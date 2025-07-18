Kemira Oyj: Kemira Oyj's January-June 2025 Half-year Financial Report: Continued solid profitability in a challenging market environment

Kemira Oyj, Half-year Financial Report, July 18, 2025 at 8.30 am (EEST)

Kemira Oyj's January-June 2025 Half-year Financial Report: Continued solid profitability in a challenging market environment

This is a summary of the January-June 2025 Half-year Financial Report. The complete report with the tables is attached to this release and available at kemira.com/investors.

Q2 2025 performance

Revenue decreased by 5%, to EUR 693.4 million (733.4). Revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, decreased by 3%

Revenue declined in Packaging & Hygiene Solutions and in Water Solutions and remained stable in Fiber Essentials.

Sales prices and volumes declined year-on-year and the weakened US dollar had a negative impact on revenue. Sequentially, sales volumes increased.

Operative EBITDA decreased by 6%, to EUR 131.8 million (140.5). Operative EBITDA margin was 19.0% (19.2%).

Operative EBITDA margin improved in Water Solutions and in Fiber Essentials, but decreased in Packaging & Hygiene Solutions.

EBITDA was EUR 129.4 million (137.1) and EBITDA margin was 18.7% (18.7%).

Operative EBIT decreased by 11%, to EUR 83.4 million (94.0), operative EBIT margin was 12.0% (12.8%).

EBIT decreased by 11%, to EUR 80.8 million (90.7).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 63.8 million (109.4).

EPS (diluted) was EUR 0.35 (0.40).

January-June 2025 performance*

Revenue decreased by 3%, to EUR 1,402.2 million (1,452.2*). Revenue in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments, decreased by 3%.

Revenue declined in Packaging & Hygiene Solutions and remained stable in Water Solutions and in Fiber Essentials.

Sales volumes and prices declined year-on-year.

Operative EBITDA decreased by 11% to EUR 267.3 million (299.7*), mainly driven by lower sales prices and currency impact. Operative EBITDA margin was 19.1% (20.6%*).

Operative EBIT decreased by 19% to EUR 169.1 million (208.4*).

* Oil & Gas divestment adjusted

January-June 2025 reported performance (Including the Oil & Gas business in 2024)

Revenue decreased by 6%, to EUR 1,402.2 million (1,496.7).

Operative EBITDA decreased by 12%, to EUR 267.3 million (303.0). Operative EBITDA margin was 19.1 (20.2 %).

EBITDA was EUR 263.9 million (291.2) and EBITDA margin18.8% (19.5%).

Operative EBIT decreased by 20%, to EUR 169.1 million (211.6).

EBIT was EUR 165.5 million (199.9) and EBIT margin 11.8% (13.4%).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 118.9 million (207.1).

EPS (diluted) was EUR 0.73 (0.89).

The Oil & Gas divestment

Kemira divested its Oil & Gas (O&G) related portfolio on February 2, 2024. The comparison period January-June 2024 includes around EUR 45 million of revenue and around EUR 3 million of operative EBITDA from Oil & Gas in Q1 2024. Kemira has presented the Oil & Gas divestment adjusted figures and performance in the relevant parts of the report. The adjusted figures reflect the current performance of Kemira's business units and Kemira's management follows the Oil & Gas divestment adjusted figures.



Outlook for 2025 (updated on July 10, 2025)

REVENUE

Kemira's revenue is expected to be between EUR 2,700 and EUR 2,950 million in 2025 (reported 2024 revenue: EUR 2,948.1 million).

OPERATIVE EBITDA

Kemira's operative EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 510 and EUR 580 million in 2025 (reported 2024 operative EBITDA: EUR 585.4 million).

ASSUMPTIONS BEHIND THE OUTLOOK

The continued global economic uncertainty is expected to result in softer volume demand in Kemira's end-markets. The uncertainty is expected to impact the packaging and pulp market in particular, while the water treatment market is expected to grow in all regions. In a weaker macroeconomic setting, the raw material environment is expected to remain rather stable as a whole. The outlook assumes no major disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations, to the supply chain or to Kemira's energy-generating assets in Finland. The outlook assumes the US dollar to remain approximately on the same level as in the end of Q2 2025.

