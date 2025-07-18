Alimak Group: Alimak Group: Interim Report January - June 2025

Strong performance and continued margin improvement

Order intake decreased by 4% to MSEK 1,720 (1,789), an increase of 4% at constant currency

Revenue decreased by 1% MSEK to 1,791 (1,806), an increase of 7% at constant currency

Adjusted EBITA margin increased to 18.0% (17.0%)

Cash flow from operations of MSEK 182 (164), and Net debt/EBITDA was 1.74 (2.29)

April - June

Order intake decreased by 4% (4% increase at constant currency) to MSEK 1,720 (1,789). Strong performance in the Facade Access and Industrial divisions, while the Construction, Wind and Height Safety & Productivity Solutions divisions reported a lower order intake.

Revenue decreased by 1% (7% increase at constant currency) to MSEK 1,791 (1,806), with positive contributions from the Industrial and Facade Access divisions, while revenue decreased in the Height Safety & Productivity Solutions and Wind divisions.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 322 (307), corresponding to a margin of 18.0% (17.0%).

EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 322 (296).

EBIT amounted to MSEK 288 (247).

Basic earnings per share increased to SEK 1.74 (1.35) and diluted to SEK 1.73 (1.34).

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 182 (164).

January - June

Order intake increased by 6% (10% increase at constant currency) to MSEK 3,725 (3,518). Strong performance in the Facade Access and Industrial divisions, while the Construction division reported a lower order intake.

Revenue decreased by 1% (3% increase at constant currency) to MSEK 3,524 (3,541), with a positive contribution from the Construction division.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 622 (592), corresponding to a margin of 17.7% (16.7%).

EBITA, as reported, amounted to MSEK 650 (577), positively impacted by Items Affecting Comparability (IAC) of MSEK 28 (-15) related to the sale of the Mammendorf real estate.

EBIT amounted to MSEK 579 (475).

Basic earnings per share increased to SEK 3.48 (2.59) and diluted to SEK 3.46 (2.58).

Cash flow from operations was MSEK 356 (378).

Net debt/EBITDA was 1.74 (2.29).

Telephone conference/presentation

A conference for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10.00 CEST on 18 July. CEO Ole Kristian Jødahl and CFO Sylvain Grange will present and comment on the report. The presentation, held in English, can also be followed via webcast.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.

https://alimak-group.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/alimak-group/q2-report-2025/dial-in

For more information, please contact:

Sylvain Grange, CFO, Alimak Group

sylvain.grange@alimakgroup.com

Johnny Nylund, CCO, Alimak Group, +46 76 852 5759

johnny.nylund@alimakgroup.com

About Alimak Group

Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. With presence in more than 120 countries, the Group develops, manufactures, sells and services vertical access and working at height solutions with focus on adding customer value through enhanced safety, higher productivity and improved cost efficiency. The Group has a large installed base of elevators, service lifts, temporary and permanent hoists and platforms and building maintenance units around the world. The solutions portfolio also comprises of height safety protective equipment, load measurement & control, lifting & handling, and a global after-sales business model, with recurring revenue from spare parts and services such as inspection, certification, maintenance, refurbishments, replacements and training. Founded in Sweden 1948, the Group has its headquarters in Stockholm, 26 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries and approximately 3,000 employees. corporate.alimakgroup.com

This information is information that Alimak Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 08:00 CEST.