share buyback program of SEK 250 million, with the intention to repurchase an additional SEK 250 million.

Financial results in brief, April-June 2025 (April-June 2024)

Operating profit SEK 893 (904) million

Operating income SEK 1,293 (1,289) million

Operating expenses SEK -397 (-353) million

Earnings per share after dilution SEK 2.84 (2.86)