Previous outlook for 2025

REVENUE

Kemira's revenue is expected to be between EUR 2,800 and EUR 3,200 million in 2025 (reported 2024 revenue: EUR 2,948.1 million).

OPERATIVE EBITDA

Kemira's operative EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 540 and EUR 640 million in 2025 (reported 2024 operative EBITDA: EUR 585.4 million).

ASSUMPTIONS BEHIND THE OUTLOOK

The increased global economic uncertainty is expected to result in softer volume demand in Kemira's end-markets. The uncertainty is expected to impact the packaging market in particular, while the water treatment market is expected to grow in all regions. In a weaker macroeconomic setting, the raw material environment is expected to remain rather stable as a whole. The outlook assumes no major disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations, to the supply chain or to Kemira's energy-generating assets in Finland. The outlook assumes some weakening of the US dollar compared to year-end rate.

Kemira's President & CEO, Antti Salminen:

"Kemira had a mixed Q2. Uncertainty in the global economy continued, following the changing tariff landscape and increased geopolitical tensions. The uncertainty has particularly impacted Packaging & Hygiene Solutions' demand environment which continues to be weak, whereas the market environment has been more stable within Water Solutions and Fiber Essentials.

As a result of challenging demand conditions, as well as the weakened US dollar, Kemira's Q2 revenue declined year-on-year. Both sales volumes and prices decreased. However, the operative EBITDA margin was good, at 19.0%, demonstrating the resiliency of our business model. I would like to thank all Kemira employees for their hard work and commitment during the quarter.

As for the business units, Water Solutions continued as Kemira's strong backbone. Although revenue declined in Q2, profitability improved from the previous year, and the operative EBITDA margin totaled 22.9%. In Packaging & Hygiene Solutions, revenue declined year-on-year, following the challenging demand environment. Operative EBITDA margin declined to 9.9%, mainly driven by the challenging demand environment and profitability issues in the APAC region, particularly in China. The current profitability level is clearly below our long-term expectations, and as a result, we have launched a profitability improvement initiative aiming at significant margin improvement next year. In Fiber Essentials, revenue remained stable year-on-year. Ocperative EBITDA margin improved to 25.9%.

We continued to execute our growth strategy in Q2. In June, we announced an expansion investment of EUR 10 million related to a new sodium borohydride production line at our Äetsä plant. We also announced a partnership with Bluepha to commercialize fully biobased barrier coatings in the APAC region. In addition, the acquisition of Thatcher Group's iron sulfate coagulant business in the US, announced previously, was completed at the beginning of the quarter. We are actively working on several growth initiatives and also continue to look for small-to-mid-sized acquisitions, particularly in Water Solutions.

Looking into the rest of the year, at the moment, we do not see improvement in the demand environment in the packaging and pulp industry. As a result of the continued market softness and the weakened US dollar, we updated our outlook last week. We now expect our 2025 revenue to be between EUR 2,700 million and EUR 2,950 million and our 2025 operative EBITDA to be between EUR 510 million and EUR 580 million. The revised outlook also reflects the impact of the weakened US dollar.

Finally, our confidence in Kemira's future success remains high, despite the current market uncertainty and continued softness in our demand environment. The Board of Directors has decided to launch a share buyback program to optimize the company's capital structure and to serve the interests of the diverse shareholder base. Despite launching the buyback program, our dividend policy and key strategic priorities remain unchanged and our strong balance sheet continues to enable investments in both organic and inorganic growth.

Kemira has gone through many structural changes over the past few years. The results are now visible in our ability to maintain our good profitability level even in weaker and more uncertain demand conditions. While we navigate the challenging market environment we continue to focus on the things we can impact - serving our customers with excellence and managing our costs effectively, and we remain fully committed to executing our strategy and growth initiatives."

