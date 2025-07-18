Manchester, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - British Cycling has appointed sports-focused performance marketing agency Serotonin as its new digital marketing partner, following a highly competitive multi-agency pitch.

Based in Manchester, Serotonin has carved out a reputation as one of the UK's most effective digital agencies in the performance marketing space- trusted by global brands including ASSOS of Switzerland, SUDU, Private White VC and SWI Cycling.

With deep category expertise in the sports-sector, the agency will now support the national governing body for the sport of cycling in Britain in accelerating membership growth and event ticket sales through a blend of media strategy, creative direction, and full-funnel campaign execution.

Founded by Dom Carter and Clair Heaviside, Serotonin supports brand growth through results-driven strategies tailored to each client and has a client base spanning the UK, Europe and the US.

"We're here to partner with ambitious teams who want to push limits, not play safe," said Dom Carter, CEO of Serotonin. "British Cycling is an organisation we've long admired - not just for what they represent in elite sport, but for their impact on communities, accessibility, and the wider growth of cycling across the UK. We're excited to deliver some of our best work yet."

The appointment marks another milestone in Serotonin's trajectory, following a year of continued growth and standout client performance across sport, fashion, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors.

"British Cycling is excited to work with an agency that brings fresh energy, proven results, and deep understanding of our audience. Together, we aim to drive growth in membership acquisition and retention, while boosting event awareness and ticket sales," said Sara Piper, Head of Marketing British Cycling.

"We look forward to working in partnership with Serotonin to further our aim of bringing the joy of cycling to everyone, reaching new audiences and showing we're here for every person who rides a bike - no matter your level or background."

The agency's appointment aligns with British Cycling's broader strategic objectives to modernise its digital engagement and connect more meaningfully with diverse cycling communities across the country.

Serotonin's track record in delivering measurable impact through paid media, content and conversion-led creative is expected to play a key role in expanding the reach and relevance of British Cycling's programmes, events and membership offerings in the years ahead.

Serotonin is a performance marketing agency for brands that want to grow better, faster. Founded by Dom Carter and Clair Heaviside, Serotonin specialises in creative, content and paid media that drives results. With a studio based in Manchester and a client base across the UK, Europe, and the US, Serotonin helps ambitious brands scale with clarity, pace and transparency.

Notable clients include: ASSOS of Switzerland, Private White VC, Blacklock, New & Lingwood, and SUDU.

Co-founder Clair Heaviside was named one of NatWest's Top Ten Female Entrepreneurs to Watch and is shortlisted for Businesswoman of the Year 2025. CEO Dom Carter was named Digital, Media & Creative Professional of the Year by Manchester Young Talent Awards, and Young Marketing & Media Professional 2022 by Insider Media.

