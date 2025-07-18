Berner Industrier AB: Interim Report January 1 - June 30

High order intake, sales and strong results

Berner Industrier delivered a strong second quarter with growth in order intake, sales and record quarterly earnings. Both business areas improved their results with a notable good quarter for Energy & Environment thanks to Zander & Ingeström's deliveries of boilers. Autofric AB was acquired during the quarter, strengthening the Group's offering in areas such as water treatment.

Second quarter 2025

• Order intake totaled SEK 278.8 (249.4) million, an increase of 11.8 percent.

• Net sales for the second quarter totaled SEK 272.8 (254.8) million, up 7.1 percent, whereof 4.4 percentage points organic growth.

• EBITA totaled SEK 24.6 (15.4) million, an increase of 59,5 percent. The EBITA margin was 9.0 percent (6.0).

• Earnings per share before dilution were SEK 0.92 (0.54). Earnings per share after dilution were SEK 0.91 (0.54).

• Cash flow from operating activities reached SEK 33.8 (2.6) million. Total cash flow for the period was SEK -32.0 (-37.1) million.

• On May 2, 100 percent of the shares in Autofric AB was acquired and since consolidated into the accounts and included in the business area Energy & Environment. The company had sales of approximately SEK 60 million in 2024.

Significant events in the second quarter

• The company held its annual general meeting on April 29, 2025. The AGM approved a dividend of SEK 0.95 per share to shareholders, totaling SEK 17.8 million, which was paid in May.

• Two new Board members, Johan Lannebo and Pim Polesie, were elected by the General Meeting.

First half of 2025

• Order intake totaled SEK 541.5 (471.7) million, an increase of 14.8 percent.

• Net sales for the first six months totaled SEK 508.9 (497.9) million, up 2.2 percent, whereof 1,1 percentage points organic growth.

• EBITA totaled SEK 42.9 (30.0) million, an increase of 43.4 percent. The EBITA margin was 8.4 percent (6.0).

• Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 1.58 (1.01). Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 1.57 (1.01).

• Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 48.9 (56.2) million. Total cash flow for the period was SEK -24.7 (-10.7) million.

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

• There were no significant events after the end of the reporting period.

Comments from CEO

Strongest quarterly result so far

With an EBITA of almost SEK 25 million in the quarter profit rose by as much as 60 percent and the margin by three percentage points compared with the previous year. The strongest quarterly result to date, 13 percent above the previous record. The lion's share stem from organic development on both business areas. It is also encouraging that the growth in order intake is continuing, increasing by twelve percent in the quarter.

The second quarter's result was strongly improved, given, among other things, several strong project completions at Zander & Ingeström and the effects we are starting to see of the improvement program in Teknik & Distribution's largest unit, Swedish Christian Berner AB. We are well placed, active within exciting and growing business niches, but most of the strength in the quarter is thanks to our hard-working employees. With business acumen and care for each other and all our customers, suppliers and other partners, they all tirelessly carry on developing our Group. We often say that each subsidiary should live up to its potential, and some units in the Technology & Distribution business area have had some work to do. It is therefore satisfying to see more and more of our companies in the business area making strides. In terms of the market, we still experience that we are in a stable, but somewhat hesitant part of the economic cycle in some areas. As our underlying markets (e.g., energy, water treatment, wastewater treatment, general process industry) have good underlying growth regardless, we are not concerned in the medium/long term. Sales increased by seven percent in the quarter. The quarter's order intake, with an increase of 12 percent, indicates a relatively good market overall.

Autofric welcomed on board

The group's new addition, Autofric, was included in the books as of May. We are now initially implementing some investments to enable further growth in the future, such as expansion of production capacity, which has temporarily meant a slightly slower pace of deliveries. Autofric still contributed four percentage points of the total seven percent growth in sales in the quarter. Autofric's order intake has remained good, which seems promising for the fall. Autofric is a good fit for our business - curious and technically skilled employees focused on growing areas like sludge dewatering.

Group companies also performed well in related areas. Swedish Christian Berner AB has been entrusted to become a partner to Xylem for products and services for municipal and industrial water treatment. A great credit to our knowledgeable employees.

We continue along our chosen path

We are continuing along the same path - to gradually strengthen our existing businesses by giving good people clear goals and the autonomy to pursue them, and to use our cash flow to bring in to our Group more great companies with businesses we understand and believe in. It's really no more complicated than that. Brick by brick, we are building Berner Industrier for the future.

Caroline Reuterskiöld

President and CEO Berner Industrier AB

For more information, please contact:

Caroline Reuterskiöld, CEO, +46 8-501 567 90

caroline.reuterskiold@ bernerindustrier.se

Henrik Nordin, CFO and deputy CEO, +46 8-501 567 90

henrik.nordin@ bernerindustrier.se

About us

Berner Industrier is a Nordic industrial group in sustainable technology that operates in a number of attractive and growing niche markets. The Group offers innovative products and solutions that help solve the challenges of our societies through technology. Key areas include clean energy, clean water and sustainable use of resources. The Group consists of nine companies that together have about 240 employees across the Nordic region and annual revenues of about SEK 1,000 million. Berner Industrier was founded in 1897 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market since 2017. The share's ticker symbol is BERNER. Read more about us at bernerindustrier.se.