KEY FIGURES AND RATIOS

EUR million Apr-Jun Apr-Jun Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Jan-Dec 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Revenue 693.4 733.4 1,402.2 1,496.7 2,948.1 Revenue, O&G divestment adjusted 693.4 733.4 1,402.2 1,452.2 2,903.5 Operative EBITDA 131.8 140.5 267.3 303.0 585.4 Operative EBITDA, O&G divestment adjusted 131.8 140.5 267.3 299.7 582.1 Operative EBITDA, % 19.0 19.2 19.1 20.2 19.9 Operative EBITDA %, O&G divestment adjusted 19.0 19.2 19.1 20.6 20.0 EBITDA 129.4 137.1 263.9 291.2 550.7 EBITDA, % 18.7 18.7 18.8 19.5 18.7 Operative EBIT 83.4 94.0 169.1 211.6 398.7 Operative EBIT, O&G divestment adjusted 83.4 94.0 169.1 208.4 395.5 Operative EBIT, % 12.0 12.8 12.1 14.1 13.5 Operative EBIT %, O&G divestment adjusted 12.0 12.8 12.1 14.4 13.6 EBIT 80.8 90.7 165.5 199.9 363.2 EBIT, % 11.7 12.4 11.8 13.4 12.3 Net profit for the period 57.5 65.4 119.2 144.4 262.7 Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.35 0.40 0.73 0.89 1.61 Capital employed* 1,920.1 2,032.1 1,920.1 2,032.1 1,920.1 Capital employed*, O&G divestment adjusted 1,920.1 1,897.8 1,920.1 1,897.8 1,920.1 Operative ROCE*, % 18.5 21.3 18.5 21.3 20.8 Operative ROCE, %, O&G divestment adjusted 18.5 21.6 18.5 21.6 20.6 ROCE*, % 17.1 15.0 17.1 15.0 18.9 Cash flow from operating activities 63.8 109.4 118.9 207.1 484.6 Capital expenditure excl. acquisition 43.8 35.0 71.3 61.2 167.3 Capital Expenditure excl. Acquisitions, O&G divestment adjusted 43.8 35.0 71.3 61.2 167.3 Capital expenditure 66.1 35.0 93.7 61.2 170.5 Cash flow after investing activities -1.9 70.4 73.8 249.2 411.8 Equity ratio, % at period-end 55 53 55 53 53 Equity per share, EUR 11.01 11.03 11.01 11.03 11.59 Gearing, % at period-end 17 21 17 21 16

*12-month rolling average

Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this report are made to the corresponding period in 2024.

Kemira provides certain financial performance measures (alternative performance measures) that are not defined by IFRS. Kemira believes that alternative performance measures followed by capital markets and by Kemira management, such as revenue growth in local currencies, excluding acquisitions and divestments (=organic growth), EBITDA, operative EBITDA, operative EBIT, cash flow after investing activities and gearing provide useful information on Kemira's comparable business performance and financial position. Selected alternative performance measures are also used as performance criteria in remuneration.

Kemira's alternative performance measures should not be viewed in isolation from the equivalent IFRS measures, and alternative performance measures should be read in conjunction with the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Definitions of the alternative performance measures can be found in the definitions of the key figures in this report, as well as at www.kemira.com > Investors > Financial information. All the figures in this report have been individually rounded and consequently the sum of the individual figures may deviate slightly from the total figure presented.

Financial targets

Kemira has the following long-term financial targets to support its growth strategy; Kemira's target is to achieve annual organic growth of over 4%, an operative EBITDA margin of between 18-21% and operative ROCE of over 16%.

Financial reporting schedule 2025 and 2026

Half-year financial report January-September 2025 October 24, 2025

Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2025 February 12, 2026

Interim report January-March 2026 April 24, 2026

Half-year financial report January-June 2026 July 17, 2026

Interim report January-September 2026 October 23, 2026

The Annual Report 2025 will be published during the week starting on February 16, 2026.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026.

