Eniro Group AB: Eniro exceeds half a billion SEK in annual recurring revenues (ARR)

Eniro continues to strengthen its position as a leading Nordic provider of digital services to small and medium-sized businesses. During the second quarter of 2025, the company passed an important strategic milestone with annual recurring revenue (ARR) now exceeding SEK 510 million.

This is clear confirmation that our business model is both scalable and sustainable. For several years, we have worked purposefully to build recurring revenue streams based on strong customer value, high technical relevance, and good delivery capabilities. Passing half a billion in ARR is both a sign of strength and a stable business platform for continued growth, says Hosni Teque-Omeirat, CEO of Eniro Group.

Behind the growth is a combination of organic efficiency improvements and development, improved customer relationships, and targeted investments in technology and product development. At the same time, the company's acquisition agenda has contributed to broadening the offering and strengthening the position in the Nordic market.

Our growth in ARR is taking place at a time when customer demand for digitalization, AI solutions, and measurable visibility is only increasing. We are well positioned in the market and will continue to invest in creating value for our 45,000 customers - every day, continues Hosni Teque-Omeirat.

ARR is a key performance indicator in Eniro's strategy for increased transparency, stability, and future-proof growth. Reaching over half a billion SEK marks a breakthrough in the transition to an increasingly subscription-based, recurring revenue model.



For more information, please contact:

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO Eniro Group AB (publ)

Tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77

E-post: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com

This information is information that Eniro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on July 18, 2025.

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2024, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 951 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.